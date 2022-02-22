How old are the Olsen twins? Age, children, height, books, movies, net worth

How old are the Olsen twins? Many people know them for starring in Full House between 1987 and 1995. The fraternal twins enjoyed early success as actresses, making them popular from a tender age. However, at some point, they quit acting and went low-key, leaving their fans to speculate about their lives.

The Olsen twins are made up of Mary-Kate and Ashley Fuller. After gracing the TV screens for over two decades, the twins changed their careers. Currently, they are dominating the world of fashion and design. Additionally, they are authors of several books.

How old are the Olsen twins?

Ashley Fuller and Mary-Kate Olsen were born on 13 June 1986. They hail from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States. Therefore, as of 2020, the Olsen twins’ age is 35 years.

They were born into the family of David and Jarnette Olsen. In 1996, their parents separated. In the same year, their father remarried his secretary named McKenzie. Unlike Ashley, Mary-Kate did not attend the wedding. Instead, she stayed behind with her mother.

Which of the Olsen twins is older?

Ashley is slightly older than Mary-Kate. She was born two minutes earlier than her twin sister.

Why do the Olsen twins look so old?

They are allegedly heavy smokers. Thus, the accelerated ageing effect has been associated with tobacco and nicotine products. However, accelerated ageing can also be attributed to environmental factors or stress, etcetera.

Do the Olsen twins have siblings?

Yes. They have two biological siblings and two half-siblings from their father’s second marriage. The names of their biological siblings are Elizabeth and Trent. Trent is the oldest in the family, while Elizabeth is the youngest.

On the other hand, they have one half-brother and one half-sister. They were born as a result of his father’s second marriage with McKenzie. Their names are Jake and Courtney Taylor.

Educational background

The twins attended Campbell Hall School for their high school studies. Later, they proceeded to New York University for their tertiary education.

Career achievements

The twins are known to have ventured into acting at a tender age, particularly six months old. They were child stars on Full House between 1987 and 1995. Apart from appearing in ABC’s sitcom, they also appeared in several other TV shows and movies.

They founded Dualstar Entertainment Group. The company is responsible for producing many TV series, video games, magazines, and other fashion-related media projects. Additionally, they are owners of reputable fashion brands such as The Row, Elizabeth and James, Olsenboye, and StyleMint.

Ashley quit acting in 2009, while Mary-Kate quit in 2011. They reportedly did not find purpose in acting anymore.

Olsen twins' movies and TV shows

Each of them has at least 50 acting credits. Below is a list of some of their most outstanding movies and TV shows:

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper (1992)

(1992) To Grandmother's House We Go (1992)

(1992) Full House (1987-1995)

(1987-1995) ABC TGIF (1991-1998)

(1991-1998) Two of a Kind (1998-1999)

(1998-1999) The Wonderful World of Disney (1999)

(1999) So Little Time (2001-2002)

(2001-2002) Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action! (2001-2002)

(2001-2002) Weeds (2007)

(2007) The Wackness (2008)

(2008) It Takes Two (1995)

(1995) Passport to Paris (1999)

(1999) 7th Heaven (2000)

(2000) So Little Time (2001-2002)

(2001-2002) The Simpsons (2004)

Olsen twins' books

They are also authors of several books and other publications. Some of them include:

Sleepover Party (2001)

(2001) Birthday Party (2002)

(2002) New Adventures (2003)

(2003) Santa Girls (2003)

(2003) Wishes and Dream s (2003)

s (2003) Making A Splash (2003)

(2003) Glitter Makeover (2004)

(2004) The Ultimate Guide to Mary-Kate and Ashley (2004)

(2004) Heart to Heart (2004)

(2004) Boy Crazy (2004)

(2004) Getting There (2005)

(2005) Holiday Magic (2005)

(2005) Manicure Mania Mini Box (2005)

(2005) Influence (2008)

The Olsen twins' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the twins are worth a whopping $500 million. Despite them quitting the entertainment scene, they are still among the wealthiest actresses in Hollywood.

Who is the richest Olsen sister? They have reportedly attained equal success. Besides, no one has come out to claim they are the wealthiest between them. Their sister, Elizabeth Olsen, is also a successful actress with a net worth of 11 million.

Are Olsen twins married?

At the time of writing, the twins are not married. Is Ashley Olsen in a relationship? Yes. She is reportedly dating a man named Louis Eisner. The lovebirds have been appearing in red carpet events together.

On the other hand, Mary-Kate was married to Olivier Sarkozy between 2015 and 2021. She requested an emergency divorce in 2021 when her ex-husband allowed his ex-wife and children to stay with them during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Does Ashley Olsen have a child?

Neither Ashley nor Mary-Kate has a child.

Olsen twins' heights

According to IMDb, Mary-Kate is slightly taller than her twin sister. She is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm). On the other hand, Ashley is 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm).

How old are the Olsen twins? The fraternal twins are 35 years old at the time of writing. Like any pair of twins, Ashley is slightly older than Mary-Kate by a few minutes. Nevertheless, the actresses-turned fashion designers have enjoyed success from a tender age.

