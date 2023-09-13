Linda Ronstadt's children and spouse: Everything we know about them

The world knows Linda Ronstadt as an iconic singer. She also wears a second hat as a doting mother. The talented singer adopted her children in the 1990s. Who are Linda Ronstadt's children and spouse?

Besides unpacking details about Linda Ronstadt's children, this article delves into her relationships, granted she has never been married. What informed her decision to adopt her children?

How many kids does Linda Ronstadt have?

Before she adopted her children, Linda was vocal about her love for kids. Married or not, she knew she wanted to be a mother. Even though she believed raising her kids with their father would multiply the enjoyment and richness of the experience, she was open to doing it alone.

Does Linda Ronstadt have a family? Linda, a mother of two, intentionally kept her kids away from the public's prying eyes.

What happened to Linda Ronstadt's children? Highlighted below are snippets of their whereabouts and their identities.

Mary Clementine Ronstadt

Mary Clementine Ronstadt, the eldest of Linda Ronstadt's children, was adopted in 1990 as an infant. Information about her biological parents remains a mystery.

Clementine seemingly got her love for art from her mother. According to her LinkedIn account, she worked as an art assistant at the Guadalupe Art Program in San Francisco between 2009 and 2019.

She was also a patron of Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy, a non-profit organisation. The company has taught Mexican children in San Francisco for over 30 years.

Apart from her love of art, Mary can also sing. In a 2021 interview, Ronstadt stated,

My daughter can sing harmonies because I taught her how,

Carlos Ronstadt

Linda adopted Carlos Ronstadt in 1994. Carlos also stayed away from the limelight for the better part of his life but reportedly has a close relationship with his mother.

According to a 2019 report by the LA Times, Carlos lived with Linda in San Francisco, California. He reportedly worked for Apple and is also a musician. In an interview, Ronstadt spoke highly of him, saying,

My son is talented. He picked up the guitar and learned it like lightning, but that is not his primary focus. He is a techie and has a good job and a lovely girlfriend. My children both use music for enjoyment, which is what music is for.

Ronstadt previously revealed that she raised both of her kids in Arizona, although Linda Ronstadt's children's photos are hard to come by on the internet. She helped them nurture their artsy personalities by letting them decorate their Mediterranean-style house, and in a 2004 interview with Architectural Digest, she was quoted saying,

Children need art in their lives — real art, not the stuff you watch on television. Art is essential for processing your feelings and connecting to your origins and identity.

Linda Ronstadt's spouse

Ronstadt has never been married. Nonetheless, outlined below are some of her romantic connections.

John Boylan

Ronstadt's relationship with John Boylan was her first publicised romantic relationship. Things got so serious so quickly that John became her manager, and they moved in together. Unfortunately, they broke up a few months later.

JD Souther

Ronstadt got into a relationship with JD Souther in 1972 and dated for two years. They even moved in together and recorded several singles. They remained on good terms even after ending the relationship.

Albert Brooks

Ronstadt started dating Albert Brooks, the Defending Your Life star, for two years before splitting in 1976. Their romance did not last long because Linda did not like Brooks' career.

Jerry Brown

Jerry Brown and Linda Ronstadt met in 1971 but only started dating later. In 2013, the singer reportedly stated that dating Jerry was a relief, although she mentioned that it was challenging to keep up with the dynamics of their lives.

How old was Jim Carrey when he dated Linda Ronstadt? Jim Carrey was 21 when he dated Ronstadt, who was 36 years old and a household name.

Bill Murray

Ronstadt dated Bill Murray after breaking up with Jerry. They moved in together in the 1980s.

Jim Carrey

Ronstadt met comedian and actor Jim Carrey at one of his shows and immediately dated for eight months. They remained cordial friends, and Jim Carrey described Ronstadt as an incredible human being.

George Lucas

After breaking up with Jim Carrey, Linda dated George Lucas, whom she met backstage during one of her concerts. They were reportedly engaged before splitting in 1988.

Aaron Neville

Ronstadt got into a relationship with Aaron Neville in 1989 and was reportedly called the First Couple of Pop Music. They recorded hit songs such as When Something Is Wrong With My Baby and Don't Know Much.

Frequently asked questions

Ronstadt gained fame for recording and performing diverse music genres such as country, rock, light opera, Latin and the Great American Songbook. Besides her music, these questions address updates about her life and whereabouts.

How old is Linda Ronstadt today?

Linda Ronstadt was born on 15th July 1946 in Tucson, Arizona. She marked her 77th birthday in 2023.

Where is Linda Ronstadt living now?

Linda Ronstadt lives in San Francisco near San Francisco's Sea Cliff neighbourhood. Despite her health condition, she remains culturally and musically active and has partnered with a Mexican cultural arts academy in San Pablo.

In an interview, Ronstadt revealed she had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder, in 2019. She stated she enjoys plenty of love from her two children.

Does Linda Ronstadt have children?

The multiple Grammy-award-winning singer is a mother to two children, Mary and Carlos. She adopted them in the 1990s.

These details about Linda Ronstadt's children take you through her life and what she has been up to. She has never been married despite her romantic escapades. She adopted her kids and allowed them to pursue their passions.

