Everything known about Gina Martin Wilson, Carl Wilson’s wife

Gina Martin Wilson is an actress from the USA. However, she is widely recognised as the wife of the late Carl Wilson, a renowned singer, actor, and comedian. The actress comes from one of the most prominent celebrity families in the USA. For instance, her late father, Dean Martin, was among the most popular entertainers of the mid-20th century. Discover more about Gina and what she is up to now.

Dean Martin, daughter Gina, and Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys on January 13, 1983, dining at La Famiglia Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree. Gina Martin Wilson followed in her parent’s footsteps. She was briefly in the entertainment scene before she went missing in action. For this reason, many of her fans have been curious about her life. Did Gina Martin, the daughter of Dean, remarry after Carl passed on? Why is she not acting anymore?

Gina Martin Wilson’s profile summary and bio

Full name Gina Martin Wilson Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1956 Age 66 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Dean Martin Mother Jeanne Siblings 7 Marital status Widow Husband Carl Wilson (m. 1987–1998) Children None Profession Actress Net worth $100,000

Gina Martin Wilson’s biography

Carl Wilson’s wife was born Gina Caroline Martin. She was born into the family of Dean and Jeanne Martin. Sadly, Gina Martin Wilson’s parents are deceased. Her father succumbed to emphysema, an acute respiratory failure, on 25 December 1995.

However, her mother passed away on 24 August 2016 in Beverly Hills, California, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnic background. Her father was allegedly of Irish-Italian ancestry, while her mother is of white ethnicity.

Who are Gina Martin Wilson’s siblings?

Entertainer Dean with his wife Jeanne and children (Gina, Ricci and Dean Paul) pose for a family portrait in 1966 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Martin Mills

Source: Getty Images

Carl Wilson’s wife comes from a big family. Her father married thrice in his life, and the marriages resulted in the birth of eight children. Gina’s biological siblings are Dean Paul and Ricci Martin. She also has five half-siblings: Sasha, Claudia, Gail, Craig and Deana.

How old is Gina Martin Wilson?

Gina Martin Wilson’s age is 66 years as of April 2023. The actress was born on 20 December 1956 in Los Angeles, California, USA, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Unlike her siblings, Gina has not shared much about her career. However, it is in the public domain that she is a former actress. According to IMDb, Gina Martin Wilson’s movies and TV shows are:

Action Family (1987) as Melisa

(1987) as Melisa The Dean Martin Show (1965) as Self

How did Gina Martin and Carl Wilson meet?

She met Carl in West L.A., where her brother, Ricci, performed that night; her brother had a gig at Madame Wong’s. He had invited Carl of the Beach Boys band, who had indicated an interest in her sister. The two would end up developing feelings for each other. During the time, Carl had divorced Annie Hinsche.

Carl Wilson (Beach Boys), Gina, and his son Justyn (L). Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

The couple dated for eight years before tying the knot in 1987. Their wedding was held on 8th November 1987 in Las Vegas. Only close family members of the couple attended the colourful ceremony. Interestingly, they stayed together until Carl’s demise in February 1998. The Beach Boy band member succumbed to lung cancer at 51.

Gina Martin Wilson’s spouse did not remarry after her husband passed on. She has since kept away from the limelight, leaving fans to speculate about her life.

Gina Martin Wilson’s net worth

Carl Wilson’s wife had a short entertainment career, appearing in only two projects. Therefore, her net worth is alleged to be around $100,000. Her husband was among the wealthiest American singers. At his death, he had a net worth of $20 million. Gina shares a considerable size of the late singer's fortune, considering they were legally married.

How many biological children did Dean Martin have?

Did Carl Wilson have any children? The couple were married between 1987 and 1998 but did not have a child together. However, Carl had children from his previous marriage to Annie Hinsche. The ex-couple shared two sons, Justyn Wilson and Jonah Wilson.

Who did Dean Martin leave his money to?

Dean Martin’s net worth was estimated at $30 million at the time of his death. The singer succumbed to a respiratory failure, leaving behind a big family.

Gina Martin Wilson is the daughter of the late Dean Martin. She is also famous as the wife of singer Carl Wilson, who passed away in 1998. Professionally, she is an actress but has two acting credits only. Since her husband’s death, she has remained out of the public’s prying eye.

