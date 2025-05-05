Global site navigation

Britt Lower's husband and life story: Get to know the Severance star
Britt Lower's husband and life story: Get to know the Severance star

by  Rodah Mogeni 5 min read

Britt Lower has captivated audiences with her compelling performances, particularly in the psychological thriller Severance. While details about Britt Lower's husband and personal life have drawn significant public interest, Britt's personal focus remains on her thriving acting career.

Britt Lower at a Q&A for Psycho Therapy (L) and Severance team event (R).
Britt Lower at a Q&A for Psycho Therapy (L) and Severance team event in Holmdel, New Jersey (R). Photo: Eric Charbonneau, Michael Loccisano (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Britt Lower keeps her romantic life private, with no confirmed reports of a spouse or boyfriend.
  • She gained prominence through roles in Man Seeking Woman and Severance.​
  • Lower has a background in improvisational theatre and filmmaking.​
  • Her work in Severance has earned critical acclaim and award nominations.

Profile summary

Full nameBrittney Leigh Lower
Date of birth2 August 1985
Age39 years old (as of April 2025)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthHeyworth, Illinois, United States
Current residenceUnited States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
SexualityStraight
Height5'6" (168 cm)
Weight 119 lbs (54 kg)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourGreen
FatherSteven Lower
MotherMickey Lower
SiblingsBrugh Lower
Marital statusUnmarried
ProfessionActress, filmmaker, painter
Social mediaInstagram X (Twitter)Facebook

Britt Lower's husband: Is she married?

Despite speculation, Britt Lower is not married and has not publicly disclosed details about her romantic life. She keeps her personal life private, focusing instead on her career and art.

Exploring Britt Lower's background and early life

Born in Heyworth, Illinois, Britt Lower (39) developed an interest in the performing arts from a young age. In her March 2025 interview on Q with Tom Power, she revealed that her mother, Mickey Lower, works as a face painter.

She was a face painter—yeah, she is still, she still face paints faces... and she and I started this face painting business together when I was a teenager.

Britt Lower graduated as valedictorian from Heyworth High School in 2004 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Northwestern University in 2008.

Her training includes work with the Upright Citizens Brigade and ImprovOlympic, which honed her improvisational skills.

Facts about Britt Lower
Britt Lower arrives at the 2025 PaleyFest LA - "Severance" at Dolby Theatre on March 21, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Career highlights: A journey through Hollywood

Lower's acting career began with roles in television series such as Big Lake and Unforgettable. She gained recognition for her role as Liz Greenberg in Man Seeking Woman, and achieved critical acclaim for her portrayal of Helly R. in Severance.

Insights from Britt Lower: Her thoughts on Severance and life

In an interview with W Magazine in March 2025, Britt Lower shared her experience as an actor playing Helly R in Severance. She described the character as “strong-willed” and someone who “suffers no fools”.

Lower also spoke about her fascination with the circus, revealing that she had always dreamed of performing in one.

Britt Lower attends the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City
Britt Lower attends the 2022 Gotham Awards sponsored by FIJI Water and JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai
Source: Getty Images

Reflecting on her role in Severance, she explained how she approached playing two versions of the same character,

I often use the analogy of two different songs or albums by the same musician—Helly and Helena sound differently inside my head. They have different pacing and rhythm.

She stars alongside talented actors in Severance, including Adam Scott as Mark Scout, Patricia Clarkson as Harmony Cobel, Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman, and Jen Tullock as Devon.

What else has Britt Lower been in?

According to IMDb, Britt Lower has also been featured in 55 movies and TV shows at the time of writing. Here is a list of some of the notable movies and TV shows featuring Britt Lower:

Movie/TV showRoleYear
CasualSarah Finn2016
American Horror StoriesFay Mallow2022
Beside Still WatersOlivia2013
SistersMrs. Geernt2015
Don't Worry BabyAnna2015
Those PeopleUrsula2015
Mr. RooseveltCeleste Jones2017
DomainPhoenix 2017
Holly Slept OverAudra2020
High MaintenanceLee2019
Future ManJeri Elizabeth Lang 2017–2019
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaLisa2019
Show PonyKate2022
Circus PersonAva2020
UnforgettableTanya Sitkowsky2011–2012
Big LakeAmber2010

Upcoming projects

Britt Lower is set to star in the upcoming limited series I Will Find You. As of 5 May 2025, Netflix has not announced a release date. The series is based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel. Given the high-profile cast and the popularity of Coben’s previous adaptations, it is anticipated to be a major release.

In addition to this project, Britt Lower is also cast in the lead the psychological horror film Sender, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, as stated by IMDb. The film follows a woman whose life is disrupted by an anonymous e-commerce package scam, leading her down a dark and personal path.

FAQs

Does Britt Lower have a boyfriend?

No public records confirm a current boyfriend. Lower prefers keeping her dating life private. In addition to this, there are no reports stating Britt has children.

Is Britt Lower a natural redhead?

Britt Lower has brown hair, though she has sported different hair colours for various roles.

What is Britt Lower’s most famous role?

Lower is best known for her role as Helly R in Severance. She is also known for her role as Liz in Man Seeking Woman (2015), appearing in 30 episodes.

Has Britt Lower won any awards?

Britt has received accolades, including the Hollywood Critics Association Television Award.

Britt Lower at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Britt Lower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer
Source: Getty Images

Britt Lower does not have a husband. Her talent and dedication have made her a standout in the entertainment industry. While she keeps her personal life private, her professional achievements continue to garner attention and acclaim.

