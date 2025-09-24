South African popular TV channel Moja Love has officially dropped a trailer of the new reality TV show Isizwe Sakwa Dlamuka

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the trailer of this new reality spin-off show on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the show being launched about the Dlamukas

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Trailer of the new reality TV show 'Isizwe Sakwa Dlamuka' is out. Image: @thando.dlamuka2025

Source: Facebook

The wait is almost over as Moja Love TV brings their viewers a whole new reality show, which is a spin-off of the most-bashed show, Isencane Lengane, which came to an end after seven seasons, and the channel decided to give netizens at home a glimpse of what they should expect from the show.

On Tuesday, 23 September 2025, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald posted the trailer of the new spin-off, Isizwe Sakwa Dlamuka, which was announced to premiere on Saturday, 11 October 2025, on Moja Love, DStv channel 157.

Some are excited about the new show, while others didn't land well as they have been raising their concerns about Thando Msomi's safety at the DLamuka household for years, ever since the head of the house passed on.

"Here’s the official teaser for Isencane Lengane spin-off reality show titled ‘Isizwe Sika Dlamuka.' Premieres 11 October 2025 on Moja Love." Macdonald wrote.

Watch the trailer below:

Netizens react to trailer of the new Dlamuka reality show

Shortly after the entertainment commentator shared the trailer of the new reality TV show on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Penelope_Makala said:

"I am really not interested. They can change the name of the show whichever way they want but still use Thando and Siyacela. Thando will still be subject to the abuse. We don’t know what they’re trying to achieve by airing this. What do young people benefit from this show."

@MALI_K90 questioned:

"Do you think each main cast member of Isencane Lengane can earn over 200k per season?"

@GATSHENISAM commented:

"If they had that boring show called Mathai's sister, why not give the Dlamuka a chance? Unfortunately, the father is no more, and I hope Thando left that family."

@ZinhleSokh92169 responded:

"And people are going to watch this craziness and come here to complain, smh."

@NiniMthimkulu replied:

"This could be a more effective direction to revive the show, delving deeper into the Dlamuka family and exploring the stories of all the children. I will be watching."

@zintle25190632 mentioned:

"Same old nonsense just packaged differently, I bet you that uSiyacela is still arrogant, he still treats Thando like trash, she hasn’t left or gone back to school, the family are still Siyacela apologists."

The Dlamukas got a new reality TV show. Image: @thando.dlamuka2025

Source: Facebook

Isencane Lengane fans worried about Thando Msomi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that Isencane Lengane viewers were concerned about the safety of Thando Msomi and her child.

This came after Siyacela threatened to lock up his wife and child in a burning car during a recent episode of the reality TV show.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News