Who is Grant Dawson's wife? Meet MMA fighter Elle Dawson

Grant Dawson and his wife, Elle Dawson, are two professional fighters in the ever-evolving mixed martial arts sport. They have successfully balanced their professional careers with their personal lives. Considering her feats in the fighting world, fans have often wondered how Grant Dawson's wife balances her roles as a fighter and wife.

Elle Dawson is a rising star in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), making waves as a talented strawweight fighter and Grant Dawson's wife. Over the years, she has honed her skills and become dedicated as a wife.

Profile summary

Full name Elle Wagman Dawson Nickname The Ruthless Gender Female Date of birth 24 May 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Springfield, Missouri, United States of America Height 5'1" (155 cm) Weight 113 lbs (51 kg) Ethnicity White Nationality American Occupation Professional MMA fighter Net worth $250,000 Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Grant Dawson's wife?

Elle Wagman Dawson, popularly called Grant Dawson's wife, is a professional mixed martial artist signed to the Fighting Alliance Championship. She fights in the 115-pound women's strawweight category.

The Ruthless, as she is nicknamed, was born on 24 May 1994 in Springfield, Missouri, United States. Elle Dawson's age as of 2024 is 30 years.

Elle married Grant Dawson in August 2022. When she celebrated two years of marriage, she shared an Instagram post on 30 August 2024, saying:

Today marks two years of being married to my best friend! 7 years together and a whole lot more in store. I can't wait to see all that God has planned for us.

Elle Dawson's career

The Ruthless is a professional MMA fighter with a grappling background. She began her amateur career in 2016 and earned a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in August 2019.

As published on her Tapology page, she is an experienced Jiu-Jitsu fighter who made her professional MMA debut in October 2020 when she fought Amanda Lovato. She won in the first round with a rear stranglehold.

Grant Dawson's wife's career stats

Elle has competed in six professional bouts, emerging victorious in five, with four wins coming by submission. According to her profile on Mixed Martial Arts, she only lost to Celine Haga through a unanimous decision at the Fighting Alliance Championship in October 2022.

Before the fight, she discussed how she prepared by training for at least seven months. As published on My MMA News, she said:

I’m ready for that next level. I don’t feel like I’ve been tested recently. Obviously, there’s a lot of value in developing yourself and making sure you fight at the right level, at the right time. I want to make that jump to ONE FC and those girls are the best in the world.

How did Grant Dawson and his wife meet?

Grant Dawson and Elle Dawson started dating in 2017. Although little is known about their personal dating lives, the shared interest in MMA has been a supporting factor for their long relationship. This is evident in Elle Dawson's Instagram post of 2020, where she expressed her appreciation for her boyfriend's support. The post reads:

I don't tell you nearly enough how much I appreciate everything you do to support and care for me. I'm so lucky to call you my boyfriend and my best friend. Happy Valentine's Day, @grantdawsonkgd.

The lightweight fighter Grant Dawson does not spare anything to tell the press how much he loves his wife more than anything. As published on MSN after defeating Rafa Garcia on 12 October 2024, he said:

There's one more person I have to thank- my beautiful, beautiful wife. I'm telling you, the biggest cheat code I have is having the most supportive wife. The way she supports me is literally my favourite thing about her; well, it's my second favourite thing about her. My first favourite thing about her is she's got a dump truck you could bounce a quarter off of.

Exploring Elle Dawson's net worth

According to Sportskeeda, the strawweight MMA fighter is estimated to be worth $250,000. Her fortune comes from her MMA career.

Frequently asked questions

Many fans of lightweight MMA fighter Grant Dawson are curious about his wife. Here are the most asked questions about Elle Dawson and the best answers:

Who is Elle Dawson's husband? He is the MMA-renowned fighter Grant Dawson.

He is the MMA-renowned fighter Grant Dawson. Where did Grant Dawson go to high school? He went to Cross County Community School in Polk County, Nebraska.

He went to Cross County Community School in Polk County, Nebraska. Where is Grant Dawson from? He was born in Cambria, Wisconsin, and grew up in Stromsburg, Nebraska. He is an American national.

He was born in Cambria, Wisconsin, and grew up in Stromsburg, Nebraska. He is an American national. What is Elle Dawson's height? She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Elle Dawson is a talented and formidable MMA fighter who has made a name for herself in the strawweight division. With a strong amateur background and a professional record of 5-1-0, Grant Dawson's wife has demonstrated her skills and determination in the octagon.

