Who is Teejayx6? He is a celebrated American rapper famous for his hit tracks such as Swipe Story, Dynamic Duo, Dark Web, Profiles, etc. In addition, he is renowned for creating music in the sub-genre of scam rap. His music focuses on credit card fraud, the dark web, identity theft, among other vices carried out in a darker society. This article focuses more on his career, family, net worth, age, and much more.

What is Teejayx6 real name? Born Teejay Witherspoon, the young boy who started making money from scamming people, is now gaining much attention from rap music lovers. Of course, this is following his great hits, such as Dark Web.

Previously, he would use dubious means to con people online, especially on Instagram and Twitter. But he has taken on the music career, and he is now doing fine. So, who is Teejayx6? What is his net worth? How old is he? Get this and much more in this article.

Background info

How old is Teejayx6? He was born on August 28, 2001, and grew up in Eastside Detroit. Therefore, Teejayx6's age is 20 years as of 2021. While growing up, he had ambitions of becoming a famous rapper. Nevertheless, his scamming habits would not allow him to focus on his dreams. Luckily, he left his past behind and devoted his time to make good money from his rap skills.

Career

Teejayx6 always wanted to become a rapper when growing up. He used to be motivated by celebrated rappers such as Lil Wayne and Chief Keef. However, he started taking music seriously when he was 16. He credits his success to Money Man, a celebrated Atlanta rapper, for the support and inspiration he gave him.

In April 2019, he released two EPs, one mixtape and several singles. His debut EP Crime pays has some fine tracks such as flint water and swipe siblings.

His mixtape, Under Pressure, was released on June 13, 2019, by Good Produce. It featured tracks like Bin, Swipe Story, Credit Score, among others.

In August 2020, he collaborated with NLE Choppa, and they released a single Punchin. In February same year, he released the single On Tour, a song he composed while on an aeroplane while on tour.

What is Teejayx6 net worth?

He derives his income from rapping and singing. He has a net worth guesstimated to be over $250,000. He earns vast income from his music, although he claims he has other income-generating activities that he was not willing to disclose.

Teejayx6's fraud

What happened to Teejayx6? The rapper goes into detail about credit card fraud, identity theft, and the dark web in his music. Teejayx6's website scamming became a big sensation. He reportedly scammed even his close family and friends. He scammed his grandmother, his barber, etc.

He would sell cheap Xboxes and TVs. To disguise himself, he made fake profile pages and posed as legit online stores. He was pulling scams in grade school. He admits to conning his classmates, faking and lying his way through. But, of course, no one knew about it, which made him do it the more.

What is swiping scamming?

This is a common scam in which thieves attach a device to credit card readers at busy places such as gas stations. The device reads and copies information from the magnetic swipe. This enables the scammers to clone the credit card for later use or sell the card number on the dark web.

What is scam rap? This rap sub-genre exposes scamming individuals, businesses, or credit card companies, mainly via the internet.

Who is TeeJayx6? With the above info, you know have every detail you would love to know about the rapper. He would want to be taken seriously as a rapper, not just a scam rapper. Briefly.co.za wishes the underground rapper the very best in his career and life endeavours.

