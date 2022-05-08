Who is Ron Guidry? Age, children, spouse, height, nickname, stats and net worth

In any baseball game, a home run will excite the crowd, and they will be looking for it as the top batters enter the field. Ronald Ames Guidry, best known as Ron Guidry, is a retired American professional baseball pitcher. Although he was a capable pitcher, his sprinting drew the most attention. So who did Ron Guidry pitch for? Find out below.

He is a former baseball pitcher and coach from the United States. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Ron is a former professional major league pitcher who served 14 seasons with the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball (MLB). He was also the Yankees' pitching instructor from 2006 to 2007. This article has everything you would love to know, including his early life, career, spouse, children, age and other exciting details.

Ron Guidry's profiles

Full name : Ronald Ames Guidry

: Ronald Ames Guidry Ron Guidry's nicknames: Gator and Louisiana Lightning

Gator and Louisiana Lightning Gender: Male

Male Age: 72 years old (as of 2022)

72 years old (as of 2022) Birthdate: 28 August 1950

28 August 1950 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Birthplace: Lafayette, Los Angeles

Lafayette, Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Height in feet: 5′ 11″

5′ 11″ Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 160.9

160.9 Weight in kilograms: 73

73 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Bonnie Rutledge

Bonnie Rutledge Children: 3

3 Education: University of Southwestern Louisiana

University of Southwestern Louisiana Position: Starting pitcher

Starting pitcher College : University of Southwestern Louisiana

: University of Southwestern Louisiana Occupation : Baseball player

: Baseball player Net worth: $1 million- $ 5million

Early years

The baseball star was born and brought up in the Louisiana city of Lafayette. He attended Northside High School in Lafayette before proceeding to the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Guidry was part of the baseball team while in the University.

In addition, he also played with the Ragin' Cajuns baseball team in 1969 and 1970. He spearheaded a pitching staff that helped the Yankees win 4 league victories and two World Series in a 6 year run in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Ron Guidry's family

Who is Ron Guidry's spouse? The sports celebrity is married to Bonnie Rutledge. The couple met in 1971 and dated for a while before tying the knot on September 23 1972. They have two daughters, Jamie and Danielle, and a son, Brandon.

How old is Ron Guidry?

The first thing that the New York Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry threw that went fast was a rock. He then joined minor baseball leagues in Louisiana. Photo: Adam Hunger

Source: Getty Images

The starting pitcher was born on 28 August 1950; therefore, as of 2022, Ron Guidry's age is 72 years.

Baseball career

Ron's career history can be traced to the New York Yankees, where he played for fourteen seasons between 1975 and 1988. The renowned baseball player had started practising in high school. He played American Legion ball and later joined the University of Southwestern Louisiana in June 1971, where he was part of the Major League Baseball draft.

Guidry was drafted in the third round (67th overall) of the 1971 Major League Basketball draft by the New York Yankees, where he spent four seasons in the minor and major leagues in 1975 and 1976.

He began the 1977 season as a reliever before being promoted to the Yankees' starting rotation. Guidry amassed a 16–7 record at the end of the season. He emerged as one of the Yankees' biggest surprises this season.

The former American baseball pitcher was instrumental in the Yankees' World Series victory, winning an award in 1984 and Gold Gloves between 1982 and 1986. Is Ron Marinaccio related to Ron Guidry? Although the two have played for the Yankees, they are not related.

Ronald James Marinaccio is a Major League Baseball pitcher who pitches for the New York Yankees (MLB) and made his MLB debut in 2022.

According to ESPN, Ron Guidry's stats are:

W-L 170-91

ERA - 3.29

K - 1778

WHIP - 1.18

Did Ron Guidry throw a no-hitter?

In an 11-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1983, Ron Guidry and Dale Murray pitched a no-hitter. Guidry retired all 12 batters he faced in the first four innings.

He retired in July 1989 after suffering a shoulder and an elbow injury. Photo: Tony Firriolo

Source: Getty Images

Why did Ron Guidry retire?

The retired baseball player resigned voluntarily after suffering from shoulder and elbow injuries. Louisiana Lightning started the season on the injured list after having surgery to remove a bone chip from his elbow on March 17. This season, he pitched in seven games for the Yankees triple-A affiliate in Columbus, Ohio.

The athlete later spent several years as a pitching coach for the Yankees team until 2003, when the team retired his No. 49 jersey.

Despite being a superb pitcher, Ron was not inducted into the Ron Guidry Hall of Fame due to his brief career and limited effect from 1977 to 1985. He was only the greatest pitcher in the American League in 1978. However, other institutions have since recognised him.

Is Ron Guidry a Hall of Famer?

Yes, on 31 October 2015, the former Ragin' Cajuns pitcher was admitted into the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Athletics Hall of Fame. As the American League's best pitcher, he won the Cy Young Award In 1978 as his team won their second straight World Series.

Guidry had a 25-3 record, suitable for a top-ten winning percentage in baseball history. Additionally, Ron Guidry’s autographed souvenirs and other fantastic collectables can be seen globally in most online shops and outlets.

Ron Guidry's net worth

The salary for MLB players has changed dramatically. The primary source of income of Ron is from pitching. His net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

How tall is Ron Guidry?

Ron Guidry's height is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160.9 pounds.

MLB players become legends by hitting the most home runs in a season. Moreover, Ron Guidry is remembered as the athlete of the Year Award winner in 1978. In 1984, the former baseball player became the eighth pitcher in the American League and the 20th pitcher in Major League history to throw an immaculate inning.

