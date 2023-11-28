Smoked sirloin tip roast recipe ideas: How to cook it

What kind of meat is sirloin tip roast? Sirloin tip roast is a lean cut of beef from the cow's hindquarters. It is a relatively tough cut of meat, but it can be cooked to tender perfection with slow cooking or braising. This post provides step-by-step instructions on preparing a smoked sirloin tip roast recipe.

Grilled medium tri-tip roast marinated with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, onion powder and turmeric. Photo: LauriPatterson

Source: Getty Images

What are the benefits of sirloin tip roast? Sirloin tip roast offers several benefits, including being a good source of high-quality protein without excessive fat and offering essential nutrients such as iron, zinc, and B vitamins. Opting for healthier cooking methods, such as smoking and pairing the meat with vegetables, can further enhance the meal's nutritional profile.

Sirloin tip roast recipe

The versatile and lean cut of beef lends itself beautifully to the smoky embrace of a well-seasoned smoker. Check out the recipe for sirloin tip roast below to upgrade your cooking skills.

Ingredients

2-4 lb sirloin tip roast

1/4 tsp chilli powder to add a subtle kick

1 tsp garlic powder for depth

Grapeseed oil

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Brown sugar for sweetness

Paprika for a burst of colour and flavour

2 tsp mustard seeds

Meat thermometer

Instructions

Remove the beef sirloin tip roast from the fridge and let it at room temperature for at least 20 minutes. Pat the beef dry with paper towels to ensure a good sear and help the seasonings adhere. Season the sirloin tip roast with sea salt and black pepper, providing a solid foundation for the other flavours to shine. Sprinkle 2 tsp of mustard seeds evenly over the beef, followed by paprika to introduce a warm and slightly smoky essence. Make sure to add 1 tsp of garlic powder to enhance the overall flavour depth.

3. Sprinkle brown sugar over the seasoned roast to balance the savoury and spicy notes.

4. Sprinkle 1/4 tsp of chilli powder over the meat (optional).

5. Insert the meat thermometer into the thickest part of the meat to monitor the temperature. Place the beef sirloin tip roast directly on the smoker grate and close the lid or door.

6. Preheat your smoker until the roast's internal temperature reaches 130°C. For an extra layer of flavour, consider using wood chips like hickory or mesquite. It usually takes 3 to 4 hours for the meat temperature to reach 130.

7. Remove the roast from the smoker, encase it snugly in foil, and allow the meat to rest for 20-30 minutes before searing.

8. Heat a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat, adding grapeseed oil.

9. When the pan is hot, sear the meat for 30 seconds on each side, achieving a beautifully golden crust.

10. Carve your smoked sirloin tip roast into thin slices and serve.

Slow-cooked sirloin roast in oven

Alternatively, you can prepare your beef sirloin tip roast recipe using an oven. Here is how to go about it.

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Pat the meat dry with paper towels. In a small bowl, combine chilli powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, brown sugar, paprika, and mustard seeds and season the spice mixture all over the roast. Place the roast in a roasting pan and cook for 2-3 hours, until the internal temperature reaches 63 °C for medium-rare, 71 °C for medium, or 77 °C for well done. Remove the roast from the oven and let it rest for 15-20 minutes before serving.

5. Slice the roast against the grain and serve with your favourite sides.

How do you tenderise a sirloin tip roast?

You can quickly tenderise your meat by applying the following techniques.

Marinating: You can create acidic ingredients like vinegar and citrus juice. Combine the acid with flavourful herbs, spices, and oils to enhance the overall taste.

Brining: Soak the sirloin tip roast in water, salt, and sugar for several hours.

Slow cooking techniques: Choose slow-cooking methods such as smoking and braising.

Remove the meat from the fridge 1 to 2 hours ahead of cooking to allow it to cook faster and more evenly.

Is sirloin tip roast fatty?

BBQ grilled medium rare tri-tip roast. Photo: LauriPatterson

Source: Getty Images

Sirloin tip roast is generally considered a lean cut of beef. While it may have a thin layer of fat outside, the meat is typically lean. This means that a sirloin tip roast is a good option for people watching their fat intake.

Smoked sirloin tip roast recipe tips

Use plywood or other material to create a makeshift windbreak during cold weather.

While smoking the sirloin tip roast, keep the smoke going for the best results.

Always use a digital probe meat thermometer to monitor the temperature at the centre of the meat.

When slicing the meat, slice it against the grain.

Whether you are a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard barbecue enthusiast, this smoked sirloin tip roast recipe will elevate your grilling experience. Enjoy each juicy bite and upgrade your dining experience with this delightful smoked sirloin tip roast.

