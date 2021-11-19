Bert Girigorie is famously known for being the ex-husband of Wendy Williams. Professionally, he is a sales and marketing expert based in North Carolina. Since separating from the American broadcaster, he has led a low-key life. As a result, many are always digging for more information about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bert Girigorie is a sales and marketing expert based in North Carolina. Photo: @bert.girigorie

Source: Facebook

Who was Wendy Williams' first husband Bert Girigorie? He became a celebrity due to his marriage to Wendy Williams. They were married briefly before going their separate ways. So, what happened? Did Bert remarry? Where is he now? His biography outlines everything you need to know about his personal and professional life.

Bert Girigorie’s profile summary

Birth name: Bert Girigorie

Bert Girigorie Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States

Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Date of birth: 13th March 1964

13th March 1964 Age: 57 years old (as of 2021)

57 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Nationality: American

American Current residence: North Carolina

North Carolina Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 198

198 Weight in kilograms: 90

90 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: Gabrielle, Bruce Girigorie

Gabrielle, Bruce Girigorie Marital status: Unknown

Unknown Ex-wife: Wendy Williams (1995)

Wendy Williams (1995) Profession: Sales and marketing professional

Sales and marketing professional Net worth: $500k

$500k Twitter: @BertGirigorie

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bert Girigorie’s biography

Girigorie was born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Mostly, he prefers to keep his private life out of the public eye. Thus, the identities of his parents remain a mystery.

Bert is not the only child in his family. He has two siblings – a sister and a brother. Their names are Gabrielle and Bruce Girigorie. Currently, there is little in the public domain about them.

How old is Bert Girigorie?

He was born on 13th March 1964. Therefore, Bert Girigorie's age is 57 years as of 2021.

Career

According to Bert Girigorie’s alleged Twitter account, he is a sales & marketing professional. At the moment, he is based in Charlotte, NC. The name of the company he works for is known as G2 Marketing Inc.

Overall, the company offers digital strategies to both small and medium firms. It also deals in pragmatic media buying for advertisers and brands.

What is Bert Girigorie's net worth?

He allegedly has an estimated net worth of $500k as of 2021. However, there is no official information regarding this matter. Primarily, he earns his money working as a marketing and sales expert for G2 Marketing Inc.

Did Wendy Williams ex Bert Girigorie get married?

Wendy Williams and Bert were married for five months. Photo:@SkillzDevo

Source: Facebook

No. The sales and marketing expert is currently presumed single. In other words, many are yet to know Bert Girigorie's partner because he has kept his private life out of the public eye.

He was previously married to Wendy Williams, an American top TV personality, but things did not work out for them.

How did Bert Girigorie and Wendy Williams meet?

The ex-couple met at a New York City radio station, Kiss FM, in 1992. They dated roughly for about two years. Then, in 1995, they tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony. Later, they flew to Rio for their honeymoon. Some of Bert Girigorie's wedding pictures are available on the internet.

How long was Wendy Williams married to her ex-husband?

They stayed together as a couple for about five months. Bert accused Wendy of being the cause of their divorce. However, he told RadarOnline that their marriage troubles began right from the beginning because of her drug abuse.

Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Wendy Williams hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter at SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

I know she said she was doing drugs but she kept that away from me, I assumed that she was but I didn't know anything about it. I know I was seeing strange behaviour and behaviour that I didn't understand when I look back at it.

Around two years later, Wendy Williams tied the knot with Kevin Hunter. They were a couple until 2019, when they decided to call it quits. This came after she confirmed that his ex-husband had an affair with another woman that led to the birth of a child.

Does he have children? Unfortunately, he does not have any known children.

Bert Girigorie's Instagram

Bert is not available on Instagram. For this reason, it is challenging to find Bert Girigorie's pictures. However, he has a Twitter account, and he tweets once in a while.

Bert Girigorie is famously known for being Wendy Williams’s first husband. However, his marriage to her lasted for around five years, making it among the shortest celebrity marriages. Professionally, Girigorie is a sales and marketing specialist.

READ ALSO: Joe Rogan net worth, age, wife, podcast, Spotify deal, religion, profiles, movies

Briefly.co.za published a derailed biography of Joe Rogan, an American stand-up comedian, podcast host, TV host, and commentator. He is the owner of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which is exclusively available on Spotify.

Joe Rogan is among the most accomplished comedians and podcasters. He has an estimated net worth of about $100 million in 2021. Please read the post to learn more about his wealth, career, and personal life.

Source: Briefly.co.za