Top 20 richest lawyers in the world and their net worth 2023

Who is the richest lawyer in the world? While it is true that law is one of the highest-paid professions, the net worth of each lawyer depends on several factors, such as experience. This article has the top 20 richest lawyers in the world and their net worth in 2023.

A typical lawyer's career can be mundane. They spend most of their time on research and paperwork rather than in the courtroom. There are different areas of law ranging from personal injury, criminal, divorce, intellectual property law, etc. And each concentration has a different demand, pay structure, and complexity to work. So, who are the richest lawyers in the world?

Top 20 wealthy lawyers in the world in 2023

Being a lawyer is very lucrative and one of the most priced professions in the world today. Knowing about the richest and top-paid lawyers in the world is one way to keep your hopes high in the earning business in the law firm. This guide gives you a glimpse into the wealthiest lawyers and how much their net worth is.

1. Charlie Munger - $2.3 billion

Who is the richest lawyer in the US? Munger is currently considered the richest lawyer in the USA. He graduated from Harvard Law School and has amassed a large fortune to rank as the richest lawyer in the world.

2. Wichai Thongtang - $2.2 billion

Wichai is a native of Thailand and is one of the leading billionaire lawyers. He graduated from Thammasat University and started practising corporate law in the 1970s. Apart from being a legal expert, Wichai made a fortune through investing.

3. Richard Scruggs - $1.7 billion

Scruggs graduated from the University of Texas and is noted for specializing in tobacco and asbestos-related lawsuits. He gained popularity after successfully suing the asbestos industry on behalf of ailing shipyard workers.

4. William Lerach - $900 million

William is among the most feared legal professionals in the US and is dubbed the King of Pain. He specializes in private security cases. Though he got disbarred in 2009, he still owns a huge fortune.

5. Bill Neukom - $850 million

Bill is a Stanford Law School graduate and corporate attorney well-known for his philanthropy. He once served as the lead lawyer for Microsoft Corporation for almost 25 years. He is currently the founder and CEO of the World Justice Project and has risen to prominence because of his charitable efforts.

6. Judy Sheindlin - $440 million

Judy graduated from the New York Law School as a corporate attorney, but she switched to become a family court prosecutor. Judy is the toughest lawyer who has presided over 20,000 cases.

7. Willie E. Gary - $200 million

Willie is a North Carolina Central University graduate. He specializes in representing bands, artists, investors, and independent music labels.

8. Robert Shapiro - $120 million

Shapiro went to Loyola Marymount University's Loyola Law School to earn his Juris Doctor degree. He is a practising attorney who gained fame for exonerating former football player O.J Simpson in his murder case.

9. Roy Black - $85 million

Roy is best known for his work as the lawyer for William Kennedy Smith. He is famous for brilliantly-delivered, well-studied arguments during trials. He has a track record in fighting reality crime shows throughout the USA.

10. Jane Wanjiru Michuki - $60 million

Jane is a Kenyan lawyer, investor, and businesswoman who is a product of the Kenya School of Law and the University of Warwick in the UK. She is the managing partner at Kimani & Michuki Advocate in Nairobi. She has represented big corporations such as Equity Group Holdings, Ltd. In addition to practising law, she is the largest female stockholder on the Nairobi Stock Exchange.

11. David Boies - $50 million

David was once the Chief Counsel for the US Senate. He is a graduate of Yale University and has represented well-known corporations like Napster, IBM, Theranos, and CBS. Boies is one of the most expensive lawyers in the world.

12. John Branca - $50 million

Branca is one of the most successful lawyers from New York, and he completed his law degree from UCLA School of Law. He focuses his vast expertise on entertainment and real estate law. As an avid musician, he represents rock and roll acts and independent music labels.

13. Amal Clooney - $50 million

Clooney is an attorney, author, and activist based in London. She graduated from the New York University School of Law and has handled cases in the US and UK. She has also served in the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the United Nations.

14. Erin Brockovich - $42 million

Erin studied law at the University of Kansas. She is an active environmentalist ready to fight against organizations that cause environmental havoc. One of her notable cases is the fight against the Pacific Gas Company in 1993. The success of the case earned her a film based on the story. The film won an Oscar.

15. Alan Dershowitz - $25 million

Dershowitz graduated from Harvard Law School, the world's most famous and prestigious law school. He was born in New York and recently cemented his legacy as a household name during Donald J. Trump's impeachment trial. He has retired from his professor job but is still an active attorney.

16. Mark Geragos - $25 million

Geragos is a graduate of Loyola Law School with a focus on a criminal defence attorney. He was a legal consultant on Larry King Live and CNN. Mark is one of the most influential attorneys in California.

17. Thomas Mesereau - $25 million

If you need an attorney to handle any child molestation case, then Mesereau is the defendant you need. He defended legend Michael Jackson in the child molestation case in 2005. He also played a pivotal role in Mike Tyson's case.

18. Lynn Toler - $15 million

Lynn obtained a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she majored in civil law. She is known for the 13 years she spent on her TV show, Divorce Court. In addition to being an attorney, Lynn is an author.

19. Vernon Jordan - $12 million

Vernon was born in Georgia and earned his law degree from the Howard University School of Law. He started his career as a civil rights activist devoted to changing society. Besides being one of the highest-paid attorneys in the World, Jordan has dedicated his life to making decisions relating to racial discrimination in Georgia.

20. Jose Baez - $8 million

Jose obtained his law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law. He is the most sought-after criminal lawyer in the US and is famous for the Casey Anthony case in 2011. He has also championed high-profile cases such as the murder of Nilton Diaz.

What is the richest type of lawyer?

Commercial and corporate lawyers earn the most out of all the different types of solicitors as they work closely with banks and other financial institutions and are involved in high-value transactions.

How much do the top 1% of lawyers make?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the median salary for lawyers in the US is $144,230. The top 10% of lawyers make over $208,000. The top 1% of attorneys make over $500,000 annually.

What is the highest percentage a lawyer can charge?

However, depending upon several factors, a legal professional's rate can range from 25% to 75%. These percentages often depend on your lawyer's experience, the laws of the state you live in, whether or not your case goes to trial, and the complexity of your case.

In which country do lawyers earn the most?

Switzerland holds the highest financial advantage for a lawyer. The average annual salary for a lawyer practising in Switzerland is 260,700 USD. Also, a lawyer's value and net worth in Switzerland are based on the wealth of experience and skill.

Above are the top 20 richest lawyers in the world and their net worth in 2023. One remarkable feature of these wealthiest attorneys is that they have unique expertise.

