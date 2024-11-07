25 big fluffy dogs for your family: Breeds, sizes, temperaments

Fluffy dogs have a unique charm that captures the hearts of dog lovers everywhere. They are known for their luxurious coats, which can vary in texture and thickness. Fluffy dogs come in various sizes and shapes, catering to a wide range of preferences among dog lovers. Discover some big fluffy dogs that can bring extra cuddles and joy to your life.

Tibetan mastiff (L), Great Pyrenees (C) and The Bernese Mountain Dog (R) are some of the big fluffy dogs. Photo: GlobalP, Copyright Morten Falch Sortland, Paul Biris (modified by author)

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. To create this list of big fluffy dogs, we used data from credible sources, including Dog Academy, PetMD, American Kennel Club, and Dog Time. We also considered the dog's size, coat type, and temperament.

Big fluffy dog breeds

Big fluffy dog breeds are known for their large size, coupled with their oversized coats, which make them perfect snuggle companions. Other than this physical attribute, did you know the dogs were originally bred to work? Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club (AKC), explained that big fluffy dog breeds were bred for specific tasks and environments. He said:

When we’re talking about dog breeds, their physical attributes—like fur length and texture—aren’t arbitrary. Those attributes are based on the function that those breeds were bred to have. Almost all of the big fluffy breeds were, at one time, working breeds.

So whether you are looking for a working dog, a big fluffy friend, or just want to indulge in the cutest photos and learn some facts, then here is a list of big fluffy dog breeds:

No. Dog breed Lifespan 25 Shiloh shepherd 9 to 14 years 24 Komondor 10 to 12 years 23 American Eskimo Dog 13 to 15 years 22 Bearded Collie 14 to 15 years 21 Bouvier des Flandres 10 to 12 years 20 Borzoi 7 to 10 years 19 Keeshond 13 to 15 years 18 Akita 10 to 15 years 17 Siberian Husky 12 to 15 years 16 Rough Collie 12 to 14 years 15 Eurasier 12 to 15 years 14 Samoyed 12 to 14 years 13 Australian Shepherd 13 to 15 years 12 Caucasian Shepherd 10 to 12 years 11 German Shepherd 9 to 13 years 10 Saint Bernard 8 to 10 years 9 Leonberger 8 to 9 years 8 Chow Chow 9 to 15 years 7 Golden Retriever 10 to 12 years 6 Old English Sheepdog 10 to 12 years 5 Alaskan Malamute 10 to 14 years 4 Tibetan Mastiff 12 to 15 years 3 Great Pyrenees 10 to 12 years 2 Bernese Mountain Dog 7 to 10 years 1 Newfoundland 8 to 10 years

25. Shiloh shepherd

Shiloh shepherds can have either a smooth or plush coat, which is fluffier. Photo: Don Cortell

Height : 26''–30'' (66–76 cm)

: 26''–30'' (66–76 cm) Weight : 80–130 Ibs (36–59 kg)

: 80–130 Ibs (36–59 kg) Lifespan : 9 to 14 years

: 9 to 14 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Loyal, gentle, calm, intelligent, protective

Shiloh Shepherds are known for their friendly nature, loyalty, and adaptability to family life. They can have either a smooth or plush coat, which is fluffier. When socialised early, they tend to be good with children and other pets and can be protective but are generally not aggressive.

24. Komondor

Komondors are highly protective and loyal to their families. Photo: Dixi

Height : 25.5''–27.5'' (65–70 cm)

: 25.5''–27.5'' (65–70 cm) Weight : 88–132 Ibs (40–60kg)

: 88–132 Ibs (40–60kg) Lifespan : 10 to 12 years

: 10 to 12 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Steady, affectionate, fearless, independent, gentle

The Komondor, also known as the Hungarian sheepdog, is a large, fluffy, white-coloured Hungarian breed of livestock guardian dog. Its long, corded coat provides protection in harsh weather and against predators. Komondors are highly protective and loyal to their families.

23. American Eskimo Dog

American Eskimo dogs are brilliant and friendly with family and tend to get along well with other pets. Photo: Blendshapes

Height : 9''–19'' (23–48 cm)

: 9''–19'' (23–48 cm) Weight : 6–35 Ibs (3–16 kg)

: 6–35 Ibs (3–16 kg) Lifespan : 13 to 15 years

: 13 to 15 years Breed group : Non-sporting

: Non-sporting Temperament: Intelligent, friendly, alert, protective

The American Eskimo is a big, fluffy, white dog known for its friendly personality and striking appearance. They come in three sizes: Toy, Miniature, and Standard, but all share the same bright, alert expression and thick double coat. They are highly intelligent and friendly with family and tend to get along well with other pets.

22. Bearded Collie

Bearded Collies are friendly and social, making them great family pets, especially for active families. Photo: Paul Broom

Height : 20''–22'' (51–56 cm)

: 20''–22'' (51–56 cm) Weight : 40–60 Ibs (18–27 kg)

: 40–60 Ibs (18–27 kg) Lifespan : 14 to 15 years

: 14 to 15 years Breed group : Herding

: Herding Temperament: Friendly, energetic, smart

Bearded Collies are active and lively dogs known for their shaggy coats and joyful personalities. They were originally bred as herding dogs. According to Hill's Pet Nutrition, Bearded Collies are intelligent and quick learners with a natural drive to stay busy and engaged. These big, fluffy dogs are friendly and social, making them great family pets.

21. Bouvier des Flandres

The Bouvier des Flandres is a big fluffy herding dog breed originating in Flanders, Belgium. Photo: volofin

Height : 23.5''–27.5'' (60–70 cm)

: 23.5''–27.5'' (60–70 cm) Weight: 70–110 Ibs (32–50 kg)

70–110 Ibs (32–50 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 12 years

: 10 to 12 years Breed group: Herding

Herding Temperament: Intelligent, loyal, protective, gentle

The Bouvier des Flandres is a big, fluffy herding dog breed originating in Flanders, Belgium. Initially used for general farm work, they are nowadays kept as pets, guard dogs, and police dogs. These dogs are intelligent and quick to learn. They are also loyal and protective of their families.

20. Borzoi

The Borzoi has a long, silky, flat, wavy, or curly coat. Photo: Jorge Lemus

Height : 26''–32'' (66–81 cm)

: 26''–32'' (66–81 cm) Weight: 60–105 Ibs (27–48 kg)

60–105 Ibs (27–48 kg) Lifespan : 7 to 10 years

: 7 to 10 years Breed group : Hound

: Hound Temperament: Intelligent, independent, gentle

The Borzoi, or Russian Hunting Sighthound, is a Russian breed of hunting dog sighthound type. Formerly used for wolf hunting, The Borzoi has a long, silky, flat, wavy, or curly coat. They also have a thick undercoat that thickens in the winter and sheds in the summer.

19. Keeshond

Keeshonds are medium-sized fluffy dogs with a plush, two-layer coat of silver and black fur and a plumed and curled tail. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Height: 17''–18'' (43–46 cm)

17''–18'' (43–46 cm) Weight: 35–45 Ibs (16–20 kg)

35–45 Ibs (16–20 kg) Lifespan: 13 to 15 years

13 to 15 years Breed group : Non-sporting

: Non-sporting Temperament: Playful, bright, sturdy, obedient

The Keeshond is a medium-sized fluffy dog with a plush, two-layer coat of silver and black fur and a plumed and curled tail. They were bred initially as watchdogs and companion animals. As per Dog Time, Keeshonds are alert and can be vocal, making them excellent guardians.

18. Akita

Akitas are powerful, big dogs recognised for their loyalty, courage, and reserved nature. Photo: Arterra

Height : 23''–28'' (58–71 cm)

: 23''–28'' (58–71 cm) Weight : 51–86 Ibs (23–39 kg)

: 51–86 Ibs (23–39 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 15 years

: 10 to 15 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Loyal, courageous, dignified

Akitas are powerful, big, fluffy dogs known for their loyalty, courage, and reserved nature. With their thick, plush coats, Akitas experience heavier shedding twice a year, so weekly brushing is crucial to maintaining their coat's condition and minimising loose fur.

17. Siberian Husky

Siberian Huskies are recognised by their thickly furred double coat, erect triangular ears, and distinctive markings. Photo: Moelyn Photos

Height : 20''–24'' (51–61 cm)

: 20''–24'' (51–61 cm) Weight : 35–60 Ibs (16–27 kg)

: 35–60 Ibs (16–27 kg) Lifespan : 12 to 15 years

: 12 to 15 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Intelligent, outgoing, friendly, gentle, alert

Siberian Huskies are medium-sized dogs recognised by their thickly furred double coat, erect triangular ears, and distinctive markings. According to Embrace Pet Insurance, Siberian Huskies are among the most social and highly energetic and require plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.

16. Rough Collie

Rough Collies are known for their beautiful, flowing coats and gentle, loyal nature. Photo: Auscape

Height: 22''–26'' (56–66 cm)

22''–26'' (56–66 cm) Weight: 50–75 Ibs (23–34 kg)

50–75 Ibs (23–34 kg) Lifespan: 12 to 14 years

12 to 14 years Breed group : Herding

: Herding Temperament: Loyal, gentle, intelligent

Rough Collies are known for their beautiful, flowing coats and gentle, loyal nature. They are intelligent and highly trainable, making them excellent family dogs. Originally bred as herding dogs, Rough Collies tend to be very gentle and patient with children and form strong bonds with their families.

15. Eurasier

Eurasiers are wonderful companions who maintain their personality and have a dignified reserve with strangers. Photo: Katja Ogrin

Height: 18''–24'' (46–61 cm)

18''–24'' (46–61 cm) Weight: 40–70 Ibs (18–32 kg)

40–70 Ibs (18–32 kg) Lifespan : 12 to 15 years

: 12 to 15 years Breed group : Non-sporting

: Non-sporting Temperament: Calm, balanced, loyal

Eurasiers are another famous big fluffy dog known for their fox-like appearance and warm, friendly demeanour. They are lovely companions who maintain their personality and have a dignified reserve with strangers. This breed is a mix of famous European and Asian Spitz.

14. Samoyed

Samoyed dogs are known for their beautiful white coats and iconic 'Sammy smile'. Photo: Abramova_Kseniya

Height : 19''–23.5'' (48–60 cm)

: 19''–23.5'' (48–60 cm) Weight : 35–65 Ibs (16–29 kg)

: 35–65 Ibs (16–29 kg) Lifespan : 12 to 14 years

: 12 to 14 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Playful, friendly, lively, stubborn, alert

The Samoyed is a medium-sized herding dog with thick, white, double-layer coats. Originally bred for herding and pulling sleds, Samoyeds are energetic and enjoy physical activity, especially in cooler climates.

13. Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherds are highly intelligent and active and known to be loyal, great companions, friendly, and good with children. Photo: Alberto clemares expósito

Height: 18''–23'' (46–61 cm)

18''–23'' (46–61 cm) Weight: 40–65 Ibs (18–29 kg)

40–65 Ibs (18–29 kg) Lifespan : 13 to 15 years

: 13 to 15 years Breed group : Herding

: Herding Temperament: Intelligent, good-natured, affectionate, protective, active

Australian Shepherds are a breed of herding dogs from the United States. These big, fluffy dogs are intelligent and active. They are known to be loyal, great companions, friendly, and good with children. They require plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to stay happy and healthy.

12. Caucasian Shepherd

The Caucasian Shepherd dogs are fluffy with thick, double coats, ranging from short and full to extremely long and bushy. Photo: Kateryna Ovcharenko

Height : 23''–30'' (58–76 cm)

: 23''–30'' (58–76 cm) Weight : 99–170 Ibs (45–77 kg)

: 99–170 Ibs (45–77 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 12 years

: 10 to 12 years Breed group : Guardian dog

: Guardian dog Temperament: Strong, protective, confident, independent

The Caucasian Shepherd is one of the giant fluffy dog breeds from the Caucasus region. They have thick, double coats, ranging from short and full to extraordinarily long and bushy. These fluffy dogs are known for their loyalty and courage, with an instinct to protect their families and territory.

11. German Shepherd

German Shepherds are highly versatile, intelligent, and devoted dogs known for their loyalty and protective nature. Photo: Anita Kot

Height: 22''–26'' (56–66 cm)

22''–26'' (56–66 cm) Weight : 50–90 Ibs (23–41 kg)

: 50–90 Ibs (23–41 kg) Lifespan : 9 to 13 years

: 9 to 13 years Breed group : Herding

: Herding Temperament: Loyal, courageous, confident

The German Shepherd is a medium—to large-sized working dog breed in Germany. It is one of the big hairy dogs and is highly versatile. It is often used in roles such as police, military, and service work. It is quick to learn and has a strong work ethic.

10. Saint Bernard

The St. Bernard was originally bred to help rescue people in the snowy mountains of Switzerland. Photo: Katja Ogrin

Height : 26''–35'' (65–90 cm)

: 26''–35'' (65–90 cm) Weight : 119–181 Ibs (54–82 kg)

: 119–181 Ibs (54–82 kg) Lifespan : 8 to 10 years

: 8 to 10 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Watchful, lively, friendly, calm, gentle

The St. Bernard, or Saint Bernard, is a huge, fluffy working dog from the Western Alps in Italy and Switzerland. They were originally bred to help rescue people in the snowy mountains of Switzerland. They are among the heaviest dogs in the world.

9. Leonberger

Leonbergers are calm, affectionate, and loyal, making them excellent family companions. Photo: fotojagodka

Height : 25.5''–31.5'' (65–80 cm)

: 25.5''–31.5'' (65–80 cm) Weight: 90–170 Ibs (41–77 kg)

90–170 Ibs (41–77 kg) Lifespan : 8 to 9 years

: 8 to 9 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Obedient, loving, loyal, fearless, adaptable, companionable

The Leonbergers is a giant dog breed whose name derives from the city of Leonberg in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. They are known for their large size, majestic, lion-like appearance, and surprisingly gentle nature. They are calm, affectionate, and loyal, making them excellent family companions.

8. Chow Chow

Chow Chows are known for their distinctive lion-like appearance and unique blue-black tongues. Photo: GoodLifeStudio

Height : 18''–22'' (46–56 cm)

: 18''–22'' (46–56 cm) Weight : 45–70 Ibs (20–32 kg)

: 45–70 Ibs (20–32 kg) Lifespan : 9 to 15 years

: 9 to 15 years Breed group : Non-sporting

: Non-sporting Temperament: Aloof, loyal, independent, quiet

Chow Chows are known for their distinctive lion-like appearance and unique blue-black tongues. As per Petplan, they are loyal and devoted to their families but can be reserved with strangers. This independent breed requires early socialisation and training to ensure they are well-behaved.

7. Golden Retriever

The golden retriever is one of the best dog breeds in terms of looks, abilities, and temperament. Photo: cmannphoto

Height : 21.5''–24'' (55–61 cm)

: 21.5''–24'' (55–61 cm) Weight : 55–75 Ibs (25–34 kg)

: 55–75 Ibs (25–34 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 12 years

: 10 to 12 years Breed group : Sporting

: Sporting Temperament: Friendly, intelligent, devoted, kind

The Golden Retriever is one of the most loved dog breeds in terms of looks, abilities, and temperament. It is a sturdy, muscular dog of medium size characterised by a gentle and affectionate nature and a striking golden coat. They thrive on affection and love lounging with their human companions.

6. Old English Sheepdog

The Old English Sheepdog is a large breed of dog known for its distinctive shaggy coats and lovable personalities. Photo: Tap10

Height: 21''–22'' (53–56 cm)

21''–22'' (53–56 cm) Weight : 60–100 Ibs (27–45 kg)

: 60–100 Ibs (27–45 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 12 years

: 10 to 12 years Breed group: Herding

Herding Temperament: Playful, intelligent, friendly

The Old English Sheepdog is a large fluffy breed of dog that emerged in England from early types of herding dogs. It is gentle and friendly, making it a great family pet. It is also known for its herding instincts and can be pretty protective of its families.

5. Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamutes are large, powerful dogs originally bred for pulling heavy sleds. Photo: Wichianduangsri

Height : 23''–25'' (58–63 cm)

: 23''–25'' (58–63 cm) Weight: 75–100 Ibs (34–45 kg)

75–100 Ibs (34–45 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 14 years

: 10 to 14 years Breed group: Working

Working Temperament: Friendly, loyal, strong, and energetic

Alaskan Malamutes are large, powerful dogs originally bred for pulling heavy sleds. They are known for their friendly and loyal nature, making them great family pets. With their thick, double coat, Malamutes thrive in colder climates and are best suited for active households.

4. Tibetan Mastiff

Tibetan Mastiffs are known for their impressive, lion-like mane and strong protective instincts. Photo: DevidDO

Height : 26''–30'' (66–76 cm)

: 26''–30'' (66–76 cm) Weight : 90–150 Ibs (41–68 kg)

: 90–150 Ibs (41–68 kg) Lifespan: 12 to 15 years

12 to 15 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Protective, intelligent, strong-willed

The Tibetan Mastiff is a big, brown, fluffy dog. It is known for its impressive, lion-like mane and strong protective instincts. Tibetan mastiffs are also loyal to their families and can protect their territory. They are also among the strongest dog breeds in the world.

3. Great Pyrenees

The Great Pyrenees are known for their calm demeanour and strong guarding instincts. Photo: slowmotiongli

Height : 28''– 31'' (70–80 cm)

: 28''– 31'' (70–80 cm) Weight : 85–160 Ibs (39–73 kg)

: 85–160 Ibs (39–73 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 12 years

: 10 to 12 years Breed group: Working

Working Temperament: Affectionate, confident, patient, gentle

The Great Pyrenees are large, thickly coated, and powerful working dogs. They are known for their calm demeanour and strong guarding instincts. They are affectionate with their families and often good with children.

2. Bernese Mountain Dog

The Bernese Mountain Dog is a large, fluffy dog breed known for its affectionate and calm nature. Photo: Jill Lehmann Photography

Height : 23''–28'' (58–71 cm)

: 23''–28'' (58–71 cm) Weight : 70–115 Ibs (32–52 kg)

: 70–115 Ibs (32–52 kg) Lifespan : 7 to 10 years

: 7 to 10 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Intelligent, affectionate, loyal, faithful

The Bernese Mountain Dog is one of the biggest, fluffiest dogs in the world. It is known for its affectionate and calm nature and is excellent with families and children, making it a wonderful companion. Its striking tri-colour coat and friendly demeanour make it one of the best dog breeds among dog lovers.

1. Newfoundland

Newfoundlands are among the big, fluffy, gentle dogs that are great with families and children. Photo: Anita Kot

Height : 26''–28'' (66–71 cm)

: 26''–28'' (66–71 cm) Weight : 100–150 Ibs (45–68 kg)

: 100–150 Ibs (45–68 kg) Lifespan : 8 to 10 years

: 8 to 10 years Breed group : Working

: Working Temperament: Gentle, patient, affectionate

Newfoundlands are a large, fluffy dog breed that is great with families and children. They are strong swimmers with thick, fluffy coats that need regular brushing. Known for being loyal and loving, their thick, soft fur makes them the perfect cuddle companions, especially during the colder months.

What are those big fluffy dogs called?

Some popular fluffy dogs include Newfoundlands, Bernese Mountain Dogs, and Great Pyrenees. These dogs are known for their large size and thick fur.

What are the big white fluffy farm dogs?

Some common big white fluffy farm dogs include Great Pyrenees and Komondor.

What is the fluffiest dog in the world?

The fluffiest dog in the world is often considered the Samoyed. It is known for its thick, white, and fluffy coat.

What is the big fluffy guard dog?

Several big, fluffy dog breeds, including Great Pyrenees, Chow Chows, and Leonbergers, can be good guard dogs.

What is the heaviest dog?

As per the Guinness World Records, the English Mastiffs as the world's largest dog breed in terms of height and weight.

Dogs are often called "man's best friend," and for good reason. Few things compare to having a large fluffy dog beside you regarding companionship, loyalty, unwavering affection for humans, and snuggles. Above are some of the best big fluffy dogs and their unique characteristics.

