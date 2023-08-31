Sadie Pierson is a famous American celebrity child recognized as the daughter of Cassandra Peterson and Mark Pierson. Cassandra Peterson is an American actress best known for portraying the iconic character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Beyond her work as Elvira, Cassandra has been involved in various acting and entertainment projects.

Actress Cassandra Peterson (R) and her Daughter Sadie Pierson (L)at the Groundlings 40th Anniversary Gala at Hyde Lounge on June 1, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Sadie Pierson developed a love for music at a tender age, and she could play the guitar as a child. Despite being a celebrity child, Sadie keeps off from the media and lives a low-key life. She is not on social media platforms, and her popularity is only because of her parent's fame. Despite her personality, people are always curious about her personal and professional life.

Sadie Pierson's profiles and bio

Full name Sadie Pierson Gender Female Date of birth October 12, 1994 Age 28 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Zodiac Libra Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Weight 56 kg Height 5 feet 5 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Father Mark Pierson Mother Cassandra Peterson Profession Musician and actress Famous as Cassandra Peterson's daughter

How old is Cassandra Peterson's daughter?

The celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 12, 1994. Sadie Pierson's age is 28 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality. Her zodiac sign is Libra. She belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity and follows the Christianity religion

What is Sadie Pierson's height?

The celebrity child measures 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 56 kg. She boasts brown coloured hair and brown eyes.

Cassandra at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con 2014 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 24, 2014, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Daniel Boczarski

Source: Getty Images

Who is Sadie Pierson's partner?

Her relationship status is difficult to trace as she lives a secretive life. However, she seems single and focused on building her career in the entertainment industry.

Who are Sadie Pierson's parents?

Her parents are Cassandra Peterson and Mark Pierson. They tied the knot on July 4, 1981, but later split in 2003, after 22 years of marriage, following irreconcilable differences.

Sadie Pierson's mother

Cassandra Peterson, born September 17, 1951, is an American actress best known for portraying the iconic character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Elvira is a horror hostess persona, often seen in a gothic, vampiric costume, and known for her dark humour and double entendres.

Peterson developed a passion for performing at a young age. She was influenced by her mother, who was a costume designer, and her love for classic horror and sci-fi movies.

Cassandra Peterson's most significant breakthrough came when she created the character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The character debuted on local Los Angeles TV in the early 1980s, where she hosted late-night horror movies.

Cassandra Peterson attends the 4th Annual RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 12, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Cassandra Peterson's movies

Best known for her role as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, she has appeared in several movies throughout her career. Here are some of the notable films she has been part of:

1988: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

2001: Elvira's Haunted Hills

2010: All About Evil

1985: Pee-wee's Big Adventure

1980: Cheech & Chong's Next Movie

1982: Jekyll and Hyde... Together Again

1974: The Working Girls

Sadie Pierson's father

Mark Pierson is an American actor, producer, songwriter, and director. His acting credits include his appearance as a party guest in the 2001 film Elvira's Haunted Hills and the 1996 film It's My Party.

Pierson is best known for his work as a manager and producer in the entertainment industry. He was Cassandra Peterson's manager and partner during their marriage. He also produced and worked on various projects related to Elvira, including merchandise, appearances, and events.

Sadie Pierson's movies and TV shows

Little is known about her career, but Sadie has appeared in movies like Elvira's Haunted Hills (2001), Elvira's Movie Macabre (2010), and 13 Nights of Elvira (2014). She has also been passionate about music since childhood and has been offered several gigs at various events.

Actress Cassandra at AOL BUILD to discuss her iconic character, Elvira, at AOL HQ on December 15, 2016, in New York City. Photo by Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

What is Sadie Pierson's net worth?

Her net worth, earnings, and other assets are still being examined. Her mother, Cassandra Peterson, has a net worth of $3 million, and her father, Mark Pierson, has an estimated net worth of over $1 million.

Above is Sadie Pierson's biography and everything you need to know about the celebrity child. She is famous as Cassandra Peterson's daughter with Mark Pierson.

READ ALSO: Johnny Knoxville's net worth in 2023

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Johnny Knoxville's net worth. Who is he? Johnny Knoxville, whose real name is Philip John Clapp, is an American actor, comedian, and stunt performer. He gained widespread fame as the co-creator and main star of an MTV reality stunt show, which initially aired from 2000 to 2002.

With a career spanning over three decades, Johnny has accumulated a bulk of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry. So, how much is Johnny Knoxville's net worth?

Source: Briefly News