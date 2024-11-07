How tall is D'Aydrian Harding? Full details on his personal life and net worth

D'Aydrian Harding is a well-known rapper and social media personality based in Wichita, Kansas, United States. He is known for sharing prank videos and funny, engaging content on TikTok and YouTube. Due to his popularity, fans are curious about his height. So, how tall is D'Aydrian Harding?

Harding ventured into content creation in 2020, after he lost his job at Dave & Busters following the COVID-19 pandemic.

D'Aydrian Harding debuted in content creation in early 2020 but only skyrocketed to stardom after a video of him rapping alongside DaBaby went viral on TikTok. Later, he leveraged his TikTok popularity into other platforms and gained a significant online audience.

D'Aydrian Harding's profile summary

Full name D'Aydrian L. Harding Gender Male Date of birth August 3, 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Leo Place of birth Wichita, Kansas, United States Current residence Wichita, Kansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 75 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 10 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Relationship status Single Education Northeast High School and Wichita Area Technical College Profession Social media star and rapper Social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube Net worth $1 million (approx)

How tall is D'Aydrian Harding and how old is he?

D'Aydrian, who stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches, is 23 years old (as of 2024). He was born on August 3, 2001, in Wichita, Kansas, United States. His father is unknown, but his mother is Demetria K. Whiting. On 3 August 2019, she posted a few photos of D'Aydrian for his birthday, with the caption:

Happy 18th Birthday to my son D'Aydrian Harding.

D'Aydrian is not just a comedian and prankster but also dabbles in music.

D'Aydrian Harding's education

Harding attended Northeast High School and later enrolled at Wichita Area Technical College. He pursued an associate degree in engineering between 2019 and 2021 but did not finish his studies.

D'Aydrian Harding's career

Harding has had a successful career as a social media personality, rapper, and entrepreneur. His career encompasses the following;

TikTok

D'Aydrian's creative synergy with other TikTokers and YouTubers has produced some of his most popular videos.

Harding ventured into content creation in 2020 after he lost his job at Dave & Busters following the COVID-19 pandemic. His breakthrough came after a video of him rapping alongside famous rapper DaBaby went viral.

His TikTok account boasts a massive following of over 10.1 million followers. Harding uploads pranks, challenges, and other relatable content on his account.

YouTube

Besides TikTok, Harding is also famous on YouTube. He joined the platform on January 31, 2015, and his self-titled account currently boasts over 140 videos and 3.21 million subscribers. He mainly shares comedy and prank videos with his fans on the platform.

Instagram

The Wichita native also runs an Instagram account, where he shares photos and videos of his day-to-day life. His account boasts over 1 million followers.

Merchandise sale

The American social media star is also into merchandise sales. He sells branded apparel like T-shirts ($35) and hoodies ($50) through his online apparel store.

Harding's journey from a small-town Kansas kid to a globally recognised social media star is a testament to his talent, hard work, and creativity.

Music

D'Adrian has also ventured into music and has collaborated with famous rap artists, including Dababy, Filmer, and Lil PeeJ. The social media personality has released several singles, including;

BIG BODY ( featuring DaBaby)

featuring DaBaby) Just Getting Started

Takeoff

Letterman

What is D'Aydrian Harding's net worth?

According to Gorilla Overview, the American rapper's net worth is estimated at $1 million. His fortune is primarily attributed to his career as a social media star. He also earns his income through ticket and merchandise sales.

On 26 April 2023, D'Aydrian gave his mother $50,000 for her 50th birthday, according to an Instagram post. The caption of the post read:

Gave Momma Harding $50,000 today for her 50th birthday. So thankful that God blessed me with such a wholesome & caring mother. She’s believed in me when nobody else did. None of this would be possible without you guys! Love you guys so much and thank you guys for changing our lives forever.

FAQs

D'Aydrian Harding is a sensational social media personality and singer from Wichita, Kansas, United States. Below are some frequently asked questions about the American celebrity;

Who is D'Aydrian Harding's girlfriend?

The famous American singer is seemingly single as of 2024, probably focusing on his career. Although his life is in the spotlight, D'aydrian Harding has kept details about his dating life a secret.

Where is D'Aydrian Harding from?

The renowned singer is from Wichita, Kansas, United States. He is of American nationality and belongs to the African American ethnic group.

Harding is a rising star in the world of social media, known for his viral comedic videos and engaging content.

Trivia

D'aydrian Harding's real name is D'aydrian L. Harding.

The budding American rapper is 23 years old as of 2024.

D'aydrian Harding recently acquired a brand new Lamborghini Urus.

Harding is an American national.

D'aydrian has over 378 million views and 3.21 subscribers on YouTube, and his TikTok account has over 10.1 million followers.

Harding hails from Witcha, Kansas, United States.

He stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Harding's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Harding is a close friend of Sammy Ndabaga, a famous YouTuber.

T'Allyn Smith, D'aydrian's brother was born on 5 August 1993.

