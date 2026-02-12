Muvhango viewers respond to a recent photo of Vho-Catherine, Edward Mukwevho, and Malome Tshepo

Actor and businessman Mpho Tsedu played the second Edward Mukwevho in the SABC2 soapie

Tsedu shared a recent photo of himself and his on-screen mother and uncle on the show

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

'Muvhango' fans comment on a photo of Edward Mukwevho, Malome Tshepo, and Mama Catherine. Image: MuvhangoSA

Source: Instagram

Actor Mpho Tsedu, who played the second Edward Mukwevho after Glen Lewis on Muvhango, recently shared a photo with his on-screen uncle Malome Tshepo (played by Makalo Mofokeng) and on-screen mother, Catherine Mukwevho (played by Mara Louw).

The Tshivenda soapie previously trended on social media when the SABC confirmed its cancellation and replacement after more than 20 years on television.

Actors of the long-running TV show previously took to social media to bid farewell to the popular soapie.

https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/tv-shows/220431-muvhango-cast-actors-bid-farewell-sabc2-soapie/

The former Muvhango actor @mphotsedu shared the latest photo of his on-screen mother and uncle on his X account on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

"Years later, happy to reconnect with Malome Tshepo and Mama," he captioned his post.

Muvhango fans respond to the photo

@HendersonRegen said:

"That episode when you ran away from Thandaza and Doobsie's family when they came to your house."

@Kane_GM9 wrote:

"I thought Tshepo was no longer with us."

@MphoTsedu replied:

"It's Bra Charles who passed on. Bra Makalo is well and healthy, still in Diepkloof."

@NduMaKaAzania responded:

"Edward!!? Wow! I hope you meet up with Thandaza and Doobsie too."

@MphoTsedu reacted:

"Unfortunately, Lindi passed on quite a while ago."

@lulushezi wrote:

"Malume Tshepo, Catherine, and Edward. When Muvhango was Muvhango."

@Nkokoma said:

"Yeah, I was still young, but this Muvhango was great. Lemme try to have a wife here and one at home and see if I can beat Mashudu to it."

@Bomepome_Novel commented:

"I saw you in c2000 during the funeral of Vho Maswigiri aka Vho Ratshitanga."

@MphoTsedu replied:

"It was really a sad day for me...may his soul continue to rest in peace."

@_skambora commented:

"Where did the time go? Blessed are those who got the opportunity to watch y'all on the screen. More life."

@Therealfugaze said:

"Time has passed for real. These are the legends who made Muvhango to be were it ended up being."

@Sydfrey79 responded:

"Aah, this is so beautiful. Legends. Brings back those beautiful memories of Muvhango. Where is Dorries, aka you must never?"

@teffo_ME wrote:

"Please don't make me cry. I wish there were a way to bring back our beloved Muvhago, glad to see le sale sharp."

@kgaozer replied:

"Malome Tshepo, a re moshana ha o na tsebe."

@SakiSoulM said:

"You guys made our TV viewing experience so great. Original Muvhango cast was full of talent."

'Muvhango' viewers respond to a pic of Edward Mukwevho, Malome Tshepo, and Mama Catherine. Image: MuvhangoSA

Source: Twitter

Former Muvhango star Vele Manenje: "I am not a Venda actor"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning actress and TV personality Vele Manenje opened up about working with Venda-speaking actors.

The former Muvhango actress recently admitted that she has not received love from her own people.

Manenje reveals that being multilingual has helped her get gigs on Sesotho and Zulu-speaking TV shows.

Source: Briefly News