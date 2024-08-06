Kep1er members, profiles, roles, disbandment: key facts about the K-Pop band

Kep1er is a South Korean girl group under WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment. They were formed through the Mnet reality competition show Girls Planet 999, which premiered on August 6, 2021. The group comprises Chaehyun, Yujin, Xiaoting, Dayeon, Youngeun, Hikaru, and Huening Bahiyyih. Discover key facts about Kep1er members.

Kep1er was originally a nine-piece ensemble, but Kang Ye-seo and Sakamoto Mashiro left the group in July 2024 after their Japanese concert. Photo: @official.kep1er (modified by author)

Kepler officially debuted with the mini-album First Impact on January 3, 2022. The group comprises members from South Korea, Japan, and China, and it is the first-ever Mnet produce project group that has successfully extended its contracts.

Kep1er members' profile summary

Fandom name Kep1ian Other names Hangul, Katakana, Romanization Origin South Korea Genre Dance, pop Debut January 3, 2022 (South Korea) September 7, 2022 (Japan) Years active 2021–present Label WAKEONE Swing Entertainment (2021–2024) Associations Girls Planet 999 Current members Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru Huening Bahiyyih, Youngeun Former members Mashiro & Yeseo Fandom colours Laven, Yellow, White Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Kep1er members' ages and profiles

According to Wake One, the K-pop name combines 'Kep', which means catching dreams, and the number 1, which means the nine girls coming together. Here is all you need to know about the members:

1. Chaehyun

Chaehyun debuted as a Music Show MC at SBS MTV ‘The Show’. Photo: @official.kep1er (modified by author)

Chaehyun is a South Korean top singer and dancer under WAKEONE. She was a trainee under SM Entertainment for four years and then did two years of self-training. She finished 1st place in the Mnet survival show Girls Planet 999.

Full name : Kim Chae Hyun

: Kim Chae Hyun Stage name : Chaehyun

: Chaehyun Date of birth : April 26, 2002

: April 26, 2002 Birthplace : Yeonje-gu, Busan, South Korea

: Yeonje-gu, Busan, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Zodiac Sign : Taurus

: Taurus Weight: 94.8 lbs (43 kg)

94.8 lbs (43 kg) Agency: WAKEONE

2. Yujin

Yujin thinks her charming point is her bright energy and positivity. Photo: @official.kep1er (modified by author)

Yujin is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actress. She was a backup dancer for G.NA during her promotions for G.NA's Secret. She ranked 3rd place on Girls Planet 999 and was also the oldest Korean contestant. She acted in Green Fever as Yoo Jin and made a guest appearance in So Not Worth It as Han Hyun Ah.

Full name: Choi Yu Jin

Choi Yu Jin Stage name: Yujin

Yujin Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 12, 1996

August 12, 1996 Age: 28 years (in 2024)

28 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Jeonju, Jeollabukdo, South Korea

Jeonju, Jeollabukdo, South Korea Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Nationality : South Korean

: South Korean Weight: 42 kg (92 lbs)

42 kg (92 lbs) Agency: Cube Entertainment

3. Xiaoting

Xiaoting was a contestant in the Chinese survival show Produce Camp 2020. Photo: @official.kep1er (modified by author)

Xiaoting is a Chinese singer, dancer, and rapper under Top Class Entertainment. She graduated from Sichuan Conservatory of Music University, majoring in Performance. She finished 9th place in Girls Planet 999.

Full name: Shen Xiao Ting

Shen Xiao Ting Stage name: Xiaoting

Xiaoting Date of birth: November 12, 1999

November 12, 1999 Age: 24 years (in 2024)

24 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Chengdu, Sichuan, China Nationality: Chinese

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Weight: 103.6 lbs (47 kg)

103.6 lbs (47 kg) Agency: TOP CLASS Entertainment

4. Dayeon

Dayeon was a contestant in the South Korean survival show Produce 48. Photo: @official.kep1er (modified by author)

Dayeon is a South Korean dancer, singer, and rapper under Jellyfish Entertainment. She finished 4th place in Girls Planet 999, where she also displayed her strong leadership skills. Her specialities are free-styling and dancing.

Full name : Kim Da Yeon

: Kim Da Yeon Stage name: Dayeon

Dayeon Date of birth: March 2, 2003

March 2, 2003 Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Pisces Weight: 41 kg (90 lbs)

41 kg (90 lbs) Agency: Jellyfish Entertainment

5. Youngeun

Youngeun was a backup dancer for DreamNote. Photo: @official.kep1er (modified by author)

Youngeun is a South Korean singer, dancer and one of the top rappers under Biscuit Entertainment. In 2021, she participated in the Mnet survival show Girl Planet 999, finishing 5th place. She trained at Modernk Music Academy and can do various dances.

Full name: Seo Young Eun

Seo Young Eun Stage name : Youngeun

: Youngeun Date of birth: December 27, 2004

December 27, 2004 Birthplace : Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

: Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Zodiac Sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Weight : 92.6 lbs (42 kg)

: 92.6 lbs (42 kg) Agency: Biscuit Entertainment

6. Hikaru

Hikaru's charming point is her smile, which makes her look like a sloth. Photo: @official.kep1er (modified by author)

Hikaru is a Japanese rapper, dancer, and singer under Avex Management. She finished 7th place in Girls Planet 999 and is the only member who does not like Hawaiian pizza. She was a member of the kid trainee duo +GANG from 2016 to 2018.

Full name : Ezaki Hikaru

: Ezaki Hikaru Stage name : Hikaru

: Hikaru Date of birth: March 12, 2004

March 12, 2004 Birthplace: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Zodiac Sign : Pisces

: Pisces Weight: 86 lbs (39 kg)

86 lbs (39 kg) Agency: Avex Artist Academy

7. Huening Bahiyyih

Huening despises the lack of enthusiasm and lack of hard work. Photo: @official.kep1er (modified by author)

Huening Bahiyyih is a South Korean singer and dancer. She finished second in the Mnet survival show and scored 923,567 points in the finals. She was the English narrator at the Worldwide Fans Choice category opening of the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Full name: Bahiyyih Jaleh Huening

Bahiyyih Jaleh Huening Stage name: Huening Bahiyyih

Huening Bahiyyih Date of birth: July 27, 2004

July 27, 2004 Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Nationality: South Korean-American

South Korean-American Zodiac Sign : Leo

: Leo Weight: 101.4 lbs (46 kg)

101.4 lbs (46 kg) Agency: IST Entertainment

Kep1er's discography

The girls' groups have released multiple albums and hit singles in different languages. Below are some of their notable albums:

2024: Kep1going On

2022: First Impact

2022: Doublast

2022: Troubleshooter

2023: Lovestruck!

2023: Magic Hour

Reality shows

Kep1er-view (Mnet, 2021)

Kep1er Zone (U+Idol Live, 2022)

Queendom 2 (Mnet, 2022)

Kep1er Zone 2 (U+Idol Live, 2022)

KEPtain Heroes (Youtube, 2022)

Kep1er Zone in Thailand (U+Idol Live, 2023)

Kep1erving (Youtube, 2023)

Kep1er members' height

The popular K-pop stars on Kep1er have varying heights, as highlighted;

Member Height Chaehyun 5 feet 4 inches (161.5 cm) Yujin 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Xiaoting 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Dayeon 5 feet 2 inches (158 cm) Youngeun 5 feet 2 inches (158 cm) Hikaru 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Huening Bahiyyih 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm)

Kep1er members' positions

The Kep1er members currently hold the following positions in the group;

Member Position Chaehyun Main vocalist, Center Yujin Leader, Vocalist Xiaoting Main Dancer, Vocalist, Visual Dayeon Main Dancer, Main Rapper, Vocalist Youngeun Main vocalist, Dancer Maknae Hikaru Main dancer, Main Rapper, Vocalist Huening Bahiyyih Vocalist

FAQs

Since Kep1er's debut in 2022, the girl group has continued to push boundaries as they set new standards in the music industry. Below are some frequently asked questions about the group;

Kep1er was formed as a nine-member group through Mnet's reality survival show Girls Planet 999. They debuted on January 3, 2022, with their first mini album, First Impact.

On July 21, 2022, the group announced their plan to release their Japanese debut with their first single, Fly-Up, released on September 7. On October 10, the group had its first 2022 Kep1er Fan Meeting at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

What year does Kep1er disband?

In April 2024, rumours spread that Kep1er's disband date would be July 2024 after discussions to extend their contracts fell through. However, in May 2024, the group announced they had successfully extended their contracts with WAKEONE, except for Mashiro and Yeseo. Initially, they were under a 2-year and 6-month contract.

Is Kep1er a permanent group?

After their debut in January 2022, the group signed an exclusive contract as a temporary group that would promote for two and a half years. They renewed their contract in May 2024.

Who left Kep1er?

Kep1er was originally a nine-piece ensemble, but Kang Ye-seo and Sakamoto Mashiro left the group in July 2024 after their Japanese concert. They then joined 143 Entertainment's girl group, MADEIN.

Are Kep1er members close?

The girls' group has formed a close bond since its inception in 2021. They work as one to enhance their performances.

Above is everything you would love to know about Kep1er members. The group, formed through the Mnet reality competition show Girls Planet 999, debuted on January 3, 2022, with their first extended play, First Impact.

