Is Shannon Schaeffer from 'Painkiller' based on a real person?

Shannon Schaefer is a fictionalised character played by West Duchovny in the Netflix drama series Painkiller. The 2023 film narrates the opioid crisis in the United States and its impact on lives. Duchovny delivers an outstanding performance, bringing out the side effects of the drug and what sales agents go through.

Although most of the roles in the TV series are fictional, they are based on real-life events surrounding Purdue Pharma LP, an American pharmaceutical company. Here is all about Shannon Schaefer in Painkiller and her role.

Who is Shannon in Painkiller?

West Duchovny in Painkiller plays Shannon Shaffer, an eager young sales representative for Purdue Pharma, mentored by Britt Hufford (Dina Shihabi).

In an Interview with Netflix streaming service, Duchovny explained what her role as Shannon Shaffer at Purdue in Netflix's Painkiller represents.

I think [Shannon is] not only drawn to Purdue because of the money, but because she thinks that she can help people and do good. I think that’s the moment where she can’t come up with an explanation — there's just been too much evidence of what's really going on…

Shaffer is a young college graduate selling Purdue Pharma's opioid painkillers to doctors. She would later realise the effects of the drug and how it destroys thousands of lives with long-term addiction.

Opioids are a class of drug medication used to relieve pain. As a sales rep, Shannon sells the pain drug to doctors to manage and curb their patients' pain, as instructed by the company. Shannon became complicit in the harmful effects associated with the drug.

Is Shannon Schaefer real?

If you have watched the American series, you may wonder if Shannon Shaffer of Purdue is a real person. Duchovny's character is not real and does not exist. She is fictionalised to represent the life of sales employees working for Purdue Pharma.

Some Painkiller cast members are based on real people, like Richard Sackler and Curtis Wright, while others are fictional based on a collection of real people, like lawyer Edie Flowers, Glen Kryger, and Shannon.

What happened to Shannon in Painkillers?

As the series progresses, Shannon becomes more successful and wealthy by making sales. She gets an expensive car and a penthouse apartment and gradually starts hosting seminars and recruiting young sales reps like Molly.

In the final episodes, Shannon discovers that Purdue Pharma is toxic and harming people. She also learns that her sales mates were taking the harmful medication as a crushed party drug.

The actress takes the drug for the first time and falls into the swimming pool; luckily, she gets rescued. Schaeffer then decides to help the US Attorney's office in their investigation of Purdue Pharma, led by Edie.

How accurate is Painkiller on Netflix?

The Netflix film portrays a range of perspectives, including those of various sales reps, lawyers, former Purdue Pharma president Richard Sackler (Matthew Broderick), and an addict mechanic (Taylor Kitsch).

The film's director and executive producer, Pete Berg, told Today that the film represents real events happening in the United States. He confirmed that opioid addiction is real and has affected those around him. He said,

I thought about counting the people that I know that have died or really, really struggled with opioid addiction. I quickly got off both hands, it was over 10.

Is Purdue Pharma real?

The renowned company is based on real life. It is an American privately owned pharmaceutical company operated as the Purdue Frederick Company from 1892 to 2019. John Purdue Gray founded the entity and sold it to Mortimer, Arthur, and Raymond Sackler in 1952.

The Sackler family became the company's principal owners. In 2020, Purdue Pharma faced several criminal charges concerning its marketing of the harmful drug. According to Forbes, the Sackler family reportedly paid $225 million to the US Department of Justice.

Pennsylvania's Philadelphia is one of the cities affected by the opioid crisis. In 2021, American lawyer Josh Shapiro helped negotiate $1 billion for the state as part of a national opioid settlement.

West Duchovny's role as Shannon Schaefer, working for Purdue, shows the actress' talent and bravery. She blends with other cast members, making Painkiller entertaining. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Shannon character and the film.

Are any of the characters in Painkiller real? The limited series is based on actual events. Some characters, such as the Sacker family, are real, while others are made up.

The limited series is based on actual events. Some characters, such as the Sacker family, are real, while others are made up. Is Shannon Shaffer of Purdue a real person? She is fictionalised based on the real experiences of sales reps selling pain drugs to doctors.

She is fictionalised based on the real experiences of sales reps selling pain drugs to doctors. What happens to Glen in Painkiller ? Glen overdoses in his car after giving in to the allure of the addictive pain drugs. His death was ascertained when a 10-55 call dispatch was made certifying his death by medical professionals.

Glen overdoses in his car after giving in to the allure of the addictive pain drugs. His death was ascertained when a 10-55 call dispatch was made certifying his death by medical professionals. Who is the saleswoman in Painkiller? The film has two primary sales representatives of Purdue Pharma. Britt Hufford (Dina Shihabi), a veteran sales rep and Shannon Schaeffer, a fresh recruit from college. Britt mentors Shannon in her new role.

In Painkiller, Shannon Schaefer acts as a medium through which to explain the mechanisms underlying the worldwide proliferation of drug sales. Throughout the six-part series, she grapples with the moral quandary as a Purdue Pharma employee.

