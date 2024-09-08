How to make time go faster: 11 effective hacks to speed up your day

There is nothing more frustrating than sitting around waiting for time to pass. Whether stuck in traffic or at the office, that feeling of time passing slowly is one of the worst. They say time flies when you are having fun, so here are effective ways to make time go faster.

While you cannot speed up time in real life, you can make a day go by fast by engaging in short activities. Photo: @Hakinmhan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes, time flies by, and other times, it drags, making people curious about how to make time go faster, especially when feeling bored or stuck in unlikely situations. Since time is a precious commodity for all, the desire to make it move faster has become a shared aspiration. Discover how to make time go faster at work, school, or whenever you need it.

11 effective ways on how to make time go faster

There is no way to manipulate or accelerate time physically, but there are actions you can take to make it seem like time passes quickly. Joe from Be Smart said:

Unlike touch, taste or smell, our bodies do not have a sensory organ for time.

So why does it sometimes feel like time is moving slowly in our minds? There could be many reasons, such as fatigue, an understimulated mind, and hunger. But before going further into the answer to this question, take a look at the best tips on how you can mentally speed up time.

No. Hacks to speed up your day 1 Create a predictable routine 2. Stop looking at the clock 3. Achieve flow 4. Break time down into blocks 5. Engage in enjoyable activities 6. Split your least pleasant tasks 7. Put something on in the background 8. Practice a mental challenge 9. Utilise distraction techniques 10. Engage in fascinating activities 11. Practice mindfulness

1. Create a predictable routine

You can turn your brain off and go through the motions when you set a routine for the day. It guarantees that time will go faster. This approach ensures that few or no moments of boredom can make time seem to drag, as you know what to expect each day.

With a routine, there is more chance that you will get work done without realising how much time is passing. While this may not make the job more exciting, it can make the time move faster.

Breaking time down into smaller chunks reduces time intervals and helps it feel more manageable. Photo: @Liudmila Chernetska (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Stop looking at the clock

According to Medium, not looking at the clock is an effective hack to make time seem faster, as the more you focus on something, the more aware you become of it. While this may pose a challenge, considering clocks are everywhere, on phones, computers, and office walls, it is the most crucial habit you can develop.

You can cover the clock with paper so you are not constantly tempted to check it out. By diverting your attention from the clock, you will find that hours can slip by without your notice as you focus on something else.

3. Achieve flow

Engage in activities that challenge you enough to keep you fully absorbed and in a flow state. These may include writing, solving puzzles and riddles, or engaging in an activity that will engage your mind. Flow occurs when you are fully absorbed in an engaging activity, making you lose track of time.

While this might sound easier, it highly depends on the tasks you have in front of you. But if you can, it is best to work on things you enjoy and keep distractions to a minimum.

Background music helps you feel more productive, making time pass faster. Photo: @Piyaphun (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Break time down into blocks

Breaking time down into smaller chunks reduces time intervals and helps it feel more manageable. For example, break your day into 30 minutes; you will always think about the next activity, and time will flow more quickly. If you have a lot to do, it can feel daunting and drag time, so plan and work on one thing at a time.

Taking short breaks can rejuvenate your energy levels and prevent burnout. They also help you concentrate less on how much time remains in your tedious activity.

5. Engage in enjoyable activities

Do things you genuinely enjoy, as fun activities make time go fast. These activities may include conversing with a loved one, a quick game or a puzzle on a break.

Any enormous, looming task feels like it will take forever to complete. Therefore, work on tasks you enjoy and then spend time on ones you are not looking forward to.

6. Split your least pleasant tasks

According to Psychology Today, time drags when you are doing things you do not like. While it may be impossible to have only the things you want, you need to split up tasks. Tackling these tasks in smaller increments can make them feel less daunting and help time pass quickly. Also, handling smaller, more doable tasks will make you feel inspired and motivated.

Not looking at the clock is an effective hack to make time seem faster. Photo: @Hakinmhan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Put something on in the background

Having something playing in the background, such as music or a podcast, can help fill the presence and make time pass more quickly. The background noise provides a subtle distraction while allowing you to feel engaged.

Background music helps you feel more productive, making time pass faster. Choose tunes without lyrics for maximum productivity, as these can be pretty distracting to listen to.

8. Practice a mental challenge

Engaging in mental challenges like brain teasers, puzzles, or fun games can be a healthy alternative when doing unpleasant activities. These cognitive challenges encourage focus and concentration and keep your mind sharp while helping time go faster.

9. Utilise distraction techniques

Distraction techniques can help shift your focus from time passage when you feel bored or impatient. You can also change your work environment as your workplace influences your productivity and well-being. You can improve your work environment by eliminating clutter and distractions.

Time drags when you are doing things you do not like. Photo: @Brankospejs (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10. Engage in fascinating activities

Choosing engrossing activities will distract you from watching the clock and fixating on the time left in your workday. If you have a mix of tasks, organise them to prioritise the fascinating activities. Also, start your day with the most exciting tasks, which might make time go faster.

11. Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness can be effective and can help you alter your perception of time. This can involve taking a walk and focusing on your body moving. If you cannot take a walk, you can move your attention around your body.

FAQs

Below are the frequently asked questions regarding how to pass time quickly. They include:

Why does time pass so slowly at work?

While the perception of time is very particular and variable, many people feel it drags while at work. Some of the reasons may include:

You have too much workload, or your task is too complex.

You focus too much on the clock.

You feel disengaged either because of the nature of your work or state of mind.

Lack of engagement.

When one is exposed to new experiences and environments.

Boredom, discomfort, and unpleasantness.

Since time is a precious commodity for all, the desire to make it move faster has become a shared aspiration. Photo: @Busracavus (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why does time seem to go fast?

Time often seems to fly by, leaving people wondering where everything went. Some key reasons that make time pass faster include:

Indulging in enjoyable experiences.

Immersing in engaging activities.

When you are in a state of flow.

Routine and familiarity.

When you are working towards a deadline.

Is it possible to speed up time?

While you cannot speed up time in real life, you can change your perception of it. You can make a day go by fast by engaging in short activities like stretching or solving a quick puzzle.

Try the above tips and strategies on how to make time go faster and speed up your day. These hacks can also help you boost overall productivity. Since not everything might work for you, it is best to experiment with a few until you find a combination that works best for you.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: How to study and remember: 11 powerful tips to boost your study skills

Briefly.co.za published an article on how to study and remember. Everyone who has ever taken an exam is probably familiar with that sinking feeling of looking at a question you are sure you studied but cannot remember the answer.

Whether studying for an exam or just trying to retain what you learned in class, remembering what you study can be challenging. Discover 11 powerful tips to boost your study skills.

Source: Briefly News