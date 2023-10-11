Who is Jerrod Carmichael's wife or girlfriend? Details into his personal life

Jerrod Carmichael is a rising star in the stand-up comedy industry with a long-standing HBO partnership. He has three HBO specials, including Rothaniel (2022), Love at the Sore (2014), and 8 (2017). His growing popularity has led to increased interest in his personal life, especially his sexuality. Herein is all you need to know about his relationships.

American comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Jerrod Carmichael was 21 when he left North Carolina to pursue a comedy career in Hollywood. He first gained prominence when he appeared in Neighbours comedy film in 2014. Jerrod won his first Primetime Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his work in HBO's Rothaniel. In early 2023, he hosted the 80th Golden Globes Awards ceremony.

Jerrod Carmichael's sexuality

The North Carolina native came out as gay in his 2022 HBO special, Rothaniel. He previously hinted at having relationships with men during his 2019 video diary, Home Videos, but did not fully put a label on his sexual orientation.

Jerrod's coming out has affected some of his relationships, especially with his mother, who stopped talking to him. However, he revealed in the special that he feels freer after years of fear of how people will perceive him when they know his truth. He said;

I thought I'd never, ever come out. At many points in my life, I thought I'd rather die than confront the truth of that, like to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people's perceptions of me. I can't control that.

Is Jerrod Carmichael married?

The Emmy-winning stand-up comedian is not married. Little is known about Jerrod Carmichael's dating life since he has kept most details of his personal life private. In his 2022 HBO special, Rothaniel, the star hinted that he had a white boyfriend but never revealed his identity.

Jerrod Carmichael came out as gay in 2022. Photo: Danny Matson

What is Jerrod Carmichael's real name?

The comedian's real name is Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael. He was born on 6 April 1987 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States and is 36 years old in 2023.

Does Jerrod Carmichael have a twin brother?

The comedian-actor does not have a twin brother. He, however, has an elder brother called Joe F. Carmichael Jr. Helped produce Jerrod's 2019 documentary, Home Videos.

How much money does Jerrod Carmichael make?

Jerrod is one of 2023's highest-earning comedians, with estimated combined earnings of $46 million. His net worth is estimated to be between $2.5 million and $8 million.

Jerrod Carmichael is a rising stand-up comedy star. Photo: Leon Bennett

Details about Jerrod Carmichael's partner may be a carefully guarded secret, but the comedian's Hollywood star keeps shining. He is expected to produce more projects with HBO after signing another deal in July 2022, according to Deadline.

