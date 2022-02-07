How much is the NSFAS allowance for 2022 per month and what does it cover?

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is a government-run organisation that reports to the Ministry of Higher Education and Training (DHET). It offers study bursaries to scholars planning to attend Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges or public universities. So how much is the NSFAS allowance for college students? And is NSFAS increasing the allowance for 2022?

There are more than just tuition fees to consider when budgeting for further education, so how much money do you get from NSFAS? Briefly.co.za has all you need to know about the NSFAS monthly allowance for 2021/2022.

NSFAS allowance 2021

Many South Africans will be eligible for NSFAS allowances for 2021, including learners registering at TVET colleges and universities for the first time or students returning to work on their first undergraduate qualification. Other factors considered include scholars from families with a yearly combined household income of not more than R350 000. Unfortunately, only a few post-graduate degrees are supported.

Orphans and pupils whose families receive child assistance or disability payments from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will be immediately eligible for NSFAS financing.

What does NSFAS cover?

It supports students from poor and working-class families who would otherwise be unable to afford to attend a Technical Vocational Education and Training college or university and their higher education and training achievement. In addition, bursaries are available to qualified learners enrolled in TVET colleges and public universities.

NSFAS facilitates the scholar's educational journey free of financial hardship. It provides essential support from registration to graduation to ensure they get the most out of their studies.

This Financial Aid Scheme covers a vast majority of expenses that students are faced within all aspects of their education. This includes registration fees, tuition fees, meals, personal care, educational materials, lodging and transportation.

Disabled students get additional assistance, such as:

Medical assessments: One evaluation is offered throughout the qualification and upon the Disability Unit/Student Support request.

Equipment: For the duration of the studies, one assistive piece of equipment is provided.

Human support: This pays for things like a carer, a guiding dog, a scribe, a tutor, or a sign language interpreter.

How much did NSFAS give students per month in 2021?

The below stipend amounts are limited, per pupil, to one Pre-Vocational Learning (PLP), National Certificate (Vocational) (NCV), or R191 course per year. The following information is based on the DHET-NSFAS Bursary Rules for 2021.

Bursary budget 2021:

Personal care costs - R2,900 per month paid annually

Transport allowance - R7,350 per month paid annually

Private residents - R25,200 paid monthly on an annual basis for accredited properties

Hostel accommodation - R33 000 per year

Annual NCV (Including PLP) - 10 payments per month

R191 Semester - 5 monthly payments during the semester

R191 Trimester - 3 monthly payments during the Trimester

How long does NSFAS take to respond for 2022?

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme will review your application within 30 days at the most. Students are urged to monitor the progress of their application several days after submitting their funding request.

"Please note that 2022 funding decisions have not been finalised for new and continuing scholars. Once finalised, a list of all funded students will be shared with institutions."

Students receive their grants in their NSFAS Wallets within the first week of each month. However, because payments are not distributed simultaneously to all recipients, some NSFAS allowance 2022 dates may change during the first week of each month.

How much is NSFAS monthly in 2022?

Each new year comes with additional costs as prices increase, so will NSFAS increase the allowance for 2022 per month? The Financial Aid Scheme has released no official statement.

The following monthly payments can be expected:

Educational Resources (Books): R433

Living Expenses: R1250

Incidental Provisions: R241

Travel Costs: R625

Accommodation: Value is dependent on each student

How much does NSFAS give TVET students per month in 2022?

Is there is a difference in the NSFAS allowance in 2022 for TVET college education? No, Technical Vocational Education and Training scholars receive the same benefits as any other student with an identical budget plan. On behalf of the Department, NSFAS supervises and administers the Department's TVET College Bursary Scheme.

NSFAS is a bursary program run by the Department of Higher Education and Training for students who cannot afford to pay for their education through bank loans, study loans, or bursaries.

In this article, you will find helpful information regarding NSFAS allowance for 2022. The funding covers tuition fees, accommodation, transport costs, food and more to disadvantaged learners seeking further education in South Africa.

