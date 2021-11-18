Cricket is one sport that is celebrated globally. Besides, it makes the players even more famous for their unique skills in the game. One such celebrated sportsperson is Morne Morkel. Who is he? Morne is a renowned South African-Australian cricketer who played international cricket between 2006 and 2018. What happened to Morne Morkel? What is his net worth? Read more here for that and much more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He performs as a bowler for the South African national cricket team. Photo: @Mone

Source: Instagram

How old is Morne Morkel? He was born on October 6, 1984, in Vereeniging, Transvaal, in South Africa. Therefore, Morne Morkel's age is 37 years as of 2021. He performs as a bowler for the South African national cricket team. Besides, he is a left-handed batsman and a right-arm bowler. Who is Morkel's brother? Read more about his bio below.

Profiles

Full name: Morné Morkel

Morné Morkel Date of birth: October 6, 1984

October 6, 1984 Age: 37 years (As of 2021)

37 years (As of 2021) Morne Morkel's height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m)

6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Place of Birth: Vereeniging, Transvaal

Vereeniging, Transvaal Batting: Left-handed

Left-handed Bowling: Right-arm fast

Right-arm fast Role: Bowler

Bowler Brother: Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel Occupation : Cricketer

: Cricketer Industry: Sports

Sports Major Teams: South Africa, World XI, African XI, Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders

South Africa, World XI, African XI, Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders Morne Morkel's nationality: South African

South African Morne Morkel's fastest ball : 173.9 kmph

: 173.9 kmph Morne Morkel's children: Arias Flynn Morkel

Arias Flynn Morkel Morne Morkel's net worth: Over $5 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Background info

He made his international debut as a bowler at 19 and as a batsman at 21. Photo: @Mone

Source: Instagram

He was born to a family of cricket lovers, and he was often encouraged and inspired to play at school and local events. While young, he had an opportunity to play for major teams such as Delhi Daredevils, Kent, and Titans.

Are Morne Morkel and Albie Orkel brothers? Yes. Morne has an older brother named Albie, who played provincial cricket in South Africa. In October 2008, the duo became the first brothers in 56 years to be named as South African Cricket Annual Cricketers of the Year in the same season.

Wife

Morne Morkel's spouse is Roz Kelly, an Australian sports journalist. The couple dated from October 2013 and got married in December 2014, and they are blessed with two sons.

Professional career

While young, he had an opportunity to play for major teams such as Delhi Daredevils, Kent, and Titans. Photo: @Mone

Source: Instagram

Morkel is a professional cricket player who plays for the South Africa National Cricket Team. He has been part of the team since 2006 and has become among the most successful players.

His leading role is a bowler, and he has played so well, winning plenty of wickets in domestic and international competitions. Besides being a bowler, he can bat in the lower order and is a left-handed batsman.

Morne made his Test debut against India in late 2006, when he was brought in as an injury replacement for Steyn. He embraced the opportunity and showcased his prowess. Due to his impressive performances, he would often be part of the leading team.

After the retirement of one of the players, Mathaya Ntini, Morne was promoted to taking the new ball.

International debut

He made his international debut as a bowler at 19 and as a batsman at 21. His ODI debut was against Asia XI in June 2007, and his Test debut was in 2006, against India.

Records

In 2017, he won the Player of the Series award

In 2009 and 2012, he won Man of the Match twice

In 2010-2011 in ODI Cricket, he won the Player of the Series award

Why is Morne Morkel not playing in the IPL? On February 26, 2018, Morne made a surprising yet informed decision to quit international cricket. He put the decision to retire down to take care of his young family. Besides, he claimed to have a demanding international schedule.

Some of his major career achievements

Morne has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 44 T20Is in his international career.

He played for Rajasthan Royals in the first three seasons of the IPL. In the 2012 edition, he was bought by Delhi Daredevils and took 25 wickets to claim the Purple Cap in that IPL season. 2016 IPL was his last IPL tournament that he played for Kolkata Knight Riders.

In 2012, Morkel was named for the World ODI XI by the ICC and Cricinfo for his brilliant performances.

He was selected in the ICC's Team of the Tournament for the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

In 2018, he played his last international test series against Australia, where he became the fifth South African bowler to take 300 wickets in Tests.

Above is the amazing bio of Morne Morkel. He is a brilliant fielder and can field anywhere on the ground. He is good with both his ground fielding and also catching. His professional career is an inspiration to other upcoming cricketers that can make it in the sport if only they remain focused on the game.

READ ALSO: Nondumiso Tembe bio: age, partner, parents, siblings, on Generations, Avengers, profile

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on November 16, 2021, about Nondumiso Tembe's bio. Who is she?

Nondumiso Tembe is a renowned South African actress and singer, although most South Africans do not know her.

Source: Briefly.co.za