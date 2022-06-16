Who is Dinah Mattingly? Age, children, husband, height, profiles, net worth

Dinah Mattingly is better known as the wife of former basketball player and coach Larry Bird. Larry had a spectacular career with the National Basketball Association team, the Boston Celtics. Interestingly, he is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Dinah Mattingly is estimated to have a net worth of about $1 million. Her net worth is also elevated by her husband’s successful career, estimated to have a net worth of about $55 million. Here is a glimpse of her exciting life.

Dinah Mattingly’s profiles and bio

Full name Dinah Mattingly Year of birth November 16, 1943 Age 78 years in 2022 Place of birth Indiana, United States of America Nationality American Gender Female Zodiac sign Scorpio Famous as Larry Bird’s wife Alma mater Indiana State University Dinah Mattingly’s height 5 feet 5 inches Net worth $1 million

Dinah Mattingly’s age

Mattingly was born to her parents on November 16, 1943, in Indiana, USA. She is 78 years as of 2022. She attended a high school in Terre Haute, Indiana, and later joined Indiana State University. However, she has managed to keep her personal life away from the public limelight.

Career

It is believed that Mattingly is a homemaker and a housewife. She lives with her basketball loving husband and children.

Dinah Mattingly’s photos

Larry Bird’s wife is one of the celebrity’s wives who has managed to keep her life private from the public. However, a few photos of her are on the internet, mostly captured while watching a basketball game with her husband.

Is Larry Bird married today?

Dinah Mattingly’s husband is known as Larry Bird. He is a famous former basketball player and coach. Larry and his wife met at Indiana State University, and after dating for a few years, they got married in 1989 in Indiana. So, they have been married for over three decades.

However, Larry had previously married Janet Condra, but their marriage was short-lived, and the two divorced. The couple welcomed one child named Corrie.

Does Larry Bird have a wife and family?

Yes, Larry is married to Mattingly, and the couple is parents to three children. Dinah Mattingly and her husband's children are named Connor and Mariah, and one stepdaughter is named Corrie.

What does Larry Bird do now?

Larry’s history in the NBA is impeccable. He was selected during the 1978 NBA Draft as the sixth overall pick by the Boston Celtics. He became one of the strongest and best frontcourts within a short time. He spent his NBA career in Boston, where he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) from 1984 to 1986.

He was also a member of the US national team known as The Dream Team, which won the 1992 Summer Olympics. After retiring, he became the head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 1997 to 2000.

Dinah Mattingly has remained by her husband’s side throughout his career. Yet, despite her husband being in the limelight, she has managed to keep her life private, and she also has no social media presence.

