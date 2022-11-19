How to do PSiRA online booking 2022: Everything you need to know

The Private Security Industry Regulation Authority (PSiRA) sets standards for the authorization of security-related solutions, such as escorting, protecting, overseeing, investigating, and armed response. The regulator also monitors the operations of people and organizations that provide security personnel.ncy or business. Learn how to do PSiRA onli,ne booking in 2022.

PSiRA regulates private security in South Africa. Photo: @psiralive (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Private Security Industry Regulation Authority (PSiRA) sets standards for the authorization of security-related solutions such as escorting, protecting, overseeing, investigating, and armed response. The regulator also monitors the operations of people and organizations that provide security personnel.

PSiRA online booking first time

If it is your first time booking, you must register. Follow this procedure to register:

Open the official website at www.psira.co.za online booking

On the top menu, select New Booking

Select your identity and then click the Next button

button Fill in the required information and click Register to submit your details

to submit your details Click on the activation message sent to you via email or SMS to activate the account

Log in to your PSiRA account and change the password as directed

How can I book for PSiRA?

To make your online booking, follow this process:

Visit the official website at www.psira.co.za and log in to the PSiRA online portal

Enter your first name and surname

Fill in your PSiRA number

Fill in your telephone number

Select your service name

Enter other required details to complete your online booking

Kindly note that this process is for individuals. If you are a group or business, you will have to make your applications at the nearest PSiRA office.

Private security in South Africa. Photo: @yuthconnect on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do I renew my PSiRA online in 2022?

The following are the requirements for doing PSiRA renewal online booking:

Old PSiRA certificate

Certified ID copy

R40.00 for certificate renewal

R60.00 for card renewal

One should request certificate renewal at the various PSiRA regional offices. The certificate must be renewed after every 24 months for security officers and every 12 months for businesses.

How much does the PSiRA registration cost?

A mandatory registration fee of R230 for individuals and R6,750 for organizations will be required during the application process. The payments should be done by bank cheque, and a copy of the bank receipt should be attached to the application forms.

After your business is registered, you will pay an additional annual fee for that financial year. The yearly fees are payable whether the company is in operation or not.

How do I make my PSiRA payments?

Payments are made to Nedbank, and a copy of proof of payment has to be attached to the application documents. The following are the banking details:

Name: Private Security Industry Authority

Private Security Industry Authority Bank: Nedbank, Arcadia

Nedbank, Arcadia Account Number: 16333 66200

16333 66200 Branch Code: 163345

163345 Ref no: Director’s ID number (for businesses) or Your ID number (for individual bookings)

How long does it take to get a PSiRA certificate?

PSiRA estimates that the application process will require at least 6 to 8 weeks to produce the certificate. The service provider will notify the applicant through text message when the process is complete. The certificate and PSiRA card are to be collected by the applicant. No other organization or individual is allowed to pick the certificate on behalf of the applicant.

Private security regulation in Mzansi. Photo: @yuthconnect on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do I contact PSiRA?

Kindly visit the official website for more information on how the service works or call the customer care line on 086 133 3855. Alternatively, you can email your enquiry to info.psira.co.za. For physical consultations, visit the company at Eco Glades 2 Office Park, Block B, 420 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Highveld Ext 70, Centurion.

How do I register a private security company in South Africa?

Private security operators have to apply for registration through the director of PSiRA. You can download the PSiRA registration form from the website, print them, and fill them out offline. Alternatively, you can fill out the PSiRA form online. The duly filled forms should be accompanied by the necessary supporting documents depending on the nature of the business. You can use the application checklist (which comes with the registration forms) to guide you.

It should be noted that after having completed the application process, the organization will be further inspected to ascertain its resource and competence standards. PSiRA may revoke the business license if the organization fails to adhere to the minimum requirements.

PSiRA registration requirements

Before registering for private security for your business, you must have the following:

A detailed business plan (between one and five years)

Company registration information

Identity documents

PSiRA graded certificate for each company director

Tax clearance certificate

A physical office that has office equipment

PSiRA online booking is a straightforward process that can be done in the comfort of your home. Make your booking today to take care of your security matters.

READ ALSO: How to start a travel agency in South Africa

Briefly.co.za highlighted key information on how to make money in the tourism industry by running a travel agency. Tourism is one of the most vibrant industries in South Africa and has been growing exponentially.

A travel agency is a perfect business venture that allows you to appreciate the beauty and opportunities in South Africa. It is important to find out what you will need to start and succeed in the business.

Source: Briefly News