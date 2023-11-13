Nataly Buhr rose to fame following her shocking graduation speech that left the school staff and students dumbfounded. She started her speech well, thanking the school, parents, and a few teachers for supporting the student's education. That was until her address took a sharp turn and started calling out those she felt did not play their roles accordingly.

The audience reacted to Nataly Buhr's speech with laughter, shock, and discomfort. A few weeks later, her speech went viral and gained international media attention, and many people weighed in on her behaviour and speculated on her character. Her mother, Monica Serratos, was proud of her daughter's courageous message.

Nataly Buhr's speech

Nataly shocked the San Ysidro High School fraternity with her graduation speech on June 6, 2019, in San Diego, California. She said the administrators were negligent, her counsellor was unavailable, and a teacher was drunk on the job. The school district was not pleased with her speech, saying it was pre-approved, but she went off-script.

One of the key highlights was when she called out a teacher who was regularly intoxicated during classes. She finally closed her speech, warning the students and staff to improve.

To my counsellor, thank you for letting me fend for myself — you were always unavailable to my parents and I despite appointments. You expressed joy in having one of your students be valedictorian when you had no role in my achievements.

To the staff in the front office — thank you for teaching me how to be resourceful. Your negligence in informing me of several scholarships until the day before they were due potentially caused me to miss out on thousands of dollars.

To the teacher who was regularly intoxicated during class this year, thank you for using yourself to teach these students about the dangers of alcoholism. Being escorted by police out of school was a lasting impression.

Where did Nataly Buhr go to college?

As per her LinkedIn profile, Buhr attended San Ysidro High School, where she is remembered for her shocking and bold graduation speech. In September 2019, she enrolled at UC San Diego to pursue a bachelor's degree in computer science. She graduated in June 2023.

Nataly Buhr on Forbes

Nataly's speech reached worldwide recognition. Articles about her were published on notable websites like Forbes, The Washington Post, and LA Times.

Final word

Above is everything you need to know about Nataly Buhr's valedictorian speech. When asked why she made such a bold speech, Nataly said that she felt compelled to disclose what students were going through behind classroom doors at the school. Despite being in the limelight, little is known about her life and whereabouts.

