The Iron Sheik's cause of death: Everything to know about his passing

The Iron Sheik, a legendary WWE Hall of Famer known for his bold personality and iconic wrestling career, passed away in June 2023. The news saddened fans worldwide, and many have been curious about Iron Sheik's cause of death.

The Iron Sheik at Penn Plaza Pavilion in New York City (L). Iron Sheik at Highline Ballroom in New York City (R). Photo: Neilson Barnard, Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Iron Sheik was an Iranian-American professional wrestler, amateur wrestler, and actor .

. He is the only Iranian-born champion in WWE history , winning the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983.

, winning the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983. The Iron Sheik passed away in 2023 in Fayetteville, Georgia, United States.

in Fayetteville, Georgia, United States. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, as confirmed by his official death certificate.

The Iron Sheik’s profile summary

Real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri Ring names The Iron Sheik Col. Mustafa Great Hossein Arab Muhammad Farouk Date of birth 15 March 1942 Place of birth Damghan, Iran Date of death 7 June 2023 Place of death Fayetteville, Georgia, United States Age at the time of death 81 Nationality Iranian-American Height 6' (183 cm) Weight 258 lb (117 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Haji Ghasem Vaziri Mother Maryam Vaziri Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Caryl Vaziri Children Marissa Jeanne, Nikki, Tanya Profession Professional wrestler

Exploring details about The Iron Sheik's cause of death

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away at home in Fayetteville, Georgia, on 7 June 2023, at the age of 81. According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ Sports, Iron Sheik died of cardiac arrest.

Prior to his passing, the legendary wrestler had been suffering from congestive heart failure and hypertension, which contributed to his overall declining health. The manner of death was ruled to be natural.

The news about Iron Sheik’s death was announced on the wrestler's Twitter and Facebook accounts. The post read:

Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of the Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.

Five fast facts about Iron Sheik. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Source: Original

Reactions to The Iron Sheik's death

The Iron Sheik's death prompted many tributes from fans, wrestlers, and celebrities, who remembered him as a legendary performer, fierce rival, and unforgettable personality in and out of the ring.

WWE shared a message honouring the late wrestling legend via their official WWE Twitter account:

WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Drew Gulak, one of the best wrestlers from the United States also paid tribute by sharing kind words about The Iron Sheik and his impact on the wrestling world. Via X, he wrote:

What a legend. Condolences to his friends and family. Any time I get to see or use Persian Meels for a workout, I think of the Iron Sheik. He was a great performer! Wrestlers should continue to study his body of work.

Iron Sheik at Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 at Philips Arena on 11 December 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Ben Rose

Source: Getty Images

Iron Sheik's wife and children

The Iron Sheik was married to Caryl Peterson on 21 March 1976. The couple had three daughters: Marissa Jeanne, Tanya, and Nikki.

Tragically, their eldest daughter, Marissa, passed away in 2003 at the age of 26. Her boyfriend, Charles Warren Reynolds, was later convicted of ending her life.

It is said Marissa's death had a profound impact on Iron Sheik's life, career and health. In 2005, the Vaziri family believed Hossein was a danger to himself and others and forced him to enter rehabilitation.

Frequently asked questions

How old was Iron Sheik when he died?

Hossein was 81 at the time of his death. He was buried at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City, Georgia, on the same plot where his daughter, Marissa, was buried.

The Iron Sheik at Hilarity for Charity NYC Cocktail Party at The Jane Hotel on 8 April 2014 in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

What happened between The Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan?

The Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan had a famous rivalry in the 1980s, with Hogan defeating Sheik in 1984 to win his first WWF Championship, launching the Hulkamania era.

What was Iron Sheik’s height?

The late famous athlete was 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighed approximately 258 pounds or 117 kilograms.

The Iron Sheik died of cardiac arrest in June 2023, with contributing factors including congestive heart failure and hypertension. Vaziri was survived by his wife Caryl of 47 years, and his children Tanya, Nikki. Vaziri was preceded in death by his daughter Marissa, who was laid to rest in 2003.

READ ALSO: Top 10 highest-paid WWE wrestlers and their net worths

Briefly.co.za revealed the net worths of the top 10 highest-paid WWE wrestlers. A star's value can drastically increase depending on the individual's popularity or 'skill'.

Without a doubt, John Cena and the Undertaker have been dominating the ratings. Who is the highest-paid WWE wrestler ever? And who is currently on top of the earnings list?

Source: Briefly News