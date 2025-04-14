Who is Francis Antetokounmpo? The life of Giannis's eldest brother

Francis Antetokounmpo is a dynamic figure in the renowned Antetokounmpo family. Unlike his basketball-dominant siblings, Francis has explored soccer and music, carving a unique identity. He played professional soccer for two years before debuting his music career in 2020 with his single, Shekosi.

Unlike his brothers, Francis pursued an athletic career as a pro soccer player like his father, Charles. Photo: @ofili_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

He is the eldest of the Antetokounmpo's siblings.

siblings. Francis has an impressive career spanning both the sports and music industry .

. Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother debuted his music career in July 2020 with his debut single, Shekosi .

with his debut single, . Unlike his younger brothers, who play basketball, Ofili played soccer.

Francis Antetokounmpo's profile summary

Full name Francis Olowu Ofili Antetokounmpo Gender Male Date of birth October 20, 1988 Age 36 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Athens, Greece Nationality Nigerian and Greek Ethnicity African Height 6 feet 5 inches Weight 78 kg (approx) Father Charles Antetokounmpo Mother Veronica Antetokounmpo Siblings Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex Relationship status Single Profession Musician and former soccer player Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Francis Antetokounmpo's age and early life

Francis, whose full name is Francis Olowu Ofili Adetokunbo (36 years old as of April 2025), was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 20, 1988. He is the eldest brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, a professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is also a multitalented personality known for his contributions to sports and music.

Francis debuted his music career in 2020 with his single, Shekosi. Photo: @ofili_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Francis Antetokounmpo's parents

His father, Charles Antetokounmpo, was a handyman and top soccer player, while his mother, Veronica Antetokounmpo, was a high jumper. His parents left him in Nigeria with his grandparents as they relocated to Athens, Greece, seeking better opportunities. Francis later joined them to find his other siblings.

How many brothers does Giannis Antetokounmpo have?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has four brothers, and he is the middle sibling born on December 6, 1994. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. His other siblings are:

Francis is the eldest, born on October 20, 1988 . He is a musician and an accomplished athlete.

is the eldest, born on . He is a musician and an accomplished athlete. Thanasis is the second eldest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, born on July 18, 1992 . He is a professional basketball player and signed for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019.

is the second eldest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, born on . He is a professional basketball player and signed for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019. Kostas is the second youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers. He was born on November 20, 1997.

is the second youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers. He was born on Alex is the youngest, born on August 27, 2001. He played alongside Giannis and Thanasis in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

Is Francis Antetokounmpo the oldest?

Francis is the oldest of Antetokounmpo's siblings. Additionally, he is the only one who was born and grew up in Nigeria.

Francis showcases a unique blend of athleticism and creativity from his soccer and music career. Photo: @ofili_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Francis Antetokounmpo do for a living?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's eldest brother is a multitalented individual with a thriving sports and music career. Like his siblings, he pursued basketball as a hobby and even played at a local Greek club, Filathlitikos, on the junior side before joining the senior team. He later played pro soccer between 2018 and 2019.

Music career

In addition to sports, Francis is a talented musician and goes by the stage name Ofili. He released his debut single, Shekosi, in 2020 and received a considerable audience, launching his music career.

He has since collaborated with other musicians like King Kanja, Big Ri, Valentino, Negros Tou Moria and Moose. Some of his popular hits include;

Rise

Count On U

Like Giannis

Jump On It

Shekosi

Agogo

Is Francis Antetokounmpo in the NBA?

Francis is not in the NBA, unlike his other brothers. However, like his late father, Francis Antetokounmpo played professional soccer in Greece and Nigeria. He was a midfielder for Greek clubs like AE Sparti and Aittitos Spaton.

What is Francis Antetokounmpo's height?

Francis is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 78 kilograms. Despite his towering height, he is the shortest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, with Giannis standing at an impressive 6 feet 11 inches.

Francis played pro soccer between 2018 and 2019. Photo: @ofili_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Ofili is the only Antetokounmpo sibling born outside Europe .

. Despite growing up in Greece, Francis and his siblings were raised in a household deeply rooted in Nigerian culture.

Francis Antetokounmpo's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Ofili is unmarried and has no children.

Francis has been involved in charitable activities like the Antetokounbros 5K Run.

Francis Antetokounmpo, the eldest of the famed Antetokounmpo brothers, embodies versatility and individuality. While his siblings dominate basketball courts globally, Francis has carved his path in sports and music. From playing soccer professionally to releasing music, he showcases a unique blend of athleticism and creativity.

READ ALSO: Who is Zach Bryan's sister?

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Zach Bryan's sister, MacKenzie Taylor. The siblings spent their early years in Japan before relocating to Oologah, Oklahoma, where they grew up in a military household.

Like her brother, Taylor carved her space in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian by performing in numerous events. Explore more facts about Zach Bryan's sister, MacKenzie Taylor.

Source: Briefly News