Kep1er members, profiles, roles, disbandment: key facts about the K-Pop band
Kep1er is a South Korean girl group under WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment. They were formed through the Mnet reality competition show Girls Planet 999, which premiered on August 6, 2021. The group comprises Chaehyun, Yujin, Xiaoting, Dayeon, Youngeun, Hikaru, and Huening Bahiyyih. Discover key facts about Kep1er members.
Kepler officially debuted with the mini-album First Impact on January 3, 2022. The group comprises members from South Korea, Japan, and China, and it is the first-ever Mnet produce project group that has successfully extended its contracts.
Kep1er members' profile summary
|Fandom name
|Kep1ian
|Other names
|Hangul, Katakana, Romanization
|Origin
|South Korea
|Genre
|Dance, pop
|Debut
|January 3, 2022 (South Korea)September 7, 2022 (Japan)
|Years active
|2021–present
|Label
|WAKEONE Swing Entertainment (2021–2024)
|Associations
|Girls Planet 999
|Current members
|Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, HikaruHuening Bahiyyih, Youngeun
|Former members
|Mashiro & Yeseo
|Fandom colours
|Laven, Yellow, White
|Social media
|Instagram, X (Twitter)
Kep1er members' ages and profiles
According to Wake One, the K-pop name combines 'Kep', which means catching dreams, and the number 1, which means the nine girls coming together. Here is all you need to know about the members:
1. Chaehyun
Chaehyun is a South Korean top singer and dancer under WAKEONE. She was a trainee under SM Entertainment for four years and then did two years of self-training. She finished 1st place in the Mnet survival show Girls Planet 999.
- Full name: Kim Chae Hyun
- Stage name: Chaehyun
- Date of birth: April 26, 2002
- Birthplace: Yeonje-gu, Busan, South Korea
- Nationality: South Korean
- Zodiac Sign: Taurus
- Weight: 94.8 lbs (43 kg)
- Agency: WAKEONE
2. Yujin
Yujin is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actress. She was a backup dancer for G.NA during her promotions for G.NA's Secret. She ranked 3rd place on Girls Planet 999 and was also the oldest Korean contestant. She acted in Green Fever as Yoo Jin and made a guest appearance in So Not Worth It as Han Hyun Ah.
- Full name: Choi Yu Jin
- Stage name: Yujin
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: August 12, 1996
- Age: 28 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Jeonju, Jeollabukdo, South Korea
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Nationality: South Korean
- Weight: 42 kg (92 lbs)
- Agency: Cube Entertainment
3. Xiaoting
Xiaoting is a Chinese singer, dancer, and rapper under Top Class Entertainment. She graduated from Sichuan Conservatory of Music University, majoring in Performance. She finished 9th place in Girls Planet 999.
- Full name: Shen Xiao Ting
- Stage name: Xiaoting
- Date of birth: November 12, 1999
- Age: 24 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Chengdu, Sichuan, China
- Nationality: Chinese
- Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
- Weight: 103.6 lbs (47 kg)
- Agency: TOP CLASS Entertainment
4. Dayeon
Dayeon is a South Korean dancer, singer, and rapper under Jellyfish Entertainment. She finished 4th place in Girls Planet 999, where she also displayed her strong leadership skills. Her specialities are free-styling and dancing.
- Full name: Kim Da Yeon
- Stage name: Dayeon
- Date of birth: March 2, 2003
- Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
- Nationality: South Korean
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Weight: 41 kg (90 lbs)
- Agency: Jellyfish Entertainment
5. Youngeun
Youngeun is a South Korean singer, dancer and one of the top rappers under Biscuit Entertainment. In 2021, she participated in the Mnet survival show Girl Planet 999, finishing 5th place. She trained at Modernk Music Academy and can do various dances.
- Full name: Seo Young Eun
- Stage name: Youngeun
- Date of birth: December 27, 2004
- Birthplace: Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- Nationality: South Korean
- Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
- Weight: 92.6 lbs (42 kg)
- Agency: Biscuit Entertainment
6. Hikaru
Hikaru is a Japanese rapper, dancer, and singer under Avex Management. She finished 7th place in Girls Planet 999 and is the only member who does not like Hawaiian pizza. She was a member of the kid trainee duo +GANG from 2016 to 2018.
- Full name: Ezaki Hikaru
- Stage name: Hikaru
- Date of birth: March 12, 2004
- Birthplace: Fukuoka, Japan
- Nationality: Japanese
- Zodiac Sign: Pisces
- Weight: 86 lbs (39 kg)
- Agency: Avex Artist Academy
7. Huening Bahiyyih
Huening Bahiyyih is a South Korean singer and dancer. She finished second in the Mnet survival show and scored 923,567 points in the finals. She was the English narrator at the Worldwide Fans Choice category opening of the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.
- Full name: Bahiyyih Jaleh Huening
- Stage name: Huening Bahiyyih
- Date of birth: July 27, 2004
- Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
- Nationality: South Korean-American
- Zodiac Sign: Leo
- Weight: 101.4 lbs (46 kg)
- Agency: IST Entertainment
Kep1er's discography
The girls' groups have released multiple albums and hit singles in different languages. Below are some of their notable albums:
- 2024: Kep1going On
- 2022: First Impact
- 2022: Doublast
- 2022: Troubleshooter
- 2023: Lovestruck!
- 2023: Magic Hour
Reality shows
- Kep1er-view (Mnet, 2021)
- Kep1er Zone (U+Idol Live, 2022)
- Queendom 2 (Mnet, 2022)
- Kep1er Zone 2 (U+Idol Live, 2022)
- KEPtain Heroes (Youtube, 2022)
- Kep1er Zone in Thailand (U+Idol Live, 2023)
- Kep1erving (Youtube, 2023)
Kep1er members' height
The popular K-pop stars on Kep1er have varying heights, as highlighted;
|Member
|Height
|Chaehyun
|5 feet 4 inches (161.5 cm)
|Yujin
|5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
|Xiaoting
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Dayeon
|5 feet 2 inches (158 cm)
|Youngeun
|5 feet 2 inches (158 cm)
|Hikaru
|5 feet 1 inch (155 cm)
|Huening Bahiyyih
|5 feet 5 inches (166 cm)
Kep1er members' positions
The Kep1er members currently hold the following positions in the group;
|Member
|Position
|Chaehyun
|Main vocalist, Center
|Yujin
|Leader, Vocalist
|Xiaoting
|Main Dancer, Vocalist, Visual
|Dayeon
|Main Dancer, Main Rapper, Vocalist
|Youngeun
|Main vocalist, Dancer Maknae
|Hikaru
|Main dancer, Main Rapper, Vocalist
|Huening Bahiyyih
|Vocalist
FAQs
Since Kep1er's debut in 2022, the girl group has continued to push boundaries as they set new standards in the music industry. Below are some frequently asked questions about the group;
When was Kep1er's debut date?
Kep1er was formed as a nine-member group through Mnet's reality survival show Girls Planet 999. They debuted on January 3, 2022, with their first mini album, First Impact.
On July 21, 2022, the group announced their plan to release their Japanese debut with their first single, Fly-Up, released on September 7. On October 10, the group had its first 2022 Kep1er Fan Meeting at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.
What year does Kep1er disband?
In April 2024, rumours spread that Kep1er's disband date would be July 2024 after discussions to extend their contracts fell through. However, in May 2024, the group announced they had successfully extended their contracts with WAKEONE, except for Mashiro and Yeseo. Initially, they were under a 2-year and 6-month contract.
Is Kep1er a permanent group?
After their debut in January 2022, the group signed an exclusive contract as a temporary group that would promote for two and a half years. They renewed their contract in May 2024.
Who left Kep1er?
Kep1er was originally a nine-piece ensemble, but Kang Ye-seo and Sakamoto Mashiro left the group in July 2024 after their Japanese concert. They then joined 143 Entertainment's girl group, MADEIN.
Are Kep1er members close?
The girls' group has formed a close bond since its inception in 2021. They work as one to enhance their performances.
Above is everything you would love to know about Kep1er members. The group, formed through the Mnet reality competition show Girls Planet 999, debuted on January 3, 2022, with their first extended play, First Impact.
