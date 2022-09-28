Who is Mikailadancer? Age, family, height, OnlyFans, profiles, net worth

It takes being unique to become famous on TikTok. A case example is the iconic Khaby Lame, the social media star famous for silently mocking complicated life hacks. Social media challenges are also bringing talented dancers into the limelight. Mikaildancer is one of the TikTok stars breaking ceilings on social media through choreography. How about unpacking into her life behind the camera?

Mikailadancer is a dancer on TikTok, and fans can attest she is good at what she does. Her dance videos are electrifying enough to make people go wild. Her energy and creativity when pulling her stints are enough to capture your attention.

Mikailadancer's profile summary and bio

Full name Mikaila Murphy Nickname Mikailadancer Gender Female Date of birth 27th January 2000 Age 23 years old Birthday 27th January Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height in cm 163 cm Height in feet 5'4" Weight in kg 65 kg Weight in pounds 143 lbs Profession TikTok star, professional dancer, choreographer Marital status Single Sister Alyssa Brother Andrew Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook

Mikailadancer's age

She was born on 27th January 2000 in Michigan, USA, as Mikaila Murphy. As of September 2022, she is twenty-two years old.

Mikailadancer's family

Mikaila was born and raised in a Caucasian family in Michigan, USA. She seems protective of her family's history and has not publicly shared information about her parents' identity. She has a brother, Andrew, and a sister, Alyssa.

Mikailadancer's height

The dancer stands 163 cm tall and weighs 65 kg. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes that complement her looks. She often receives compliments about her body.

Mikailadancer's boyfriend

Given her career field, one would be interested in knowing the ins and outs of her relationship status. However, there are no clues to hint at Mikaila's relationship history. The star has not thrown any hints insinuating that she is dating. Neither has she featured any men on her social media platforms.

Mikailadancer's career

Mikaila is a social media star. Her fans know her as Mikaildancer on TikTok. Thanks to her incredible dancing skills, she has gained millions of fans and likes on the platform. She started dancing when she was three years old.

Who is Mikailadancer on TikTok?

Before joining TikTok, Mikail was affiliated with Madonna University. However, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her talent and a possible career in dancing. When she learnt of how she could capitalize on TikTok to grow her career, she jumped onto the bandwagon. She also spread her wings and tried other platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat. Her YouTube account has more than 132,000 subscribers.

She enjoys a following of over 16 million people on TikTok and has garnered more than 417 million likes. Her content cuts across dance and TikTok challenges. Fans seem to enjoy her content, especially since her following keeps growing daily.

Choreography

Apart from her celebrity status on social media, Mikaila has also been featured in music videos. Her most recent project was Big Sean's song, Single Again. She is the brains behind the song's choreography.

Mikaila has taught at Skiiset movement studio, Exhibit, and many other collectives. She also worked with high schools as a teacher of choreography.

Mikailadancer's OnlyFans

Does Mikaila Murphy have OnlyFans? Yes. She has an OnlyFans account where she charges for explicit videos of herself dancing. She often records herself in lingerie when shooting content for her OnlyFans account.

Mikailadancer's net worth

How much is Mikaila Murphy worth? According to speculations, she is worth just under $1 million.

These details about Mikailadancer's biography fill you in on the unknown facts about her life. She is passionate about dancing. She has also capitalized on social media to propel her fame, and her career accomplishments are a testament to her hard work and consistency.

