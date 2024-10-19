What does Jujutsu Kaisen mean? English translation and real meaning

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular Japanese manga series that has captivated audiences worldwide. Its intense fighting scenes, fancy visuals and storyline make it unique and enjoyable. But what does Jujutsu Kaisen mean, and why the name?

The anime series' first season premiered on 3 October 2020 and has since released spectacular episodes. While many enjoy watching the Japanese manga, some fans still ask about Jujutsu Kaisen's meaning and what inspired the title.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about?

The film revolves around a world of sorcerers, featuring good versus evil and heroes against villains. It follows the life of Yuji Itadori, a kind-hearted teenager and high school student who joins a group of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful curse named Ryomen Sukuna.

What is the message of Jujutsu Kaisen? The game's creator, Gege Akutami, revealed the true meaning of the manga and how difficult it is to define a character as good or evil in the film. According to Screenrant, he said:

No one has the ultimate truth. The “good guys" and the "bad guys". Some seek to kill the hero out of pure selfishness, but others are led to this decision by logical reasoning. If no one is really right, then no one is wrong either. Each character is guided by their own ethics."

Other famous characters in the anime manga include Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Geto Suguru and Toji Fushiguro.

What does Jujutsu Kaisen mean?

The title has two words, 'Jujutsu' and 'Kaisen,' which can be broken down to understand the meaning of the phrase. In English, it means "Sorcery Fight" or "Sorcery Battle." Let us break down the title to understand Jujutsu Kaisen's translation.

Jujutsu meaning

'Ju' means 'curse' or 'spell' in English. 'Jutsu' means 'art' or 'technique'. Combined, Jujutsu translates to the 'art of curses' or 'sorcery.'

Kaisen meaning

It also has two characters, 'kai', which means 'round' or 'revolving' in English, and 'sen', which means 'war' or 'battle'. Therefore, 'Kaisen' translates to 'round battle' or 'revolving conflict.'

Jujutsu Kaisen in Japanese

The phrase in Japanese kanji characters is 呪術廻戦.

Jujutsu Kaisen in Chinese

The Chinese hanzi character for the phrase is 咒術迴戰.

Why is it called Jujutsu Kaisen?

The title reflects the film's plot, which revolves around the eternal battle of sorcery. The sorcerers in the film put their lives on the line to stop the curses.

What is the original name of Jujutsu Kaisen?

The game's creator, Gege Akutami, revealed that the original title of the manga was Sousen, but the draft was rejected. He also had Fushiguro (then named Megumi Wanibuchi) as the protagonist. Akutami had to rework the concept to fit the target audience. As per AnimeHunch, he said,

When Sousen wasn't picked up at the serialization meeting, I decided to go back to the drawing board and make something that really suited a boy's magazine. As a character, Fushiguro is quite hardened, but Itadori is able to react to things in a softer fashion, so I swapped the two.

What is domain expansion?

It is one of the series' most superior and advanced barrier techniques. Domain expansion enables users to manifest their inner domain to trap their opponents.

The characters use numerous domain expansions to take down their rivals. Sukuna's and Gojo's techniques are two of the strongest domain expansions in the manga. Here is a list of the top inner domains and their users.

Domain expansion Character/user Malevolent Shrine Ryomen Sukuna Unlimited Void Satoru Gojo Idle Death Gamble Kinji Hakari Coffin of the Iron Mountain Jogo Self-Embodiment of Perfection Mahito Womb Profusion Kenjaku Horizon of the Captivating Skandha Dagon Chimera Shadow Garden Megumi Fushiguro

Are Jujutsu sorcerers real in real life?

The creators use Japanese myths and folklore from the real world to reinforce their message. In the manga, the concept of sorcerers and humans becoming a cursed ghost is not real but fantasy.

Frequently asked questions

Jujutsu Kaisen is a top-tier and inspiring anime series and one of the best if you are a fan of fictional and supernatural films. The title is catchy and has an iconic meaning that reflects the heart of the series. Here are some frequently asked questions about the manga's title.

What does Jujutsu Kaisen mean? The phrase translates to 'Sorcery Fight,' 'Sorcery Battle', or Magic Fight.' The title resonated well with the theme of the series. It is one of the best anime manga you should watch if you have not.

