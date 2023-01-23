The country with the most tall buildings in the world ranked: Top 50 list

The world's most popular places to live in often have a perfect blend of rich culture, endless opportunities, and out-of-this-world architecture. These countries need to compensate all the individuals who want to live in the area, making impressive skyscrapers and buildings much more common. So, what is the country with the tallest buildings in the world? Here, we count down the top 50.

Most of the popular cities in the world make this list. Photo: Michael Lee

Source: Getty Images

Most densely-populated cities have tall living quarters or workspaces to compensate for the high number of people living there. Since many people globally choose to move here for the standard of living or work opportunities, the area becomes a melting pot of culture and heritage, drawing in some tourists too.

Knowing which country has the most skyscrapers helps give us a better idea of which places are the most sought-after to live and work, as well as which buildings draw the most attention due to size and cultural significance.

How many buildings are there in the world in 2023?

According to online sources, there are estimated to be as many as 100 billion buildings around the globe, increasing daily due to constant construction due to increasing populations.

Which African country has the tallest building?

The Djamaa el Djazaïr (Arabic translation: جامع الجزائر), also known as the Great Mosque of Algiers, is considered the tallest building on the African continent. It is a mosque located in Algiers, Algeria, which holds the world's tallest minaret; and is also the third-largest mosque in the world.

What country are the 15 tallest buildings in?

China is believed to be the country with the 15 highest structures in one area globally since the country is notorious for its colossal structures to make up its densely-populated area.

Who has the most tall buildings in the world?

Now that you know why some areas have a much higher volume of higher structure than others, here is a list that details each country with the most tall buildings in one area, including the names of some of the most well-known, iconic buildings located in the relevant country:

50. Pakistan

Pakistan has 231,848,579 residents. Photo: Muhammad Owais Khan

Source: Getty Images

Pakistan has a population of 231,848,579 as of 2023 and various large infrastructures to keep up with tourists and locals alike. The current highest establishment located there is the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi. It has 62 floors and a height of 273 m, including from the base to the top of the spire.

49. Jordan

Jordan is a tourist hotspot. Photo: Paul Simmons

Source: Getty Images

With a 2023 population of 10,461,743, Jordan is a hotspot for many tourists looking for a trip rich in culture, desert landscapes, ocean views, significant holy sites, the Red Sea and the Dead Sea. Some impressive infrastructure includes the Amman Rotana Hotel at 188 m, W Amman at 150 m, and The Heights at anywhere from 125 m to 133.2 m, with conflicting reports.

48. Georgia

Georgia has a modest population of 3,969,636. Photo: JaySi

Source: Getty Images

Georgia has a more modest population, sitting at 3,969,636 in 2023. But, still, its architecture is something to behold. It includes the Batumi Technological University Tower at 200 m, the Alliance Palace at 132 m, the Alphabetic tower at 130 m and the Sheraton Batumi Hotel at 118 m.

47. Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has become increasingly popular with tourists. Photo: Marisol Del Carmen Salazar Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Home to 11,332,972 people and a hotspot for hundreds of thousands of tourists annually, the Dominican Republic has become increasingly popular for travellers and those looking to start a new life. The Anacaona 27 Tower and the Torre Caney skyscraper are massive structures at 178 m.

46. Chile

Chile has 19,535,561 residents. Photo: Antonio Busiello

Source: Getty Images

Chile boasts 19,535,561 people and hosts many tourists looking to admire the dramatic landscaping, explore forests and immerse themselves in the rich culture. Much of the infrastructure is also eye-catching, with places like the Gran Torre Santiago at 300 m, Titanium La Portada at 195 m, and the Torre Telefónica Chile skyscraper at 143 m all stealing the show.

45. Tanzania

Tanzania includes the Tanzania Ports Authority Headquarters at 157 m. Photo: Rodger Shija

Source: Getty Images

At a whopping amount of 67,438,106 civilians, Tanzania makes it on the list due to a need for sufficient architecture for locals and a unique allure for tourists. Some colossal architecture includes the Tanzania Ports Authority Headquarters at 157 m, the PSPF Commercial Tower A and PSPF Commercial Tower B at 152.7 m, respectively.

44. Kenya

Kenya has 56,797,194 people. Photo: Vicki Jauron

Source: Getty Images

56,797,194 people live in Kenya, with a dire need for adequate structures for locals and tourists alike. Although many visit Kenya for the stunning wildlife and natural landscape, they are still awe-struck by the high risers within the area. There is the Britam Tower at 200 m, the 88 Nairobi Condominium Tower at 176 m, the UAP Old Mutual Tower at 163 m and the Times Tower at 140 m.

43. Austria

Austria sees a massive amount of tourists annually. Photo: Jorg Greuel

Source: Getty Images

Austria is home to a modest 9,137,561 people, yet sees a massive amount of tourists annually, with 22.1 million visitors recorded in 2021 alone. Their striking architecture with a rich heritage is partly to thank, and some of the most stand-out spots include the DC Tower 1 at 220 m (250 m to tip), the Millennium Tower at 202 m, and the IZD Tower at 162 m.

42. Venezuela

Venezuela is home to 28,230,456 locals. Photo: Will & Deni McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

28,230,456 Venezuelans call the country home, and an estimated half a million tourists visit annually to take in the stunning natural surroundings and buzzing city life. Some stand-out buildings include the Parque Central Torre Officinas I and II at 225 m each, Centro Financiero Confinanzas at 190 m and the Mercantil Tower at 179 m.

41. New Zealand

New Zealand is a popular spot for locals and tourists. Photo: Scott E Barbour

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand is a popular spot for living and visiting, thanks to stunning mountain backdrops, pristine beaches, and a high standard of living. With a population of 4,922,327 and under a million visitors, some impressive architecture those visiting or living there can admire include the Commerical Bay PwC Tower at 180 m and the Vero Centre at 170 m.

40. Lebanon

Lebanon may be small compared to others on the list, but it still has significant infrastructure. Photo: Ali Chehade

Source: Getty Images

Lebanon has a population of 6,747,422 as of 2023, showing that this small country still has many people living in the area and thousands of tourists visiting yearly. The biggest structures include Sama Beirut at 195 m, SkyGate at 180 m and FortyFour tower at 171 m.

39. Cambodia

The gorgeous country has stunning natural landscapes. Photo: Alex Robinson

Source: Getty Images

With a population of 17,310,482, Cambodia is a gorgeous country with stunning natural landscapes and impressive structures that locals and the millions of tourists visiting yearly can admire. You can observe the Naga 3 Tower complex at 358 m and the Morgan Tower at 210 m.

38. South Africa

Our country makes the list at number 38. Photo: THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

Our country also makes the list, with most of the impressive buildings in the heart of Johannesburg. 61,218,150 people call South Africa home, with millions of tourists visiting for the melting pot of culture, striking natural landscape and stunning skyline views. The Carlton Centre at 223 m, Ponte City Apartments at 173 m and Marble Towers at 152.1 m.

37. Netherlands

Rotterdam is the second biggest city in the Netherlands. Photo: George Pachantouris

Source: Getty Images

The Netherlands has a population of 17,231,612, and with even more tourists visiting annually (they saw an estimated 20.1 million tourists in 2019 alone), this popular country is known for its colourful culture and stunning buildings. You can admire the Maastoren Rotterdam at 165 m, the Hoftoren at 142 m and Rembrandt Tower at 150 m.

36. Italy

Milan is home to the Allianz Tower, Generali Tower, and Libeskind Tower (also known as the PwC Tower). Photo: Marta Carenzi

Source: Getty Images

Arguably best known for its iconic historical architecture, Italy has a population of 60,235,051 and a staggering 38.42 million visitors recorded in 2020. Besides the crowd-drawing Colosseum and Vatican City, other structures worth visiting include the Allianz Tower at 209 m, Generali Tower at 177 m (192 m to tip), and the Libeskind Tower at 175 m.

35. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has high skyscrapers, mud volcanos, and high-end resorts. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Azerbaijan may not be the first area that comes to mind when considering major tourist attractions and huge, world-famous structures. Still, it has proved otherwise with its high skyscrapers, mud volcanos, and high-end resorts. With a population of 10,372,741 and 796,000 tourists in 2020, it has the Baku Tower at 226 m, Socar Tower at 196 m, and the Full Moon Hotel at 158.68 m.

34. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has a population of 19,350,202. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Sitting with a population of 19,350,202 and thousands of tourists yearly, Kazakhstan offers locals and visitors beautiful views and more than adequate buildings to work and live in. There is the Almaty Tower at 371 m, Abu Dhabi Plaza at 311 m, and the Northern Lights 1 Astana at 180 m.

33. Argentina

The Alvear Tower is 235 m. Photo: Juan Carlos fotografia

Source: Getty Images

46,254,577 Argentinians call this beautiful place home, with millions of tourists coming to take in the vast, lush scenery, enjoy the delicious cuisine and engage with the friendly locals. In terms of structures, there is the Alvear Tower at 235 m, the Torre Cavia at 123 m, and Le Parc Figueroa Alcorta at 173 m.

32. Sri Lanka

The Altair buildings, Lotus Tower, and Colombo City Centre Mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Jonathan Wijayaratne

Source: Getty Images

Sri Lanka has a population of 21,642,381, and it recorded 95,000 tourists in 2021 alone, thanks to its strong heritage and stunning architecture. The highest buildings include the Altair at 240 m, Colombo City Centre Residences at 183 m, and Pearl Grand Towers at 178 m.

31. Spain

Spain was the second most-visited country in 2019, with 83.7 million tourists. Photo: saiko3p

Source: Getty Images

Spain has 46,800,979 residents and even more visitors yearly (it was the second most-visited country in 2019, with 83.7 million tourists). Spain draws in many looking to make the hotspot their new home, along with curious tourists. Some stand-out buildings include The Torre Emperador Castellana at 224 m, The Torre PwC at 236 m, and the Gran Hotel Bali at 186 m.

30. Poland

The Palace of Culture and Science is 231 m. Photo: Manfred Gottschalk

Source: Getty Images

There are 37,740,876 residents in Poland, with over 20 million visitors recorded in 2019 alone. This is largely thanks to the high quality of life and low cost of living. With a strong economy, the stand-out structures include the Palace of Culture and Science at 231 m (237 m to tip), The Warsaw Spire at 220 m, Złota 44 at 192 m, and Warsaw Trade Tower at 184 m (208 m to tip).

29. North Korea

North Korea has 26,067,138 civilians. Photo: Hoang Hai Thinh

Source: Getty Images

North Korea is not generally open to tourism besides special visitation but has 26,067,138 civilians. In terms of infrastructure, North Korea has many impressively-sized structures. These include the Ryugyong Hotel at 330 m, the Songhwa Street Main Tower at 300 m, the 63 Building at 240 m (250 m to tip), and the Mirae Unha Tower at 210 m.

28. Kuwait

The Middle-Eastern country of Kuwait is quaint and has a population of 4,431,865. Photo: typhoonski

Source: Getty Images

With a population of 4,431,865, the Middle-Eastern country of Kuwait is quaint yet holds many impressive structures. Rich in oil, it sees many impressive structures that locals and the +- 7 million tourists visiting the area yearly can admire. These include Al Hamra Tower at 413 m, the NBK Tower at 300 m, Al-Rayah Tower at 300 m, and the Crystal Tower at 240 m.

27. Bahrain

The country has a small population of a modest 1,852,777 and has many immaculate structures. Photo: eugenesergeev

Source: Getty Images

Bahrain has one of the smallest populations on the list, sitting at a modest 1,852,777 as of 2023. But, this does not stop a high volume of visitors annually, with 11.06 million tourists in 2019 alone. Check out the Four Seasons Hotel at 201 m, the Dual Towers complex at 260 m, the Bahrain Financial Harbour at 260 m, and the Bahrain World Trade Center complex at 240 m.

26. Germany

Germany is a popular place for immigrants and tourists. Photo: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

With a higher population value on this list at 84,467,586, Germany is a popular place to visit and live in, thanks to its high standard of living, world-class structures, and strong sense of community. With just under 40 million tourists annually, visitors and locals can observe the Commerzbank Tower at 259 m (300 m to tip), the Westendstrasse 1 at 208 m, the Main Tower at 200 m, and the One tower at 190 m.

25. Colombia

The skyline of Bogota, Colombia. Photo: Devasahayam Chandra Dhas

Source: Getty Images

Columbia has 52,267,628 residents and saw 452,399 visitors in 2022, showing a massive need for adequate structures for both locals and visitors. In terms of impressive structures, there is the BD Bacatá (South Tower) at 216 m, The Torre Colpatria at 196 m, the Centro de Comercio Internacional at 192 m and The Coltejer Building at 175 m.

24. Israel

The Kirya and the Azrieli circular and triangular towers are far from the skyline. Photo: Corinna Kern

Source: Getty Images

With a religiously rich heritage and unique structures, Israel is a tourist favourite. It has 9,001,610 residents and averaged half a million tourists in recent years. Visitors can enjoy the Azrieli Center Triangular Tower at 169 m, the Electra Tower at 169 m, the Vision Tower at 150 m and the Kirya Tower at 158 m.

23. France

Those visiting Paris can admire The Eiffel Tower at 300 m. Photo: Matteo Colombo

Source: Getty Images

France is known as one of the most popular tourist spots to visit and is largely in part thanks to its impeccable architecture. With 65,642,449 residents and a colossal 90 million tourists recorded in 2019, those in the area can admire The Eiffel Tower at 300 m, the Tour Maine-Montparnasse at 210 m, and The Tour Majunga at 194 m.

22. United Kingdom

The UK has 68,797,143 residents and an estimated 40 million tourists yearly. Photo: Shomos Uddin

Source: Getty Images

With 68,797,143 residents and an estimated 40 million tourists yearly, the United Kingdom comes in at number 22 thanks to massive structures that have become world-renowned. There is the Emley Moor at 329 m, The Shard at 310 m, the Twentytwo building at 278 m, and One Canda Square at 235 m.

21. Vietnam

Vietnam has 98,858,950 residents and saw 18 million tourists in 2019. Photo: Quang Ngo

Source: Getty Images

The popular tourist destination of Vietnam has 98,858,950 residents and clocked in 18 million tourists in 2019. It is not hard to see why when considering the rich culture, friendly residents and stunning structures. You can admire Landmark 81 at 396 m, Keangnam Landmark Tower 72 at 329 m (349 m to tip), the Bitexco Financial Tower at 262 m (264 m to tip), and the Lotte Center HàNội at 272 m.

20. Saudi Arabia

The Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel is a massive 601 m. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia has a population of 36,200,041 and millions of tourists weekly, with its immaculate architecture and religion-related tourism also being thanked for such a large volume of visitors. You can check out the massive Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel at 601 m, the PIF Tower at 385 m, Burj Rafal at 308 m, and the KAFD World Trade Center at 304 m.

19. Qatar

The Dubai Towers Doha tower at 436 m. Photo: Karim Jaafar

Source: Getty Images

Qatar is one of the biggest connecting hubs of the world for international travellers, providing essential connecting flights globally. It is also home to 3,005,183 people and sees half a million tourists yearly, making it an overall social hub. It is home to the Dubai Towers Doha at 436 m, the Aspire Tower at 300 m, World Trade Center Doha at 241 m and Doha Tower at 238 m.

18. Russia

Russia is home to a staggering 146,094,276 people and had 190,000 tourists in 2022. Photo: Sergey Alimov

Source: Getty Images

Being home to a staggering 146,094,276 and seeing 190,000 tourists in 2022, Russia is most popular for its breathtaking architecture and cultural heritage. Those in the country can observe the One tower at 442.8 m, the Akhmat Tower at 435 m, the OKO Residential Tower at 354 m, and the Neva Towers at 302 m.

17. Mexico

Mexico has millions of Americans visiting annually for 'Spring Break'. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mexico sees millions of Americans visiting for 'Spring Break' each year, separate from the other influx of tourists and 132,395,111 residents. Besides the popular beaches, locals and visitors can check out the T.Op Corporativo at 300 m, the Torre KOI at 280 m, the Torre Mitikah at 267 m and the Torre Reforma at 246 m.

16. Brazil

Brazil has a massive population of 216,420,490. Photo: Marcelo Sonohara

Source: Getty Images

Besides Brazil's massive 216,420,490 population, it sees an average of 6 million tourists annually. This is thanks to its warm climate, stunning beaches, colourful culture, friendly locals, and stunning buildings, not to mention the Rio Carnival. Their biggest structures include the Yachthouse Residence Club at 281 m, the Infinity Coast skyscraper at 235 m, Órion Complex at 192 m, and Tour Geneve at 182 m.

15. Panama

The Panama skyline has an impressive amount of tall structures. Photo: DEA / V. Giannella

Source: Getty Images

Averaging half a million to 5 million tourists depending on the year, Panama sees its fair share of tourists on top of its 4,488,610 population. Many come here for the great weather and stunning natural landscape and stay for the laidback living. There is the JW Marriott Panama at 284 m, Ocean Two at 246 m, Star Bay Tower at 267 m, and The Point at 266 m.

14. Turkey

Turkey is well-loved by both locals and tourists. Photo: a_Taiga

Source: Getty Images

Turkey has 86,656,236 residents and saw 24.7 million tourists in 2021, showing a keen interest in living and visiting this area rich in cultural heritage. The most showstopping buildings in Turkey are the Istanbul Sapphire at 261 m, Isbank Tower 1 at 181 m (195 m to tip), and the Allianz Tower at 186 m.

13. Singapore

The United Overseas Bank (UOB) Plaza One is 280 m. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah

Source: Getty Images

With 5,967,923 residents, the world-class country of Singapore has both modern cities and lush natural landscapes. Although it saw a sharp decline in tourism since COVID-19 hit in 2020 (visitor statistics in Singapore fell to 85.7%), it is still a tourist favourite and is picking up slowly. You can see the Guoco Tower at 290 m, UOB Plaza One at 280 m, the CapitaSpring tower at 280 m, and the One Raffles Place at 278 m.

12. India

India has over one billion civilians. Photo: Ashwin Nagpal

Source: Getty Images

India is another country on this list, with a massive population, being 1,414,718,311. Besides that, it averages 10 million tourists yearly. You can admire massive structures like the Palais Royale at 320 m, Lokhandwala Minerva at 307 m, Namaste Tower at 300 m, and the Supernova Spira at 300 m.

11. Thailand

Thailand is a hotspot for tourism. Photo: Kittikorn Nimitpara

Source: Getty Images

A hotspot for tourism, Thailand has 70,246,898 calling this stunning tropical country home, along with millions of visitors coming to enjoy the warm weather and scenic beaches yearly. In terms of infrastructure, it has the King Power Mahanakhonat at 314 m (320 m to tip), the Baiyoke Tower II at 304 m (328 m to tip), the Four Seasons Private Residences at 299.5 m, and The River skyscraper at 258 m.

10. Philippines

The Grand Hyatt Manila towers at 318 m. Photo: Michael Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The Philippines has a population of 113,309,553 and had over a million visitors in 2020, showing a major interest in the area, especially as a tourist destination. Although a country with a lesser quality of life, the structures are still impressive, including the Grand Hyatt Manila at 318 m, the PBCom Tower at 259 m, Trump Tower Manila at 251 m, and The Shang Salcedo at 250 m.

9. Indonesia

The Indonesian skyline is adorned with massive buildings. Photo: Didier Marti

Source: Getty Images

Known for its tropical climate, pristine beaches and luxury resorts, Indonesia is home to 280,908,449 locals and sees over 10 million visitors yearly. Residents and tourists can admire the Signature Tower Jakarta at 638 m, the Pertamina Energy Tower at 515 m, the Peruri 88 tower at 385 m, and the 7Point8 tower at 298 m.

8. Canada

Canada boasts +-30 million tourists yearly. Photo: rawfile redux

Source: Getty Images

Canada sits at 38,587,868 residents, which is not shocking considering the high quality of life and reasonable cost of living. It also boasts +-30 million tourists yearly, and those in the area can enjoy the striking views of The One tower at 338 m, the Stantec Tower at 250.8 m, Scotia Plaza at 275 m, and TD Canada Trust Tower at 261 m.

7. Australia

Sydney has the most impressive skyline in Australia. Photo: Prasit photo

Source: Getty Images

Long, clean coastlines, warm weather and high quality of life make Australia a popular spot for tourists and those looking to relocate if they are not already local. With the Prima Pearl at 254 m, Q1 Tower at 322.5 m, Australia 108 by CLLIX at 261 m, and the Scotia Plaza at 275 m, there are plenty of buildings to admire.

6. Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur has a dazzling skyline. Photo: Prasit Rodphan

Source: Getty Images

Malaysia has 33,426,064 residents and saw around 134.7 thousand tourist arrivals in 2021. It has a rich culture, modern social hotspots and a warm climate that visitors love. It holds impressive structures like the Merdeka 118 at 679 m, The Exchange 106 at 454 m, Petronas Twin Tower 1 and 2 at 452 m, and Menara Kuala Lumpur at 421 m.

5. Japan

Japan has 125,486,920 residents. Photo: DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

Japan is home to one of the most futuristic cities in the world, being Japan. With 125,486,920 locals and over 10 million tourists on average in recent years, this stunning destination has both breathtaking natural and modern views. It is home to the Tokyo Skytree at 634 m, the Tokyo Tower at 333 m, Abeno Harukas at 300 m, the Yokohama Landmark Tower at 296 m, and the Rinku Gate Tower at 256 m.

4. South Korea

The Lotte World Tower stands at 555 m. Photo: Kokkai Ng

Source: Getty Images

With 51,381,876 residents and an average of 17 million tourists yearly, South Korea has the perfect blend of traditionalism and modernism with their structures and culture. It has the Lotte World Tower at 555 m, the Ryugyong Hotel at 330 m, and the Parc.1 Tower 1 at 318 m, the Northeast Asia Trade Tower at 305 m, and the Busan International Finance Center Landmark Tower at 289 m.

3. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest man-made structure in the World at 828 m. Photo: Fraser Hall

Source: Getty Images

Coming in at number three is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a population of 10,195,862 and 12.82 million last year alone. It holds the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, at 828 m (830 m to tip). Besides that, it has the Princess Tower at 413 m, the 23 Marina skyscraper at 392 m, and the Elite Residence tower at 380 m.

2. United States of America (USA)

New York is considered a concrete jungle with towering structures. Photo: Michael Lee

Source: Getty Images

The United States of America has a population of 334,233,854 and a massive 165-170 million tourists annually. It is considered one of the most popular places to live, and judging by the infrastructure; it is not hard to see why. It has the Central Park Tower at 472 m, Willis Tower at 442 m (527 m to tip), One World Trade Center at 386.5 m, and One Vanderbilt at 427 m.

1. China

China is considered the country with the tallest buildings in one area. Photo: Martin Puddy

Source: Getty Images

Number one on our list may come as no surprise since China has a population of 1,453,538,190, the largest on the list. Besides the huge population, it sees the Shanghai Tower at 632 m, Ping An Finance Center at 555 m (599 m to tip), CITIC Tower at 528 m, Shanghai World Financial Center at 492 m (494 m to tip), and China Zun at 528 m.

The country with the most tall buildings, along with the rest of the places on this list, shows us that a large volume of residents, paired with rich heritage and a large volume of tourists, is what drives a nation to create unique structures that both locals and visitors can admire.

READ ALSO: Top 20 most popular foods in the world in 2023: What is the world's favourite meal?

While on the topic of international affairs, Briefly.co.za wrote a list of the top 20 most popular foods in the world in 2023. The article highlights the most well-loved cuisines globally and which country they originate from.

Source: Briefly News