Who is Dan Marokane? All about Eskom’s Group Chief Executive

Early in 2024, Dan Marokane took the spotlight as the new CEO of Eskom, South Africa's troubled power utility. His hiring came as the organisation grappled with financial difficulties, corruption scandals, and operational issues.

But who is Dan Marokane, and what qualifies him for this arduous task? Discover more about his education, work, and more.

Profile summary

Name Dan Marokane Age 53 years old (as of January 2025) Date of birth June 1971 Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Education UCT, Imperial College London, University of London Occupation CEO of Eskom (March 2024–present) Marital status Private

Dan Marokane's biography

Dan Marokane was born in South Africa, but details about his exact birthplace and birthdate are not widely known. However, on 17 June 2021, the Cigar Golf Invitational Facebook page wished him a happy birthday, stating:

Happy 50th birthday to our inaugural chairman Dan Marokane. Cheers to many more Emeritus.

Where did Dan Marokane study?

Dan Marokane is a chemical engineer, and he received his education, an undergraduate degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT). He also has a diploma from Imperial College's Department of Earth Science and Engineering, highlighting his strong academic background in engineering.

The CEO also holds two master's degrees to demonstrate his professional expertise: an MBA from UCT and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of London.

Marokane is a member of the University of Johannesburg's Engineering Advisory Board. He formerly served on the UK High Commission Management Board in South Africa.

Professional journey

Marokane is not new to Eskom. He previously worked as an executive at the company from January 2010 until June 2015.

During his tenure, he supervised the Group Capital Division, which oversaw important projects such as the Kusile and Medupi power stations. Unfortunately, these projects became notorious for their links to State Capture and the misappropriation of public funds.

Marokane left Eskom abruptly in 2015. As Daily Maverick reveals, he and three other executives were suspended in what the Zondo Commission.

Dan Marokane was informed that there were no misconduct complaints against him, yet his suspension was part of a broader conspiracy involving the Gupta family's influence over Eskom. He eventually accepted a R6 million settlement before leaving the company.

Private sector and then Tongaat Hulett

Marokane entered the private sector following his departure, joining Tongaat Hulett in 2018. He worked in a variety of positions, including executive in the sugar division and later as acting CEO.

However, his time at Tongaat coincided with the company's financial collapse due to accounting fraud. Despite his efforts to stabilise the firm, Tongaat entered business rescue in 2022 due to substantial debt.

The Energy Council of South Africa stated that Marokane served as Vice President for Operations at the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (Pty) Ltd. He also worked as a Technical Adviser for Efora Energy.

Return to Eskom

Marokane was named Eskom's new CEO in December 2023, with a formal start date of March 2024. His selection came after a nearly year-long search. He was supported by then Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who lauded Marokane's experience handling ailing companies.

Eskom's challenges

Marokane returned to Eskom amid severe challenges. In 2023, the utility suffered a record R23.9-billion financial loss, faces growing debt, and continues to fight corruption, criminality, and sabotage.

Eskom's restructuring into three divisions (generation, transmission, and distribution) has been slow, further hampering recovery attempts. Marokane's leadership was to be tested as he worked to stabilise operations, combat political meddling, and undertake long-term reforms.

According to Jacaranda FM, during the fiscal year 2023/24, Eskom faced leadership inadequacies, fraud involving counterfeit electricity tokens, and a catastrophic R23 billion loss due to electricity theft.

Despite improved operational performance and reduced load shedding, mounting municipal debt and inadequate internal controls remained significant challenges. Marokane promised to implement stricter monitoring systems and enforce greater accountability.

Dan Marokane's salary

While Dan Marokane's exact salary as Eskom CEO has not been publicly disclosed, it is presumed to be substantial given the scope of his responsibilities. For context, his predecessor, Andre de Ruyter, reportedly earned around R6.9 million annually, according to MyBroadband.

Frequently asked questions

Dan Marokane's extensive expertise and educational background have made him vital in addressing Eskom's difficulties. Here are some quick answers to frequently asked questions concerning his professional and personal life.

Who was the CEO of Eskom in 2024? Dan Marokane was appointed Eskom CEO in December 2023, officially taking office in March 2024.

Dan Marokane was appointed Eskom CEO in December 2023, officially taking office in March 2024. Where was Dan Marokane born? He was born in South Africa, though specific details about his birthplace are not publicly available.

He was born in South Africa, though specific details about his birthplace are not publicly available. Who is Dan Marokane's wife? Details about Dan Marokane's wife and personal life remain private, as he has not publicly shared information about his family.

It remains to be seen whether Dan Marokane can drive Eskom towards stability and growth. His appointment emphasises the importance of identifying skilled leadership to address one of South Africa's most critical challenges.

