Most universities have student portals and information systems used to access information provided by the University. Nelson Mandela University is no different, as they introduced their NMU student information system to manage student data. The data may include personal information, grades, attendance records, etc.

The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University was created and opened on January 1, 2005. On July 2017, it was officially renamed Nelson Mandela University and remained the only higher education institution in the world to carry the name of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. Over the years, NMU, like other universities, developed the NMU student information system to enable students to access university data easily.

NMU student information system 2023

NMU student info system enables formal and prospective students of the University to create an account or log in to perform specific academic actions with ease. For example, students can access fee payments, online course registration, student ID, clearance status, etc.

What is the purpose of the information system NMU?

The university introduced the student information system to make it easier for students to upload their personal records on the NMU database. While the student portal serves almost the same purpose, the student information system was introduced to ease the load on the NMU student portal, among other benefits, as seen below:

In addition, it reduces the time spent on maintaining and organizing student records.

Ease data transfer to external institutions

Improve the management of prospective and enrolled student data

Standardize data formats among divisions

Increase communication between divisions

Maintain data of stakeholders when transferring records between departments.

How do I access the NMU student information system?

Step 1: Go to mandela.ac.za/student/

Step 2: Ether the student number

Step 3: Ether the birthday

Step 4: Enter the pin code

Step 5: Click Continue

Who can access the Nelson Mandela student information system?

Continuing and returning students

Prospective students

NMU staffs

First-year students

Parents

How do I change my NMU password?

To change or reset your password, submit your username or email address. A link will be sent to your email address with instructions on how to get access again.

Can I transfer from another higher education institution to Nelson Mandela University?

Yes, applicants who have studied at other higher education institutions but would like to complete their studies at Nelson Mandela University can apply for admission. However, applicants must include their conduct certificate, academic records from their current institution, and the relevant application.

What are Nelson Mandela University's values?

Inspired by the leadership qualities of Nelson Mandela in the transformation to democracy in South Africa, Nelson Mandela University has six core values.

They are:

Diversity Environmental stewardship Excellence Social justice and equality Integrity Ubuntu

How do I check my NMU modules?

Log into the student information system and select your module from the My Modules tab.

Is NMU open for 2023 applications?

Applications for 2023 are now open at Nelson Mandela University. Thus, prospective undergraduate, postgraduates and international students who wish to join Nelson Mandela University in 2023 are invited to apply online.

University's email of NMU?

The University's email is info@mandela.ac.za. You can also reach the institution via +27 (0) 41 504 1111.

What is the APS score needed at NMU?

The APS is the total points you receive from each course. The points you get for each course will depend on the percentage you score in that subject. Applicants will need a minimum APS of 22 to be considered for a programme at NMU.

It is essential during the current digital age that universities have student portals for students to gain access to information on courses offered, transcripts, exam schedules, department contact numbers and more. Nelson Mandela University issues student communications via the NMU student information system. Therefore, a student must know how to access it.

