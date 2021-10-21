Bihn Ho is an iconic example of a rags-to-riches story. He started off as a Vietnamese refugee working at a petrol station and is now a multimillionaire investment banker with his own hit reality show. HBO released the House of Ho series in 2020, which follows Bihn and his family around. Their entertaining antics have been compared to the movie "Crazy Rich Asians." Find out all you need to know about this super-wealthy family and the man who made it all happen.

The House of Ho was shot in Houston, Texas as the Ho family proudly shows off their home town, making sure to celebrate local shops and restaurants. Photo: @flix_food_and_flippinpages/Instagram

Bihn Ho has been quite private about his personal life but Briefly has managed to dig up some details, so read on to find out all you need to know about this affluent entrepreneur and his extravagant family.

Binh Ho's profile and bio

Full name: Binh Ho

Binh Ho Famous for: The reality TV show House of Ho

The reality TV show Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Vietnam

Vietnam Date of birth: 1949

1949 Binh Ho's age: 72 in 2021

72 in 2021 Current residence: River Oaks in Houston, Texas

River Oaks in Houston, Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: American-Vietnamese

American-Vietnamese Sexuality: Straight

Straight Wife: Hue Ho

Hue Ho Children: Washington and Judy

Washington and Judy Siblings: Tina

Tina Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Occupation: Investment banker and entrepreneur

Investment banker and entrepreneur Binh Ho's net worth: $350 million in 2021

The Ho boys were named in honor of U.S. presidents because the Ho family was so proud to be living in the United States. Photo: @bonsaihbho/Instagram

Binh Ho's family

Not much is known about his life before America. He became a Vietnamese refugee with his wife, Hue, in 1975. Unable to speak the native tongue, this admirable couple struggled to make a start in Fredericksburg, Texas. They both started out earning minimum wage, with Bihn working as a petrol attendant at Exxon and Hue at a convenience store called Circle K.

“My dad was working at a gas station, and one of those big, white Cadillacs pulled up, and he told himself, ‘One day I’m going to be that person driving a Cadillac'”

As they worked up the financial ladder, they also became parents to two children, Judy and Washington, who have given them a grand total of seven little Ho grand-babies! The boys follow the family tradition and honour American presidents with the names Kennedy, Truman, McKinley, Roosevelt, and Lincoln.

Bihn Ho and his family have a tradition of gathering every Sunday for church, followed by a home-cooked Vietnamese family lunch. Photo: @washingtonho/Instagram

Judy is a prosperous lawyer and a recently-divorced mother of three, who is looking good for 40! She has lived a respectable lifestyle, unlike her younger brother, who has been described as a 'playboy' and a 'party-animal.' He is married to a pharmacist, Lesley, and together they are raising four beautiful youngsters.

In 2019, he decided to try and clean up his act with this public statement:

"I decided to give up drinking and live a sober life ... I did it so I could be the best' Washington Ho' that I know I can be, so that I could inspire my kids to stand up for what they feel is right for them."

If their family story intrigues you, then get all the juicy details about the Ho Family in the reality show meets docu-series, called "House of Ho". The show debuted on December 10, 2020, on HBO and featured his entire family, including Bihn's sister Tina and cousin Sammy.

Bihn Ho's daughter, Judy, was named after the woman who taught her mother English when she first arrived in the US. Photo: @judyho/Instagram

What does Binh Ho do?

Binh Ho's business has brought much wealth to his Vietnamese-American family. This successful businessman owns a Texas-based real estate development firm that is working on a number of residential and commercial projects at the moment. The couple also owns an investment bank in addition to their real estate holdings.

According to public records, this prestigious investment banker has been involved in the following companies:

Mbb Preston LLC : 2008 - Manager

: 2008 - Manager Lu Grocery Investment, Inc .: 2006 - President

.: 2006 - President Lu Investment, Inc .: 2005 - President

.: 2005 - President Dayton 3, Inc. : 2005 - President

: 2005 - President International Trade Foundation Incorporated : 2005 - Director

: 2005 - Director Parkside Development, LLC : 2004 - Director

: 2004 - Director Swnb Bancorp, Inc. : 2004 - Director

: 2004 - Director 288-6.5 Houston, Inc. : 2003 - Director

: 2003 - Director 800 LC, Inc. : 2001 - Director

: 2001 - Director Hesters Crossing 4.1193, Ltd : 2001 - General Partner

: 2001 - General Partner Houston Connection Partnership, LP : 2000 - General Partner

: 2000 - General Partner Houston Area Water Corporation : 2000 - Director

: 2000 - Director Cgh Fondren Joint Venture, L.C. : 2000 - President

: 2000 - President Main at Fannin, Inc : 1998 - President

: 1998 - President 1314 Texas, Inc : 1997 - Director

: 1997 - Director Houtex Community Development Corporation : 1994 - Director

: 1994 - Director Lavang Corporation : 1994 - President

Bihn Ho's son, Washington, has generally received a lot more media attention due to his extravagant lifestyle and party animal antics. Photo: @housofho/Instagram

What bank does Binh Ho own?

Binh Ho's bank deals with wealth management focusing on investment plans under the name of Lu Investment, Inc. This American corporation was formed in the state of Texas on August 10, 2005, and is now sixteen years old. Bihn Ho holds the title of President, Director and Secretary at this prosperous investment bank.

Bihn Ho alongside his wife, Hue and son, Washington, who has been trying to live a sober lifestyle since 2019. Photo: @washingtonho/Instagram

Bihn Ho's life is like a fairy tale success story about living the American Dream, proving to the world that through hard work and dedication, anything is possible. Landing in the United States, not knowing a word of English, this man worked his way up from a petrol attendant to a multimillionaire with his own HBO reality TV series. So, forget about Keeping up with the Kardashians; maybe we should pay more attention to the inspirational story of the family from House Ho.

