Who is Lawson Naidoo? Naidoo has been in the leadership help in South Africa for quite a long time. He came to the public limelight after being elected as the new chair of Cricket South Africa (CSA). This article has more info about his career, family, net worth, and much more.

Lawson Naidoo was born and raised in the City of Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa. Details about his date of birth and many other information is kept private. However, judging by his current photographs, he must be in his mid-40s. Is Lawson Naidoo dating or married? The legal expert has maintained much of his info private. Details about his wife or children are not yet disclosed to the public.

Career

Naidoo has a legal background and has accumulated 25 years of experience in the political, parliamentary, business, and NGO sectors. Besides, he is a regular media commentator where he addresses and gives views on politics, legal, and constitutional issues.

He was in exile in the UK during apartheid, and he was fortunate to work with the ANC Mission. The opportunity enabled him to get a better understanding of the ruling party.

Lawson Naidoo CASAC

He is the executive secretary of the council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group, a political risk consultancy.

When Nelson Mandela was the President, he worked as a Special Advisor to the Speaker of Parliament. His experience with the ruling party made him a prominent and critical figure in the government.

Lawson Naidoo Cricket

He was elected the new chair of Cricket South Africa (CSA) alongside Steven Budlender, chosen as the lead independent director at the new board's first meeting. As the chairman, he is tasked to ensure good governance through a majority independence board.

Over the years, Naidoo has been very vocal in the fight against corruption in South Africa.

Lawson Naidoo education

Going by his expertise, many people have been asking about Lawson Naidoo's qualifications. It is not clear where he attended his high school education, but he studied Masters of Law at the University of Cambridge. He did his masters between the years 1985 – 1986.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Lawson Naidoo. His deep understanding and experience of South Africa's political terrain are difficult to surpass. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his new post as the chairman of Cricket.

