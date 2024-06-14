How to remove scratches from glasses: easy DIY methods & tips

Eyeglasses enhance one's vision, and scratched lenses affect appearance and functionality. Cracked and dirty glasses do not serve a purpose; they only obfuscate vision or distort how you view things around you. Whenever glasses get scratched, some people may be prompted to buy new ones without knowing they can fix theirs within minutes. Discover how to remove scratches from glasses.

Rubbing alcohol and a non-abrasive product such as baking soda can help fix scratched glasses.



Scratches on your lenses can occur for many reasons, such as placing them in your bag without their case, placing them face down on a surface, or accidentally scarping a sharp object. You do not need to panic whenever such happens, as you can remove them in a few simple steps without necessarily paying an expert.

How to remove scratches from glasses: A step-by-step guide

Even though they may appear minor, scratches on your glasses can impair your vision and lead to headaches and eye strain. Try the following DIY scratch removal techniques for the clearest vision possible.

1. Baking soda

Baking soda is a surprising yet effective eyeglass scratch remover. It works like DIY glass polish.

Steps:

Mix one baking soda with half a spoon of water to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste to your scratched lens and rub it with a cotton ball for about 20 seconds. Rub in a circular motion.

Rinse the glasses under cold water and dry them with a soft cotton cloth.

If scratches have not vanished completely, repeat the process.

Vinegar has non-abrasive properties that can be used to restore the clarity of your eyewear effectively.



2. Toothpaste

Will toothpaste remove scratches from glasses? Your toothpaste can work wonders on your glasses beyond giving you sparkling teeth. This is the most common, inexpensive, and time-saving process to remove scratches from glasses. Use a non-abrasive and non-gel-based toothpaste.

Steps:

Apply a small portion of non-abrasive toothpaste to cotton or tissue.

Gently rub on the affected areas of the lens.

Repeat the process until all the scratches vanish.

3. Metal polish

Metal polish can also get scratches out of glasses, even if they are blue-light glasses made of plastic.

Steps:

Apply a small amount of metal polish to the lens.

Use a tissue or a clean cotton cloth to remove the scratches gently.

Clean the lenses with alcohol using a clean cloth.

4. Glass etching cream

Etching cream is also an effective way to buff out scratches on glasses. Any commonly available glass etching cream containing hydrofluoric acid can do the job. However, it is only for plastic lenses, as using it on glass lenses may worsen the situation.

Steps:

Using a cotton ball, scoop some etching cream.

Apply the cream to your lenses without touching the flame.

Leave it for five minutes, and later remove the cream with a clean cotton ball.

Storing your glasses in a protective hard case when not wearing them is a great way to prevent scratches.



5. Car wax

While it may be great for cleaning your vehicle, car wax can also fix those tiny scratches on your lenses and bring back their shine. It is perfectly safe and less abrasive than polish and toothpaste.

Steps:

Using a clean microfiber cloth, dip it in a car wax.

Rub the lenses gently, in a circular motion and ensure all scratches are filled with car wax.

Repeat the process until all scratches are over.

6. Furniture spray

Furniture spray acts like wax, which you can use to polish scratches on the glass. However, it is not an instant fix and can last a few days.

Steps:

Lightly spray your lenses with the furniture spray.

Using a lint-free cloth, gently rub the spray in your lenses in a circular motion.

Rub until both the furnish and scratches vanish.

If the scratches persist, consult your local optician for a professional evaluation.



7. Nail polish (Clear)

Nail polish is another easy and cost-effective way to remove scratches from your glasses.

Steps:

Spread clear nail polish onto the scratch. The glass should be clean.

Leave the polish for an hour.

Peel away the polish and wipe away the scratch using a microfiber and polish remover.

How to prevent scratches on glasses

Some of the valuable tips on avoiding scratches from occurring include:

Store your glasses in a protective hard case when not wearing them. Ensure the coating on your lenses is scratch-resistant. Use a microfiber cloth to clean your glasses. Use contacts during vigorous exertion. Be gentle with your glasses.

Scratches on your glasses can impair your vision and lead to headaches and eye strain.



How do you get scratches out of prescription glasses?

Scratches from prescription glasses can be removed in the same way as those from non-prescription glasses. However, it is best to consult an optician, especially if your lenses have been treated for anti-glare or other coatings.

Is wearing scratch glasses wrong?

While wearing scratched glasses may not cause permanent damage to your eyes, it may cause headaches or eye strain temporarily. Therefore, find ways to remove the scratches for clean vision.

Does vinegar remove scratches from glasses?

White vinegar can clean many things, including scratches from your glasses. It has non-abrasive properties that can be used to restore the clarity of your eyewear effectively. Below are the steps to take:

Mix vinegar and baking soda and wait for the foam to settle down.

Using a soft cloth, gently rub the solution onto the scratched glasses.

Rinse the paste off and repeat the process if the scratches remain visible.

Scratched lenses affect one's appearance and functionality.



Does rubbing alcohol get rid of scratches on glasses?

Rubbing alcohol and a non-abrasive product such as baking soda can help fix scratched glasses. It can also clean glasses regularly, even with no scratches.

How do you get tough marks off glasses?

For tough marks on your glasses, apply a drop of dish soap to the lenses and gently rub both sides with your fingers. Rinse all the soap off after cleaning, and dry your lenses with a soft microfiber cloth.

Does magic eraser remove scratches from glasses?

The magic eraser is designed to scrub tough stains in kitchens and bathrooms. Its micro scrubbers are too abrasive to use on glasses.

Above are easy DIYs and tips on how to remove scratches from glasses. While these processes may offer relief, the best choice for scratched lenses affecting the clarity of your vision is to take them to your local optician for a professional evaluation.

