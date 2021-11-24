Who is Jacques du Plessis? Age, wife, education, current team, profiles

Rugby is among South Africa’s favourite sports. Thanks to talented and competent athletes such as Jacques du Plessis, it has, on several counts, put the nation on the global map. No doubt, the South African union player has an illustrious career worth admiring. So, what exactly would you love to know about him?

Jacques, popularly known as Sheep, is among the best rugby players. The former Springbok Under-20 flanker is currently playing for the Bulls. Aside from his career, he leads a low-key life that has led many people to speculate about his personal life. His bio seeks to provide answers to lesser-known things about him.

Jacques du Plessis' profile summary

Jacques du Plessis’ biography

Jacques was born in Pongola, South Africa. He comes from an athletics-loving family. For instance, his father, Willie, is a legendary rugby player. Similarly, Jacques du Plessis' siblings are notable rugby players.

Jacques du Plessis' brother named Michael is a retired union rugby player. He played for the Springbok, Eastern Province, Transvaal, and Western Province, among many others.

The names of his other brothers are Carel (born in June 1960) and Willie (born in June 1990). The two du Plessis brothers have also represented several rugby teams in and outside South Africa.

How old is Jacques du Plessis?

As of 2021, Jacques du Plessis' age is 28 years. The rugby player was born on 12th August 1993.

Jacques du Plessis' education

He attended Ermelo High School for his high school studies. Later, he proceeded to the University of Pretoria for his higher learning. Considering he is a private person, it is challenging to establish the course he pursued in the institution.

Career

Jacques has enjoyed a considerably long rugby career that stretches back to 2006. During his youthful career, he played for the Sharks, Pumas, and Blue Bulls. In 2013, he launched his senior career at Blue Bulls.

He made 32 appearances with a total of 25 points. During the same time, he made 31 appearances for the Bulls until 2015.

In 2015, he landed another worthy opportunity to play for the Montpellier of France. He was the team’s regular flanker/lock until early 2021. During his time on the team, he made 105 appearances, scoring 55 points.

Jacques du Plessis' current team

He left Montpellier of France in early 2021 and joined the Vodacom Bulls in April 2021. The club took to its social media pages announcing his return. Part of the statement read,

We are excited to announce the return of a proud son of Loftus: Jacques Du Plessis. Welcome back to the #BullsFamily Sheep.

What is Jacques du Plessis' net worth?

The player allegedly has an estimated net worth of between $1million and $5 million. He has earned this wealth through his athletics career. However, this information has not been verified yet.

Who is Jacques du Plessis' wife?

Plessis is a pretty private person. Thus, it is challenging to figure out if he is married, dating, or single. As a result, most people assume that he is single.

However, it is possible that he is married and has a family. In his statement, while leaving Montpellier, he said,

I left my home in 2015. I had a great experience here in Montpellier, but I feel that today is the time for my family and I to return home. I thank President (Mohed) Altrad for his confidence and wish a bright future to this club, which is somewhat mine.

Body measurements

Jacques du Plessis' height is 6 feet 7 inches, which translates to around 201. Also, what is Jacques du Plessis' weight? The rugby star weighs 120 kg (265 lbs.).

Jacques du Plessis is a diligent and determined athlete. The South African rugby player has represented several top teams in and outside the country. No doubt, he is a fan favourite for many people in the country. Interestingly, he recently returned to South Africa and joined the Vodacom Bulls squad as one of its top flankers.

