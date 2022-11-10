Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky's relationship: everything you ought to know

Shaun So is a veteran of the United States American army who became famous after marrying popular actress Anna Chlumsky. The duo first met fortuitously at a school dance and waited for about a decade before getting married. They knew it was a long-term connection that would lead to greater commitment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky attend the American Ballet Theatre Gala in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Shaun So and Anna Chlumsky celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary in 2022. They had to be committed to each other in a long-distance relationship after Shaun decided to join the United States of America Army Reserve for some years. Shaun So and his family's cultural differences could not stop him from getting it right in his relationship with Anna.

Who is Anna Chlumsky's husband?

Shaun So's age is 42 years in 2022; the veteran United States of America Army was born in 1980. Information about his parents revolves around the fact that he is an Asian-American whose father is a culinary instructor at a university.

Shaun So's biography includes his former military officer years. He was educated at the University of Chicago between 1999 and 2003, where he bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. He attended Tsinghua University between 2000 and 2001 and focused on language immersion. Afterwards, Shaun got an MBA from The City University of New York. All of these led him to a career in entrepreneurship, politics, and intelligence security.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

On the other hand, Anna Maria Chlumsky is an American actress born on 3 December 1980 in Chicago, Illinois. Her parents are Nancy, a singer, actress, and former flight attendant, and Frank Chlumsky Jr., a chef and saxophone player. Anna grew up in a Catholic family and is of Czech and Croatian descent.

What does Shaun So do for a living?

Shaun So's profession has taken different turns over the years since he graduated with a degree in political science. He served in the United States of America Defense Intelligence Agency as an intelligence analyst between 2003 and 2006 but was a special counterintelligence agent for another five years.

Anna Chlumsky smiles during an event. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Source: Getty Images

During this period, he was not just some military guy in front of a computer in an office in the United States of America. He wanted more action and was granted his wish as he was posted to Afghanistan as part of the Army reserve.

Since his official retirement from the United States of America Army, Shaun has dabbled mostly in writing and business ownership. He founded an urban logistic startup, Cubby, and was the CEO between 2011 and 2012. Subsequently, he was a contributor for Forbes magazine and wrote columns on issues bordering on entrepreneurship, business interest, and veterans. The ex-military officer worked here between 2012 and 2014.

He has also been the founder and CEO of The So Company since 2012. The company is focused on growing revenue, forming strategies, and managing the employees of companies for improved services to the users. Shaun is also currently a co-founder at the Digital Services Coalition, a non-profit made up of selected companies that helps to speed up governments' digital transformation.

Anna Chlumsky's career

Shaun So's wife picked a career in the entertainment industry when she was young. She modelled alongside her mom during an ad campaign. Nevertheless, when featured in My Girl (parts 1 and 2), she shot into the limelight. Currently, Anna prioritises her family life while juggling her acting career. She is popularly known for her roles in movies and television shows like:

Veep

Rugrats

The End of the Tour

They/Them

The Pill

Law and Order

White Collar

House Rules

In the Loop

30 Rock

How did Anna Chlumsky meet Shaun So?

They were students at the University of Chicago when they met (between 1999 and 2003) at a dance party and immediately fell for each other. It did not matter that Anna was a year ahead of Shaun in college or that they had different ethnic backgrounds. They tied the knot in March 2008.

Did Anna Chlumsky have a baby?

The union of Shaun and Anna welcomed two girls, Penelope Joan and Clara Elizabeth. The first girl was born in 2013, while the second daughter was welcomed into the family on 28 July 2016.

Shaun So's net worth

The net worth of Shaun So is estimated to be between $3 million and $4 million. Most of his wealth can be traced to his entrepreneurship skills, having started different companies since he left the army. His wife, Anna Chlumsky, has a net worth of $5 million.

Shaun So's social media

The US veteran is not present on social media, and there are no verified accounts associated with him as of November 2022. His LinkedIn profile is mainly for professional interactions with the business world. His wife has a verified Twitter account with almost 60,000 followers.

Shaun So has been married to Anna Chlumsky for 14 years, but they have known each other for about two decades. Their relationship is an encouragement for anyone looking for a sign of true love despite cultural and distance differences.

READ ALSO: Who is Shaniqua Tompkins? Everything you ought to know about 50 Cent's ex-wife

As recently published on Briefly.co.za, Shaniqua Tompkins is the ex-girlfriend of the famous rapper, actor, and businessman Curtis James Jackson III, professionally known as 50 Cent.

Tompkins became a highly searched personality on the internet. All thanks to the lasting feud that has long been between her and 50 Cent, which seems as though it is about getting their son embroiled in the feud. Find out more from the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News