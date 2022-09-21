Who is Ellen Heidingsfelder? Age, children, spouse, height, profiles, net worth

Ellen Heidingsfelder is an American legal practitioner and lawyer who is well-known for being the wife of Cooper Manning. Cooper is a famous American former football player, TV commentator, and TV show host. Even though Ellen has achieved a lot in her career, she came to the limelight following his romantic relationship with his celebrity husband. But how well do you know Ellen Heidingsfelder? Find out here!

Most people know her famous husband, but little is known about Ellen Heidingsfelder. She is an American attorney but is known as the wife of a TV personality. She leads a private life away from the public limelight, making it hard to know much about her. But how old is she? What is her net worth? Read on!

Ellen Heidingsfelder’s profiles and bio

Full Name Ellen Heidingsfelder Age 54 years (As of 2022) Date of birth December 20, 1968 Nationality American Husband Cooper Manning Children Arch, Heid, Mary Zodiac sign Sagittarius Height 5ft 6 inches Weight 60 kgs Sexual orientation Straight Gender Female Marital status Married Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Profession Lawyer Famous as Wife of Cooper Manning Father Charles E. Heidingsfelder Mother Dota Heidingsfelder Siblings Jane Heidingsfelder, Molly Silvia Education Loyola University Law School Net worth $1 million - $5 million

What is Ellen Heidingsfelder's age?

The celebrity spouse was born on December 20, 1968, in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Thus, she is 53 years as of 2022. She holds American nationality and belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Are the Mannings Catholic? She is very religious as she believes in Christianity and also encouraged her husband to convert. She devotes her time to the Catholic Church.

Who are Ellen Heidingsfelder's parents?

Her parents are Charles and Dota Heidingsfelder. She grew up alongside her two sisters, Molly Silvia and Jane Heidingsfelder.

Where did Ellen Heidingsfelder study?

She attended a local public school in her hometown and completed her primary and secondary education. She later enrolled in The University of Virginia and Loyola University Law School for her Law degree.

Who is Ellen Heidingsfelder's spouse?

Her husband is Cooper Manning, born on March 6, 1974, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He comes from a family with solid football roots. His father, Archie Manning, was a professional football player who played as a quarterback. His brother Peyton and Eli Manning also played professional football as quarterbacks.

Is Ellen Heidingsfelder's husband a footballer?

During his school years, he followed in his father's footsteps by joining football. He was expected to become a professional football player after leaving high school but unfortunately ended that career after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

Ellen's husband hosts the TV show The Manning Hour for Fox Sports. Additionally, he is the senior managing director of investors' relations for AJ Capital Partners, a private real estate company.

What school did Cooper Manning go to?

He attended the University of Mississippi. While there, he used to play professional football in the National Football League.

Who is Cooper Manning's wife?

Ellen Heidingsfelder is wife to Cooper. They grew up in New Orleans and were in a relationship for a couple of years before they tied the knot in 1999. Does Cooper Manning have kids? Ellen Heidingsfelder's children are three: two sons and a daughter.

Ellen Heidingsfelder's attorney career

Ellen was an intelligent child from the beginning and always wanted to be successful in the future. She always wanted to be a lawyer, and thus, she studied hard both in high school and university until she earned a degree in Law.

She started her career working at the United States district court in the eastern, middle, and western districts of Louisiana. She continues to practice as an attorney in New Orleans.

Ellen Heidingsfelder’s facts

Ellen was born into a catholic family.

She met her husband when they were still very young

They got married in 1999

Ellen is a mother of 3

She lost her mother in 2020 to Covid

Her husband was heading towards a football career

What is Ellen Heidingsfelder's net worth?

The celebrity spouse has an estimated net worth of $1–5 million. She derives her income from her successful career as an attorney. She also enjoys the wealth of her husband. But is Cooper Manning rich? Yes! Cooper has a net worth estimated at $13 million.

What is Ellen Heidingsfelder's height?

Ellen measures about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 kg. Additionally, she has alluring brown-coloured eyes and blonde hair that make her look gorgeous. She also likes to maintain her body shape and thus exercises regularly and observes a healthy diet.

The above article has all you need to know about Ellen Heidingsfelder, a famous American lawyer famously known as the wife of Cooper Manning. She likes to stay away from the limelight and is not on social media handles. Instead, she is entirely focused on her career and raising her family.

