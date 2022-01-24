How to apply for a temporary loan at Capitec in 2022: Simple steps

In South Africa, access to a temporary loan is one of the challenges that small/medium enterprises and individuals encounter. Accessing loans to anyone with limited collateral or weak credit history can be challenging. Each loan facility is designed to meet your everyday needs with a flexible repayment plan. So how do you apply for a temporary loan at Capitec?

Capitec Bank has made it easier to obtain financing in South Africa. The retail bank was founded on March 1, 2001, and it was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange the following year. Over the years, the banking institution has grown to compete with some of the country's largest banks.

Can Capitec borrow me money?

Yes, depending on your financial position and credit history, you can qualify for a Capitec loan to suit your needs. As a start, the bank allows you to open an account from the comfort of your own home using your smartphone. All you will need to create an account is your South African ID or passport, as well as a few selfies.

The following credit facilities for salaried persons are on offer in 2022:

Personalized term loan

Capitec personal loan is a plan dependent on your financial situation and profile. You can get up to R250 000 over 1 – 84 months. Choose the amount you want, the monthly instalment that works best for you, or the option with the lowest interest rate.

Credit card

All of your banking needs can be met with just one card. Get a credit limit of up to R500,000 once you apply for this option.

Access facility

It's a form of flexible financing that gives you control and peace of mind. For up to 9 months, you can get up to R5,000. After that, you can contact the bank for specific documentation and business nature requirements.

Home loan

You can acquire a home loan of R100,000 to R5 million using this plan. First, apply online to get up to 100% of your bond approved. Then, visit capitec bank.co.za to get an online estimate or visit a Capitec branch to get an estimate of what you might be eligible for.

Credit protection

For protection, choose the low-cost credit insurance offered by Capitec Bank. For credit durations of 7 months or longer, this option is necessary to cover death, permanent or temporary incapacity, and unemployment.

Can I get a loan at Capitec without a payslip?

Yes, you can obtain a Capitec loan without a payslip from the retail bank, even without a salary if you have a business or a company. However, it must be appropriately registered as a corporation. So, how do I apply for a Capitec loan? You qualify for a Capitec loan if you are 18 years old and a citizen of South Africa.

You must have a bank account, and if you cannot repay the credit, a guarantor is also required. The other types of loans you can get at Capitec includes:

Capitec's temporary loan

This temporary credit facility is payable at the end of the month. A minimum of R1500 amount is required to apply for the loan.

If you have a history of missed payments, you can get loans for bad credit at Capitec bank. Depending on a customer's credit rating and the debt's affordability, you can get this option.

You can receive help on how to repay a bad loan credit by calling Capitec bank. Capitec loan contact number is 0860 66 77 89 or email: ClientCareCentre@capitecbank.co.za or call the Client Care Center at 0860 10 20 43.

How do I apply for a Capitec loan?

Here are different ways to apply for a temporary loan at Capitec if you are 18 years old and a citizen of South Africa.

Through internet banking - Visit the Capitec website page for this option. Once you have applied for a loan, your information will be reviewed, and if the credit is awarded to you, funds will be paid directly into your bank account.

Using a cell phone, dial 1203279# and follow the prompt if you have registered for mobile banking.

Through Capitec mobile app: This application is available for android and IOS users. After login in using your credentials, you are ready to apply for a loan.

Applying through the bank branch.

Capitec's payday loan

This type of credit is also payable in 30 days and is intended to assist people in meeting expenditures until their next paycheck.

Capitec's short term loan

This package has a repayment period of up to 24 months, with payment done in two ways: the minimum amount or the whole balance. Minimal amount accrues a higher interest than full payment.

Capitec's instant loan

Due to the various needs of its customers, the bank offers this facility to online mobile banking accounts, so you won't have to go to the bank. So how do I apply for a Capitec loan via SMS? To apply for a debt, SMS your South African ID number to 30679.

It offers a lower interest rate as well as more flexible repayment arrangements. However, you'll need proof of residency, proof of repayment, and a personal identity card to apply for this debt.

How long does Capitec take to approve a loan?

With only a few minutes, the financial institution can approve your credit application. The same is reflected on your banking account immediately.

How much loan do I qualify for at Capitec bank?

The amount you can qualify for is dependent on your creditworthiness. You can do a quick free online credit estimate on the Capitec bank app or through the website, capitecbank.co.za.

Capitec Bank is an international bank that has greatly improved people's lives by offering loans temporarily to cater for people's needs. Using the Capitec app makes loan estimates relatively easy. The above information on how to apply for a temporary loan at Capitec will help you.

