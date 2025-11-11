Kevin Gates’ net worth now: His ex-wife seeks $73K monthly support

Kevin Gates’ net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $2 million and $4 million, reflecting his success as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. However, the rapper’s ex-wife is reportedly seeking $73,000 per month in combined spousal and child support, sparking widespread attention to his current financial situation.

Kevin Gates in Los Angeles, California (L). Kevin Gates at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R). Photo: Bennett Raglin, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kevin Gates’ wealth primarily stems from his career as a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur, including album sales, streaming royalties, touring, and business ventures .

and . His estranged wife, Dreka Gates, filed for divorce in July 2025 and is seeking $73,000 in total monthly support.

in total monthly support. Kevin’s net worth has been affected by past legal troubles and incarceration periods that limited his touring and income generation

and that limited his touring and income generation Dreka’s court filings allege financial mismanagement, including unpaid taxes and luxury spending.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Jerome Gilyard Stage name Kevin Gates Date of birth 5 February 1986 Age 39 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence South Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Mother Martha Gates Siblings 2 Marital status Separated Ex-partner Dreka Gates Children 2 Education Baton Rouge Community College Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Exploring Kevin Gates’ net worth and income sources

According to Celebrity Net Worth and ComingSoon.net, Kevin Gates’ net worth in 2025 is estimated between $2 million and $4 million. However, his finances have recently come under public scrutiny amid his ongoing divorce from Dreka Gates. The rapper’s ex-wife is reportedly seeking $73,000 per month in combined spousal and child support.

How does Kevin Gates make money?

Kevin Gates’ primary source of income comes from his music career, which includes album sales, streaming revenue, concerts, and tours. He also earns money through his record label, Bread Winners’ Association, and various business ventures and brand endorsements.

Five fast facts about Kevin Gates. Photo: Erika Goldring (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Kevin Gates’ music career

Kevin Gates makes most of his money from his music. He earns through album sales, streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, and live concerts or tours. Gates started rapping in the mid-2000s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In a 2022 XXL interview, Gates spoke about his deep bond with music, saying,

I could say I really appreciated it when I couldn’t do it. I missed it … my life doesn’t operate correctly if I don’t make music. I don’t feel good if I’m not making music. It’s therapeutic in nature for me.

Kevin’s early projects, including Pick of Da Litter and All or Nuthin’, helped him build a local fan base. His big breakthrough came in 2013 with the mixtape The Luca Brasi Story, which received national attention and praise for his emotional lyrics and real-life themes.

This success led to a deal with Atlantic Records and the release of his debut studio album, Islah, in 2016, which went platinum and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album featured hit platinum singles like 2 Phones and Really Really.

Kevin Gates at UNO Lakefront Arena on 4 November 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Since then, Gates has released other popular albums and mixtapes like By Any Means, I’m Him, and Khaza. Some of his other famous songs include:

Satellites

I Don ’ t Get Tired

’ Time for That

Big Gangsta

Hard For

Out the Mud

Walls Talking

Wish I Had It

Kevin Gates at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on 13 October 2023 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Business ventures

Beyond music, Kevin Gates has built several businesses that show his strong entrepreneurial side. He co-founded his own record label, Bread Winners’ Association (BWA), with his ex-wife, Dreka Gates. The label gives him control over his music and has helped other artists grow, working in partnership with Atlantic Records.

Gates also launched a clothing brand, Luca Brasi, that sells t-shirts, hoodies, and hats inspired by his personal style and music. He has also explored other ventures, like his energy drink “I Don’t Get Tired” (#IDGT), named after one of his hit songs.

Kevin Gates during Lil Baby & Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on 4 June 2022 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Brand endorsements

Kevin earns extra income through brand partnerships and promotions. He has worked with companies for social media ads, appearances, and sponsorships. Recently, he partnered with a coffee brand called A Coffee Called Folks. He also appeared on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping.

Kevin Gates’ house and real estate investments

The American rapper has invested part of his earnings in real estate across the United States. He owns a mansion in Calabasas, California, reportedly bought for about $4.7 million. He also owns a farm property in Mississippi, which has faced tax and financial issues.

Philanthropic activities

Kevin Gates engages in philanthropy primarily through the Kevin & Dreka Gates Foundation, which he co-founded with his ex-wife, Dreka Gates. The foundation’s philanthropic activities and mission focus on the youth and address important social and mental health issues.

Kevin Gates at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on 15 September 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Gates’ child support amid divorce from Dreka

Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates, an American entrepreneur, businesswoman and social media influencer, are currently in divorce proceedings, during which Dreka is seeking child support for their two children, Islah and Khaza.

Dreka officially filed for divorce in July 2025 after nine years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing requests $27,193 per month in child support and $46,274 per month in spousal support, for a total of over $73,000 per month.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the rapper began dismantling the financial foundation of their family in late 2021 by stopping payments for family obligations, including property taxes and their children's private school tuition. Dreka also alleges that during this time, Gates purchased 18 luxury vehicles and a $4.7 million estate.

Dreka Gates and Kevin Gates at House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on 24 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

She also claimed that their farm in Mississippi is facing foreclosure due to a $7 million tax levy from the IRS for unpaid federal taxes. In response to Dreka’s filing, Gates has argued that he and Dreka were never legally married, though Dreka’s team has called this claim factually baseless.

Frequently asked questions

What is Kevin Gates’ salary?

Kevin Gates does not have a fixed salary, but his yearly income is estimated to range between $400,000 and $1 million, depending on his tours, music sales, and endorsements.

Why is Kevin Gates’ net worth so low?

Kevin Gates’ net worth is considered low, mainly due to high expenses, inconsistent music income, and reported financial mismanagement.

How much does Kevin Gates make a show?

As per Poll Star and Celebrity Talent, Kevin Gates reportedly earns between $150,000 and $300,000 per show, with some concerts grossing over $360,000 depending on the venue and attendance.

Does Kevin Gates own a trucking company?

There is no evidence that Kevin Gates owns a trucking company, but he has spoken about trucking and a related business venture on social media.

Wrapping up

Kevin Gates’ net worth right now is estimated between $2 million and $4 million. Despite his success in music and business, his finances are under pressure due to his ongoing divorce case.

