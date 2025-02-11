Pizza Hut menu and latest prices in Mzansi: 2025 quick guide

Pizza Hut's menu is a culinary journey featuring gourmet pizzas, tempting sides, and delightful desserts. Their treats are packed with flavourful and tasty choices, from cheesy classics to bold flavours.

Pizza Hut offers mouthwatering pizzas, sides, and desserts made for every craving. Photo: @Pizza Hut on Facebook (modified by author)

Key Takeaways

At Pizza Hut, there is something for everyone, from traditional favourites like Pepperoni and Hawaiian to innovative creations such as macon avo feta.

Pizza Hut's extensive menu promises an exceptional dining experience with classic favourites and inventive creations.

Savour rich flavours from renowned stuffed crust pizzas or opt for timeless classics like Pepperoni and Margherita.

Pizza Hut's menu and latest prices

Pizza Hut restaurants offer a great dining experience, hinting at its specially prepared meals, superb customer service, and informal eating experience. One of their satisfied customers left a review on Trip Advisor,

Quick service! Delicious pizza. Not bad at all for an on the go meal with hungry kids who had just finished jumping on trampolines at Bounce!

Melts

Pizza Hut's Melt menu offers a variety of popular dishes, including fiery chicken melt, carnivore melt, and chicken mayo melt:

Item Description Price Triple cheese melt A handheld crispy & cheesy crust based on cheese sauce, loaded with cheddar, feta, and melting mozzarella cheese. R21.90 Fiery chicken melt Crispy & cheesy crust, based on fiery sauce and cheese sauce, loaded with chicken, jalapeno slices, and melting mozzarella cheese. R24.90 Carnivore melt A crispy and cheesy crust based on a BBQ grill and cheese sauce, loaded with Diced macon, beef crumbles, smokey sausage, and melting mozzarella cheese. R29.90 Chicken mayo melt Enjoy crispy & cheesy crust based on pizzanaise sauce, loaded with chicken, cheese sauce, and melting mozzarella cheese. R24.90 Macon & cheese melt Crispy and cheesy crust loaded with diced macon and melting mozzarella cheese. It also has pizzanaise sauce and cheese sauce. R24.90

Hut delights

Pizza Hut delights. Photo: @pizzahut on Facebook (modified by author)

The Hut delights menu offers a variety of options crafted to bring you the best value for your money without compromising taste. Pizza Hut prices for their hut delights include:

Item Description Prices Fiery Veg Select your pizza toppings from jalapenos, mushrooms, peppadew piquant peppers, red onion with a Fry base sauce, and mozzarella cheese. R39.90-R99.90 Double cheese Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese with a Marinara base sauce. R39.90-R99.90 Beef & onion Beef, Red Onion with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R39.90-R99.90 Margherita Mozzarella Cheese with a Marinara base sauce. R39.90-R99.90 Chicken & green pepper Pick your toppings from grilled Chicken, Green Pepper with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R39.90-R99.90

Hut favourites

Hut favourites are designed to indulge your taste buds:

Item Description Price Creamy chicken Select your topping from grilled Chicken, Diced Tomato, Mushrooms, and Spring Onion with a Pizzanaise base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. R54.90-R139.90 Chicken & mushroom Topping options include grilled Chicken, Mushrooms with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R54.90-R139.90 Sweet chilli chicken & feta Grilled Chicken, Feta with a Marinara base sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sweet Chili Sauce drizzle. R54.90-R139.90 Mexican Chicken You can choose grilled chicken, jalapenos, peppadew piquant peppers with a Fry base sauce, and mozzarella cheese for your toppings. R54.90-R139.90 Fiery chicken Grilled Chicken, Jalapenos with a Fiery base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R54.90-R139.90 BBQ chicken & Mackon Grilled Chicken, Diced Macon with a BBQ base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R54.90-R139.90 Creamy garlic & mixed veg Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, & Oregano with a hint of Garlic, Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R54.90-R139.90 BBQ rib and pine Rib Meat, Pineapple with a BBQ base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R54.90-R139.90 Mexicana Beef, Diced Tomato, Green Pepper, Jalapenos, Red Onion, and Spring Onion are served with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. R54.90-R139.90

Hut supremes

Pizza Hut supremes. Photo: @pizzahut on Facebook (modified by author)

The Hut Supreme menu at Pizza Hut offers a range of delicious pizzas with a variety of toppings, from classics to favourite and new creations, as shown below:

Item Description Price Caribean chicken Grilled Chicken, Pineapples, Peppadews with a Sweet Chilli Sauce drizzle R59.90-R144.90 Meat lovers Beef, Beef Sausage, Sliced Macon, Pepperoni, Diced Macon with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. R59.90-R144.90 Macon avo feta Fresh Avo, Diced Macon, Feta with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R59.90-R144.90 Chicken supreme Grilled Chicken, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Red Onion with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. R59.90-R144.90 Feta roast veg Feta, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives, and Red Onion with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. R59.90-R144.90 BBQ meat lovers Pepperoni, Sliced Macon, Smokey Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Diced Macon, Diced Tomato with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. R59.90-R144.90 Pepperoni Pepperoni with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. R59.90-R144.90 Super supreme Beef Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Sliced Macon with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. R59.90-R144.90 Hawaiian Pineapple, Sliced Macon with a Marinara Base Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. R59.90-R144.90

Sides

Pizza Hut sides. Photo: @Pizza Hut on Facebook (modified by author)

Enhance your meal with mouthwatering sides like cheesy garlic breadsticks and succulent loaded fries. Some of the side options available at the Pizza Hut restaurant include;

Item Description Price Chicken nugz Enjoy 8 delectable nuggets with a dip of your liking R49.90 Snack box Choose 4 sides and 2 dips R89.90 Cheezy grillerz Enjoy 10 Cocktail Sausages with a dip of your Choice. R49.90 Garlic bread 4 pieces of tasty garlic bread. R39.90 Loaded cheesy chips)-cheesy Macon Large chips with a cheese sauce drizzle and topped with diced macon. R49.90 Loaded cheesy cheese-cheesy Large chips topped with cheese sauce. R44.90 Chips Crispy and seasoned potato chips. R39.90 Loaded cheesy chips-cheesy jalapeno Large chips with cheese sauce drizzle and topped with jalapenos. R49.90

Sweet ones

The Pizza Hut Sweet One's menu offers a variety of sweet options to indulge your sweet tooth:

Item Description Price Giant choc chip cookie Enjoy the popular giant choc chip cookie. R49.90 Chocolate pizza Devour a warm, crunchy pan pizza base topped with melted decadent chocolate chips, oven-baked & drizzled with chocolate sauce. R74.90

Deals

Pizza Hut deals. Photo: @pizzahut on Facebook (modified by author)

The deals menu perfectly pairs pizza, melts, and drinks at unbeatable prices. Enjoy a complete meal tailored to suit your cravings, including the Pizza Hut Big Boss menu:

Item Description Price My box chicken nugz Select any small pan pizza with a side of 4 Chicken Nugz. R59.90 My box garlic bread Any small pan pizza with a side of 2 pieces of Garlic Bread. R54.90 My box cheezy grillerz Pick any small pan pizza with a side of 5 Cheezy Grillerz. R59.90 My box melts Prepared with a crispy crust, loaded with your favourite toppings and cheese. R59.90 My box normal small pan pizza with a portion of regular chips. R54.90. Woza lunch deal Any Medium Pizza and a buddy (440Ml) drink. R69.90 Hut doubles large 3 Choose any 6 large pizzas. R595.90 Hut double large 5 Pick any 10 pizzas of your choice. R995.90 Hut doubles large Any 2 large pizzas. R219.90 Hut double large 2 Any 4 large pizzas. R399.90 Melts & drinks combo Enjoy 5 options of melt flavours coupled with a buddy drink. R49.90 The big boss Select 3 pizza flavours to make you almost 1 meter of Big Boss pizza. R224.90 Double deal Any 2 large rectangular boss pizzas. R159.90 Melts single combo & drink Melt single combo paired with buddy drink. R36.90

What is the difference between traditional vs. pan-based Pizza Hut?

The main differences between Traditional (Hand-Tossed) and Pan Base pizzas at Pizza Hut are outlined below:

Traditional (hand-tossed) Pan-base Thinner, lighter, and airy, with a slight crunch on the edges. It is thicker and more substantial and has a chewy crust. Subtle flavour, allowing toppings to shine. Has a richer, buttery taste flavour. Relatively less greasy. It is greasier compared to hand-tossed. Has a balanced flavour and lighter toppings. It can handle heavier toppings without becoming soggy.

Is Pizza Hut halaal?

Most of Pizza Hut's restaurants in South Africa are Halaal, with some being Muslim-owned. In the capital of Johannesburg, some locations, such as Pizza Hut Mall of Africa and Pizza Hut Sandton, offer halal menus. However, it is advisable to check the specific halaal status of the Pizza Hut location you plan to visit.

Pizza Hut treats. Photo: @pizzahut on Facebook (modified by author)

Where is Pizza Hut located in South Africa?

Pizza Hut has multiple locations across South Africa. Here are some specific locations and regions where you can find Pizza Hut:

Sandton

Pizza Hut Sandton is located at 115 Cumberland Avenue, Bryanston Sandton115 Cumberland Avenue, Bryanston Sandton

Johannesburg

Locations include Pizza Hut Mall of the South and Pizza Hut Northcliff, with the latter at 191 Beyers Naude Dr, Johannesburg 1709.

Pizza Hut Pavilion

Shop 407, The Pavilion Mall, 1 Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, 3629

Pizza Hut South Africa can also be contacted via their official Facebook page.﻿ Their other contact details are:

Phone : 0860 PIZZA HUT (74992 488)

: 0860 PIZZA HUT (74992 488) Email: pizzahutcustomercare@dsg.co.za

Pizza Hut's menu is a testament to culinary diversity and quality, offering something for every palate. With a range of crust options and toppings, customers can enjoy a personalized dining experience. It ensures satisfaction with its commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional service, making it a beloved destination for pizza lovers across the region.

