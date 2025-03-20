Who is Mark Laita's wife? All about his love and family life

Singer and motivational speaker Elizabeth Susan was Mark Laita's wife for over two decades. The photographer did not remarry after their divorce but chose to re-invent his brand with the YouTube channel 'Soft White Underbelly' to interview people from marginalized communities.

Mark posing with a lion in March 2018 (R) and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Susan, at a previous event in August 2019 (L). Photo: @ellielaita/@mark_laita (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Mark Laita and Elizabeth Susan Laita ended their marriage in the mid-2010s and have each focused on their independent careers and personal lives.

and have each focused on their independent careers and personal lives. Mark has dedicated his life to documenting and sharing stories of people often overlooked in society through his channel, Soft White Underbelly.

in society through his channel, Laita's two daughters are all grown up: Alexandra plays female volleyball, while Olivia is a model.

Mark Laita's profile summary

Full name Mark Laita Date of birth February 1, 1960 Age 65 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, and New York City Nationality American Height Approx. 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Elizabeth Susan Laita (1989-2015) Children Daughters Alexandra and Olivia Laita Parents Aldona Laita, Walter J. Laita Siblings Laura Laita Education Columbia College University of Illinois at Chicago (photography) Profession Photographer, YouTuber Known for Creator of Soft White Underbelly Social media Instagram YouTube Website marklaita.com Net worth $1 million—$5 million

Who is Mark Laita's wife?

The renowned still photographer is not married as of March 2025. He is presumed to be single because no one has been introduced to the public as Mark Laita's girlfriend.

In his April 2024 interview with Paper Magazine, the photographer shared that his life revolves around interviewing the vulnerable for his YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly.

I've had other interests in my life, but now this takes up all of my time—Literally all of it.

Five facts about photographer Mark Laita. Photo: @mark_laita 0n Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Mark Laita had a long-term marriage

Mark was previously married to American singer, actress, and motivational speaker Elizabeth 'Ellie' Susan Laita. The ex-couple tied the knot in the late 1980s, and Susan filed for divorce at a Los Angeles court on July 31, 2014, after 25 years of marriage.

Elizabeth and Mark Laita's divorce was finalized about a year later in July 2015 according to Trellis Law. Elizabeth is a surfing enthusiast and often updates her fans about her ocean adventures. She lives in Los Angeles, California, but shared in a March 2021 Instagram post that she might relocate to South Carolina.

First day in Escrow! One step closer to my dream of living in Beaufort, SC.

Mark Laita's ex-wife, Elizabeth Susan Laita, after a surfing adventure in Topanga Beach, California, in May 2020 (R). Photo: @ellielaita (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mark Laita is a doting girl dad

Mark Laita and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Susan, welcomed two daughters: Olivia 'Liv' Laita (born in June 2003) and Alexandra 'Alex' Laita. The photographer occasionally features the girls in his Instagram posts. In February 2019, he expressed pride in their impressive maturity, writing,

Last night, my oldest daughter, Alex, suggested we do a "no cell phone" dinner. That's right, it was my kid's idea, not mine. We actually interacted and conversed, just like humans used to. So proud of these two twerps.

Mark Laita's daughters, Alexandra Laita and Olivia Laita, with their mother, Elizabeth Susan. Photo: @ellielaita/@mark_laita (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mark Laita's daughters have launched independent careers

6-foot-2-inch-tall Alexandra Laita plays women's volleyball as an outside hitter. She was part of the Sunshine Volleyball Club at Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palisades, California, where she was named Player of the Year in 2017.

Alex joined the Oregon Ducks of the University of Oregon in 2019. She is also a photography enthusiast and nature lover, as seen from her Instagram posts.

Olivia Laita is an upcoming model signed under the Los Angeles-based Margaux The Agency. Her Instagram account, @oliviaalaita, is filled with pictures from modelling photoshoots.

Alex Laita a volleyball event (R) and Olivia Laita walking the runway at the Vegan Fashion Week in October 2019 (L). Photo: @oliviaalaita on Instagram/@ncsasports on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mark Laita uses his channel to help the overlooked population

Laita has decades of experience in producing award-winning still photography. His work has been featured in commercials for renowned brands like Mercedes-Benz, Apple, IBM, Adidas, Coca-Cola, and BMW. His collections have been exhibited in top art galleries across Europe and the United States.

In 2009, Mark authored Created Equal, a critically acclaimed photography book that explores social inequality in America. The book inspired him to create the documentary-style YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly in April 2016.

Soft White Underbelly features interviews with people who are often marginalized or overlooked in society, such as homeless people, pimps, chronic addicts, runaways, the poor, and the sick. He told Paper Magazine in 2024 that he loves using photography and his platform to tell their stories because,

It's human kindness. I'm just being kind to these people because I don't know how much kindness they see in their week or their year.

Mark Laita in Paris, France, in spring of 2014 (L) and during a photoshoot with an elephant in January 2015 (R). Photo: @mark_laita (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Where does Mark Laita live?

Mark Laita divides his time between New York City and Los Angeles. The photographer was born in Detroit, Michigan, and his family moved to Chicago, Illinois, when he was around ten.

His love for photography started when he began documenting the lives of Chicago's homeless population at the age of fifteen. Mark Laita's family also influenced his passion for art. His mother, Aldona, was a model, while his father, Walter J. Laita, was employed at General Motors' styling department.

Mark Laita's father, Walter J. Laita (L) Mark's mother, Aldona (R). Photo: @mark_laita (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While Mark Laita's wife is no longer a part of his life, he continues to highlight the stories of the unseen. His daughters, Alex and Olivia, are also making him proud with achievements in their respective fields.

READ ALSO: Who is rapper Logic's wife, Brittney Noell? All about their family

Briefly.co.za highlighted details about rapper Logic's wife, Brittney Noell. The hip-hop star married Noell in 2019 after finalizing his divorce from singer Jessica Andrea.

Brittney is a former model and fashion designer known for her athleisure collection, Brittney Noell Designs, and the kids' clothing line, Sweet Cream. She welcomed two boys with rapper Logic, including Bobby and Leo.

Source: Briefly News