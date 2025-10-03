Teri Garr and David Letterman's marriage talk and proposal story

Teri Garr and David Letterman's marriage talk hit headlines mainly due to their on-screen chemistry and recurring, flirtatious banter. Though Letterman famously declared he would marry her "in a second," Garr playfully declined his proposal.

A look at Teri Garr and David Letterman's marriage proposal story

Teri and David were neither married nor in any romantic relationship. However, David candidly expressed his admiration for the award-winning actress in one of his shows. He said,

I’m in love with this woman, I’d marry this woman in a second if she’d have me.

However, Garr declined the proposal for personal reasons. Garr said,

I refused David Letterman's proposal of marriage for obvious reasons, but thanks for asking.

Exploring Teri Garr and David Letterman's relationship

Teri Garr and David Letterman shared a friendship widely celebrated by fans due to their frequent and lively appearances on Letterman's shows. Their relationship was characterised by immense chemistry and playful charm, leading to speculations of a romantic relationship.

While rumours and fan speculation about romance swirled, Garr and Letterman eventually married other partners. Teri described that she saw David as her older brother. She said,

At first, I did it to promote the movies I was in, but as my rapport with Dave grew, I just did it for fun. And I mean fun in the masochistic sense of the word. Dave reminded me of my older brothers; he was always trying to get my goat, and he usually succeeded.

How many times did Teri Garr appear on the David Letterman show?

Teri Garr appeared on Letterman's show for at least 33 shows: at least 3 times a year for 11 years. However, during an interview with CBS in 1993, Garr said she did not know the exact number. She said,

106, …I’m just making that up. But let’s see the show’s been on for 10…11 years or something 11 years when I’ve been on at least three times a year so what is that 33 times.

Exploring Teri Garr's marriage and children

Teri Garr married John O'Neil, a building contractor, on November 11, 1993. However, they divorced in 1996 due to irreconcilable differences. Teri did not remarry.

Teri did not have biological kids. She adopted a daughter, Molly, with her ex-husband.

Little is known about Molly's whereabouts and personal life. However, she reportedly has a son, Tyryn.

About Teri Garr's age and cause of death

Terry Ann Garr, 79 at the time of her death, was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 11, 1944. She died on October 29, 2024, aged 79, after complications from multiple sclerosis.

How did David Letterman react to Teri Garr's death?

David honoured Teri publicly as one of his all-time favourite guests. Shortly after the news of her passing, he shared a throwback interview with her ahead of the 1983 Academy Awards on his Instagram. He captioned the post:

Teri Garr’s many appearances on Late Night gave it a cachet and importance not possible without her. She was a first class actor and comedian and a lovely human being. A bright star and a real friend to the show. I was lucky to know her. She elevated all, and I’m sad she is gone.

A look at David Letterman's marriage and partners

David has been married twice, first to his college sweetheart, Michelle Cook, in 1968, before divorcing in 1977. He is currently married to Regina Lasko, with whom he exchanged vows in a surprise courthouse wedding.

They began dating in 1986 and have one son together, Harry Joseph Letterman. Regina, David Letterman's wife, is a production manager and media personality.

On May 13, 2015, in an interview with Rolling Stone, David talked about his wife's career. He said,

She’s very smart. She worked in broadcasting, so she knows everything I do here. And in addition to being a practical combination, we just have a lot of fun.

Trivia

Teri Garr appeared in over 160 movies, starting as a dancer in the early 1960s before moving into acting roles.

She gained fame as Inga in the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy horror classic Young Frankenstein.

Teri Garr had a net worth of $6 million.

Final word

While Teri Garr and David Letterman's marriage was never realised, their bond was special. Their dynamic friendship showcased mutual respect and genuine warmth. Together, they created unforgettable late-night moments cherished by fans.

