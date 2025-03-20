Who is Mark Laita's wife? All about his love and family life
Singer and motivational speaker Elizabeth Susan was Mark Laita's wife for over two decades. The photographer did not remarry after their divorce but chose to re-invent his brand with the YouTube channel 'Soft White Underbelly' to interview people from marginalized communities.
- Mark Laita and Elizabeth Susan Laita ended their marriage in the mid-2010s and have each focused on their independent careers and personal lives.
- Mark has dedicated his life to documenting and sharing stories of people often overlooked in society through his channel, Soft White Underbelly.
- Laita's two daughters are all grown up: Alexandra plays female volleyball, while Olivia is a model.
Mark Laita's profile summary
|Full name
|Mark Laita
|Date of birth
|February 1, 1960
|Age
|65 years old as of March 2025
|Place of birth
|Detroit, Michigan, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, and New York City
|Nationality
|American
|Height
|Approx. 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm)
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Elizabeth Susan Laita (1989-2015)
|Children
|Daughters Alexandra and Olivia Laita
|Parents
|Aldona Laita, Walter J. Laita
|Siblings
|Laura Laita
|Education
|Columbia CollegeUniversity of Illinois at Chicago (photography)
|Profession
|Photographer, YouTuber
|Known for
|Creator of Soft White Underbelly
|Social media
|InstagramYouTube
|Website
|marklaita.com
|Net worth
|$1 million—$5 million
Who is Mark Laita's wife?
The renowned still photographer is not married as of March 2025. He is presumed to be single because no one has been introduced to the public as Mark Laita's girlfriend.
In his April 2024 interview with Paper Magazine, the photographer shared that his life revolves around interviewing the vulnerable for his YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly.
I've had other interests in my life, but now this takes up all of my time—Literally all of it.
Mark Laita had a long-term marriage
Mark was previously married to American singer, actress, and motivational speaker Elizabeth 'Ellie' Susan Laita. The ex-couple tied the knot in the late 1980s, and Susan filed for divorce at a Los Angeles court on July 31, 2014, after 25 years of marriage.
Elizabeth and Mark Laita's divorce was finalized about a year later in July 2015 according to Trellis Law. Elizabeth is a surfing enthusiast and often updates her fans about her ocean adventures. She lives in Los Angeles, California, but shared in a March 2021 Instagram post that she might relocate to South Carolina.
First day in Escrow! One step closer to my dream of living in Beaufort, SC.
Mark Laita is a doting girl dad
Mark Laita and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Susan, welcomed two daughters: Olivia 'Liv' Laita (born in June 2003) and Alexandra 'Alex' Laita. The photographer occasionally features the girls in his Instagram posts. In February 2019, he expressed pride in their impressive maturity, writing,
Last night, my oldest daughter, Alex, suggested we do a "no cell phone" dinner. That's right, it was my kid's idea, not mine. We actually interacted and conversed, just like humans used to. So proud of these two twerps.
Mark Laita's daughters have launched independent careers
6-foot-2-inch-tall Alexandra Laita plays women's volleyball as an outside hitter. She was part of the Sunshine Volleyball Club at Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palisades, California, where she was named Player of the Year in 2017.
Alex joined the Oregon Ducks of the University of Oregon in 2019. She is also a photography enthusiast and nature lover, as seen from her Instagram posts.
Olivia Laita is an upcoming model signed under the Los Angeles-based Margaux The Agency. Her Instagram account, @oliviaalaita, is filled with pictures from modelling photoshoots.
Mark Laita uses his channel to help the overlooked population
Laita has decades of experience in producing award-winning still photography. His work has been featured in commercials for renowned brands like Mercedes-Benz, Apple, IBM, Adidas, Coca-Cola, and BMW. His collections have been exhibited in top art galleries across Europe and the United States.
In 2009, Mark authored Created Equal, a critically acclaimed photography book that explores social inequality in America. The book inspired him to create the documentary-style YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly in April 2016.
Soft White Underbelly features interviews with people who are often marginalized or overlooked in society, such as homeless people, pimps, chronic addicts, runaways, the poor, and the sick. He told Paper Magazine in 2024 that he loves using photography and his platform to tell their stories because,
It's human kindness. I'm just being kind to these people because I don't know how much kindness they see in their week or their year.
Where does Mark Laita live?
Mark Laita divides his time between New York City and Los Angeles. The photographer was born in Detroit, Michigan, and his family moved to Chicago, Illinois, when he was around ten.
His love for photography started when he began documenting the lives of Chicago's homeless population at the age of fifteen. Mark Laita's family also influenced his passion for art. His mother, Aldona, was a model, while his father, Walter J. Laita, was employed at General Motors' styling department.
While Mark Laita's wife is no longer a part of his life, he continues to highlight the stories of the unseen. His daughters, Alex and Olivia, are also making him proud with achievements in their respective fields.
