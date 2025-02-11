Pizza Hut menu and latest prices in Mzansi: 2025 quick guide
Pizza Hut's menu is a culinary journey featuring gourmet pizzas, tempting sides, and delightful desserts. Their treats are packed with flavourful and tasty choices, from cheesy classics to bold flavours.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key Takeaways
- At Pizza Hut, there is something for everyone, from traditional favourites like Pepperoni and Hawaiian to innovative creations such as macon avo feta.
- Pizza Hut's extensive menu promises an exceptional dining experience with classic favourites and inventive creations.
- Savour rich flavours from renowned stuffed crust pizzas or opt for timeless classics like Pepperoni and Margherita.
Pizza Hut's menu and latest prices
Pizza Hut restaurants offer a great dining experience, hinting at its specially prepared meals, superb customer service, and informal eating experience. One of their satisfied customers left a review on Trip Advisor,
Quick service! Delicious pizza. Not bad at all for an on the go meal with hungry kids who had just finished jumping on trampolines at Bounce!
Melts
Pizza Hut's Melt menu offers a variety of popular dishes, including fiery chicken melt, carnivore melt, and chicken mayo melt:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Triple cheese melt
|A handheld crispy & cheesy crust based on cheese sauce, loaded with cheddar, feta, and melting mozzarella cheese.
|R21.90
|Fiery chicken melt
|Crispy & cheesy crust, based on fiery sauce and cheese sauce, loaded with chicken, jalapeno slices, and melting mozzarella cheese.
|R24.90
|Carnivore melt
|A crispy and cheesy crust based on a BBQ grill and cheese sauce, loaded with Diced macon, beef crumbles, smokey sausage, and melting mozzarella cheese.
|R29.90
|Chicken mayo melt
|Enjoy crispy & cheesy crust based on pizzanaise sauce, loaded with chicken, cheese sauce, and melting mozzarella cheese.
|R24.90
|Macon & cheese melt
|Crispy and cheesy crust loaded with diced macon and melting mozzarella cheese. It also has pizzanaise sauce and cheese sauce.
|R24.90
Hut delights
The Hut delights menu offers a variety of options crafted to bring you the best value for your money without compromising taste. Pizza Hut prices for their hut delights include:
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Fiery Veg
|Select your pizza toppings from jalapenos, mushrooms, peppadew piquant peppers, red onion with a Fry base sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
|R39.90-R99.90
|Double cheese
|Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese with a Marinara base sauce.
|R39.90-R99.90
|Beef & onion
|Beef, Red Onion with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R39.90-R99.90
|Margherita
|Mozzarella Cheese with a Marinara base sauce.
|R39.90-R99.90
|Chicken & green pepper
|Pick your toppings from grilled Chicken, Green Pepper with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R39.90-R99.90
Hut favourites
Hut favourites are designed to indulge your taste buds:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Creamy chicken
|Select your topping from grilled Chicken, Diced Tomato, Mushrooms, and Spring Onion with a Pizzanaise base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R54.90-R139.90
|Chicken & mushroom
|Topping options include grilled Chicken, Mushrooms with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R54.90-R139.90
|Sweet chilli chicken & feta
|Grilled Chicken, Feta with a Marinara base sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sweet Chili Sauce drizzle.
|R54.90-R139.90
|Mexican Chicken
|You can choose grilled chicken, jalapenos, peppadew piquant peppers with a Fry base sauce, and mozzarella cheese for your toppings.
|R54.90-R139.90
|Fiery chicken
|Grilled Chicken, Jalapenos with a Fiery base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R54.90-R139.90
|BBQ chicken & Mackon
|Grilled Chicken, Diced Macon with a BBQ base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R54.90-R139.90
|Creamy garlic & mixed veg
|Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, & Oregano with a hint of Garlic, Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R54.90-R139.90
|BBQ rib and pine
|Rib Meat, Pineapple with a BBQ base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R54.90-R139.90
|Mexicana
|Beef, Diced Tomato, Green Pepper, Jalapenos, Red Onion, and Spring Onion are served with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R54.90-R139.90
Hut supremes
The Hut Supreme menu at Pizza Hut offers a range of delicious pizzas with a variety of toppings, from classics to favourite and new creations, as shown below:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Caribean chicken
|Grilled Chicken, Pineapples, Peppadews with a Sweet Chilli Sauce drizzle
|R59.90-R144.90
|Meat lovers
|Beef, Beef Sausage, Sliced Macon, Pepperoni, Diced Macon with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R59.90-R144.90
|Macon avo feta
|Fresh Avo, Diced Macon, Feta with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R59.90-R144.90
|Chicken supreme
|Grilled Chicken, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Red Onion with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R59.90-R144.90
|Feta roast veg
|Feta, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives, and Red Onion with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R59.90-R144.90
|BBQ meat lovers
|Pepperoni, Sliced Macon, Smokey Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Diced Macon, Diced Tomato with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R59.90-R144.90
|Pepperoni
|Pepperoni with a Marinara base sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R59.90-R144.90
|Super supreme
|Beef Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Olives, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Sliced Macon with a Marinara base sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R59.90-R144.90
|Hawaiian
|Pineapple, Sliced Macon with a Marinara Base Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|R59.90-R144.90
Sides
Enhance your meal with mouthwatering sides like cheesy garlic breadsticks and succulent loaded fries. Some of the side options available at the Pizza Hut restaurant include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken nugz
|Enjoy 8 delectable nuggets with a dip of your liking
|R49.90
|Snack box
|Choose 4 sides and 2 dips
|R89.90
|Cheezy grillerz
|Enjoy 10 Cocktail Sausages with a dip of your Choice.
|R49.90
|Garlic bread
|4 pieces of tasty garlic bread.
|R39.90
|Loaded cheesy chips)-cheesy Macon
|Large chips with a cheese sauce drizzle and topped with diced macon.
|R49.90
|Loaded cheesy cheese-cheesy
|Large chips topped with cheese sauce.
|R44.90
|Chips
|Crispy and seasoned potato chips.
|R39.90
|Loaded cheesy chips-cheesy jalapeno
|Large chips with cheese sauce drizzle and topped with jalapenos.
|R49.90
Sweet ones
The Pizza Hut Sweet One's menu offers a variety of sweet options to indulge your sweet tooth:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Giant choc chip cookie
|Enjoy the popular giant choc chip cookie.
|R49.90
|Chocolate pizza
|Devour a warm, crunchy pan pizza base topped with melted decadent chocolate chips, oven-baked & drizzled with chocolate sauce.
|R74.90
Deals
The deals menu perfectly pairs pizza, melts, and drinks at unbeatable prices. Enjoy a complete meal tailored to suit your cravings, including the Pizza Hut Big Boss menu:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|My box chicken nugz
|Select any small pan pizza with a side of 4 Chicken Nugz.
|R59.90
|My box garlic bread
|Any small pan pizza with a side of 2 pieces of Garlic Bread.
|R54.90
|My box cheezy grillerz
|Pick any small pan pizza with a side of 5 Cheezy Grillerz.
|R59.90
|My box melts
|Prepared with a crispy crust, loaded with your favourite toppings and cheese.
|R59.90
|My box normal
|small pan pizza with a portion of regular chips.
|R54.90.
|Woza lunch deal
|Any Medium Pizza and a buddy (440Ml) drink.
|R69.90
|Hut doubles large 3
|Choose any 6 large pizzas.
|R595.90
|Hut double large 5
|Pick any 10 pizzas of your choice.
|R995.90
|Hut doubles large
|Any 2 large pizzas.
|R219.90
|Hut double large 2
|Any 4 large pizzas.
|R399.90
|Melts & drinks combo
|Enjoy 5 options of melt flavours coupled with a buddy drink.
|R49.90
|The big boss
|Select 3 pizza flavours to make you almost 1 meter of Big Boss pizza.
|R224.90
|Double deal
|Any 2 large rectangular boss pizzas.
|R159.90
|Melts single combo & drink
|Melt single combo paired with buddy drink.
|R36.90
What is the difference between traditional vs. pan-based Pizza Hut?
The main differences between Traditional (Hand-Tossed) and Pan Base pizzas at Pizza Hut are outlined below:
|Traditional (hand-tossed)
|Pan-base
|Thinner, lighter, and airy, with a slight crunch on the edges.
|It is thicker and more substantial and has a chewy crust.
|Subtle flavour, allowing toppings to shine.
|Has a richer, buttery taste flavour.
|Relatively less greasy.
|It is greasier compared to hand-tossed.
|Has a balanced flavour and lighter toppings.
|It can handle heavier toppings without becoming soggy.
Is Pizza Hut halaal?
Most of Pizza Hut's restaurants in South Africa are Halaal, with some being Muslim-owned. In the capital of Johannesburg, some locations, such as Pizza Hut Mall of Africa and Pizza Hut Sandton, offer halal menus. However, it is advisable to check the specific halaal status of the Pizza Hut location you plan to visit.
Where is Pizza Hut located in South Africa?
Pizza Hut has multiple locations across South Africa. Here are some specific locations and regions where you can find Pizza Hut:
Sandton
- Pizza Hut Sandton is located at 115 Cumberland Avenue, Bryanston Sandton115 Cumberland Avenue, Bryanston Sandton
Johannesburg
- Locations include Pizza Hut Mall of the South and Pizza Hut Northcliff, with the latter at 191 Beyers Naude Dr, Johannesburg 1709.
Pizza Hut Pavilion
- Shop 407, The Pavilion Mall, 1 Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, 3629
Pizza Hut South Africa can also be contacted via their official Facebook page. Their other contact details are:
- Phone: 0860 PIZZA HUT (74992 488)
- Email: pizzahutcustomercare@dsg.co.za
Pizza Hut's menu is a testament to culinary diversity and quality, offering something for every palate. With a range of crust options and toppings, customers can enjoy a personalized dining experience. It ensures satisfaction with its commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional service, making it a beloved destination for pizza lovers across the region.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.