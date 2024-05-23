Barbie Botox before and after: The viral beauty trend explained

The beauty industry is ever-evolving, with new trends and procedures emerging regularly. Barbie Botox is the latest aesthetic treatment taking the world by storm. Discover the stunning transformation of Barbie Botox before and after photos. See how this cosmetic treatment can enhance facial features and rejuvenate your appearance.

Barbie's influence has now spread beyond the big screen and into the medical aesthetics world by inspiring the Barbie Botox trend. This cosmetic procedure, also known as ‘Trap Tox,’ has gained attention from beauty influencers for its ability to relax the shoulders and make the neck look longer, providing a silhouette similar to the elongated neck appearance of a Barbie doll.

What is Barbie Botox?

Barbie Botox, or Trap Tox, is a cosmetic procedure that aims to achieve a slender, elongated neck and defined shoulder line, similar to the appearance of the iconic Barbie doll. This procedure involves injecting botulinum toxin or a similar muscle-paralyzing neurotoxin into the Trapezius muscles, which relaxes these muscles and results in a more streamlined neck and shoulder area.

This procedure can be done for various reasons. Trap Tox can slim the shoulders, create a less masculine look, and elongate the neck for those aiming to enhance their appearance. It can effectively reduce pain and tension in the neck and shoulders. It is generally considered safe and can subtly enhance appearance, though it can be costly and may require multiple sessions.

But since the blockbuster hit Barbie was released in July 2023, there has been an uptick in demand for use as a cosmetic procedure. Barbie enthusiasts search for ways to enhance their appearance and get one step closer to looking like their favourite Mattel doll, played by Margot Robbie in the film. On TikTok, the hashtag # Barbiebotox has amassed more than 6.9 million views.

How does Barbie Botox work?

Injectable treatments like Botox and Dysport contain botulinum toxin type A, a neurotoxin known as a neuromodulator. When injected into the trapezius muscle, this neurotoxin temporarily interrupts communication between the nerves and the muscle.

This prevents the muscle from contracting, relieving tension and discomfort in the area. Additionally, the neurotoxin causes gradual muscle atrophy, resulting in a slimming effect on the shoulders and making the neck appear longer.

What are the cons of Barbie Botox?

Like any medical procedure, the Barbie Trap Botox cosmetic procedure has some risks and side effects. The most common side effects include:

Swelling

Bruising

Redness and pain from injection sites

Soreness

Itching

Headaches

Muscle weakness around the trapezius

Although it is quite rare, botulinum toxin can occasionally disperse to other parts of the body post-injection. This can lead to a severe condition known as botulism. If you notice any of the following symptoms after your treatment, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately:

Severe muscle weakness

Vision changes

Difficulty speaking, swallowing, or breathing

Allergic reaction

What are the advantages of Barbie Botox?

The injection of Botox into the trapezius muscles can serve multiple purposes. The procedure relaxes the trapezius muscles, which leads to a more elongated and slimmer neck appearance reminiscent of a Barbie doll's proportions. Additional benefits include:

Gives the shoulders a slimmer, more feminine appearance

Relieves pain and tension in the neck and shoulders

Reduces headaches and muscle spasms

Enhances comfort during physical tasks

Increases comfort during exercise and athletic activities

Provides a quick, non-invasive treatment

Requires little to no recovery time

Boosts self-confidence and self-image

What does the Barbie Botox do?

Barbie Botox aims to relax the trapezius muscle linking the shoulder to the neck. The procedure involves injecting Botox into the trapezius muscles to create the illusion of a slimmer neck and shoulders. Doing so can reduce pain and tension in the neck and shoulders and create the illusion of a longer, more slender neck, similar to a Barbie doll.

Is Barbie Botox safe?

Although no clinical evidence indicates that this treatment is likely to cause problems, it is intuitively sensible to avoid it, as a small number of patients may experience adverse outcomes from treating the trapezius muscles.

How long does Barbie Botox last?

Barbie Tox changes tend to last between 3-5 months. However, patients can undergo maintenance sessions to prolong their outcome indefinitely.

How much does Barbie Botox cost?

Botox is typically priced per unit, ranging from $10 to $20. Given that Barbie Botox can require between 50 to 100 units per trapezius muscle, the total cost for the Botox itself can range from $500 to $2000.

How many units are needed for Barbie Botox?

The number of units required for Barbie Botox varies depending on individual needs, the size of the trapezius muscles, and the desired outcome. The treatment may require between 50 to 100 units of Botox per trapezius muscle.

Barbie Botox, or Trap Tox, is a cosmetic procedure involving injecting Botox (an FDA-approved neurotoxin) into the trapezius muscles to create a more elongated neck and a slimmer shoulder line. The cosmetic approach draws inspiration from the iconic Barbie doll's features.

