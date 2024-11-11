Who was Father Gabriele Amorth? All about the Vatican's exorcist

Father Gabriele Amorth was an Italian Catholic priest and exorcist, best known as the Vatican's most renowned exorcist. He dedicated decades of his life to fighting evil through exorcism and spiritual warfare. Explore more about the Vatican's exorcist.

Father Gabriele Amorth founded the International Association of Exorcists in 1990, serving as its president until his retirement in 2000.

Father Gabriele Amorth skyrocketed to fame after sharing his firsthand accounts of battling demonic forces, which captivated believers and sceptics worldwide. As Rome's chief exorcist between 1986 and 2016, he claimed to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms.

Father Gabriele Amorth's profile summary

Full name Gabriele Amorth Gender Male Date of birth May 1, 1925 Date of death September 16, 2016 Age 91 years old (at the time of death) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Modena, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Profession Veteran soldier, priest

Who was Father Gabriele Amorth?

Father Gabriele Amorth was an influential Italian Catholic priest and exorcist known for his extensive exorcism work within the Diocese of Rome. He was born into a devout Catholic family in Modena, Italy, on May 1, 1925.



Father Gabriele Amorth's career

Before studying law, Gabriele participated in the Italian resistance movement during World War II. He later served as deputy to Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti in the Young Christian Democrats. Gabriele later joined the Society of St. Paul in August 1947 and was ordained as a priest on January 24, 1951.

In 1986, he was appointed apprentice to longtime Vatican exorcist Rev. Candido Amantini, whom he replaced following his death in 1992. He held this role for over thirty years, and he later founded the International Association of Exorcists in 1990, serving as its president until his retirement in 2000.

Father Gabriele Amorth's books

During his lifetime, Gabriele Amorth authored several notable books on exorcism, spirituality, and his experiences as an exorcist. Some of his most notable books include:

An Exorcist Tells His Story

An Exorcist: More Stories

The Devil is Afraid of Me

Father Amorth: My Battle Against Satan

Memoirs of an Exorcist: My Life Fighting Satan



How many exorcisms did Father Gabriele Amorth do?

According to The Guardian and HuffPost, the exorcist priest is believed to have performed over 160,000 exorcisms throughout his ministry. He also claimed that during his peak, he would perform 20 exorcisms per day, each session taking 30 minutes. However, this number refers to individual exorcism rituals rather than distinct cases, as many required multiple sessions.

How did Father Gabriele Amorth die?

The renowned exorcist of the Diocese of Rome passed away on September 16, 2016, at 91. Father Gabriele Amorth's cause of death was attributed to complications from a pulmonary illness.

He had been battling the respiratory disease for several weeks before his passing. He died at the Santa Lucia Foundation clinic in Rome, where he had been receiving treatment for lung problems and other related health issues.

FAQs

Almost one decade after his death, Father Gabriele Amorth has left behind a legacy as one of the most prominent figures in modern Catholicism regarding exorcism and demonology. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Italian-born Vatican exorcist:



How old was Father Gabriele Amorth?

The Italian-born priest was 91 years old when he passed on September 16, 2016. Born on May 1, 1925, he was widely known for dedicating decades of his life to fighting what he believed to be the pervasive influence of evil in the world through exorcism and spiritual warfare.

Is The Pope's Exorcist based on a true story?

The Pope's Exorcist is a supernatural thriller based on Father Amorth's real-life experiences. The top movie explores themes of faith and the battle against dark forces.

The film, directed by Julius Avery, stars Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele. While it incorporates elements from his life, including his extensive work in exorcism, many plot points are fictionalised for dramatic effect.

Is the story of Father Gabriele Amorth true?

Father Gabriele Amorth's story is real. He served as the chief exorcist for the Diocese of Rome from 1986 until his passing in 2016.



Did Father Amorth defeat Asmodeus?

In The Pope's Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth, portrayed by Russell Crowe, confronts the demon Asmodeus in a dramatic showdown. The story depicts Amorth allowing Asmodeus, the prince of demons, to possess him as a strategy to save two previously possessed siblings, Henry and Amy.

During this intense battle, he struggles to control his body while expelling the demon. Eventually, Gabriele Amorth and his ally, Father Esquibel, use Latin prayers and the power of prayer, a unique crucifix, to defeat Asmodeus.

Although the narrative is compelling and serves as a central plot point in the film, it is fictionalised. The real Father Amorth never claimed to have faced Asmodeus in his exorcisms.

Father Gabriele Amorth's life experiences with demonic possession have fascinated audiences globally. His books and interviews reveal a world of spiritual battles that few have witnessed firsthand.

