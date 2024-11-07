Global site navigation

25 big fluffy dogs for your family: Breeds, sizes, temperaments
Top Lists

25 big fluffy dogs for your family: Breeds, sizes, temperaments

by  Rodah Mogeni 11 min read

Fluffy dogs have a unique charm that captures the hearts of dog lovers everywhere. They are known for their luxurious coats, which can vary in texture and thickness. Fluffy dogs come in various sizes and shapes, catering to a wide range of preferences among dog lovers. Discover some big fluffy dogs that can bring extra cuddles and joy to your life.

Big fluffy dogs
Tibetan mastiff (L), Great Pyrenees (C) and The Bernese Mountain Dog (R) are some of the big fluffy dogs. Photo: GlobalP, Copyright Morten Falch Sortland, Paul Biris (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. To create this list of big fluffy dogs, we used data from credible sources, including Dog Academy, PetMD, American Kennel Club, and Dog Time. We also considered the dog's size, coat type, and temperament.

Big fluffy dog breeds

Big fluffy dog breeds are known for their large size, coupled with their oversized coats, which make them perfect snuggle companions. Other than this physical attribute, did you know the dogs were originally bred to work? Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club (AKC), explained that big fluffy dog breeds were bred for specific tasks and environments. He said:

Read also

The biggest hands in NBA history: Michael Jordan, Shaq, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more

When we’re talking about dog breeds, their physical attributes—like fur length and texture—aren’t arbitrary. Those attributes are based on the function that those breeds were bred to have. Almost all of the big fluffy breeds were, at one time, working breeds.

So whether you are looking for a working dog, a big fluffy friend, or just want to indulge in the cutest photos and learn some facts, then here is a list of big fluffy dog breeds:

No.Dog breedLifespan
25Shiloh shepherd9 to 14 years
24Komondor10 to 12 years
23American Eskimo Dog13 to 15 years
22Bearded Collie14 to 15 years
21Bouvier des Flandres10 to 12 years
20Borzoi7 to 10 years
19Keeshond13 to 15 years
18Akita10 to 15 years
17Siberian Husky12 to 15 years
16Rough Collie12 to 14 years
15Eurasier12 to 15 years
14 Samoyed12 to 14 years
13Australian Shepherd 13 to 15 years
12Caucasian Shepherd10 to 12 years
11German Shepherd9 to 13 years
10Saint Bernard8 to 10 years
9Leonberger8 to 9 years
8Chow Chow9 to 15 years
7Golden Retriever10 to 12 years
6Old English Sheepdog10 to 12 years
5Alaskan Malamute10 to 14 years
4Tibetan Mastiff12 to 15 years
3Great Pyrenees10 to 12 years
2Bernese Mountain Dog7 to 10 years
1Newfoundland8 to 10 years

Read also

Top 25 hottest NBA players of 2024: Who is the most attractive?

25. Shiloh shepherd

Shiloh Shepherd dog walking in the garden.
Shiloh shepherds can have either a smooth or plush coat, which is fluffier. Photo: Don Cortell
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 26''–30'' (66–76 cm)
  • Weight: 80–130 Ibs (36–59 kg)
  • Lifespan: 9 to 14 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Loyal, gentle, calm, intelligent, protective

Shiloh Shepherds are known for their friendly nature, loyalty, and adaptability to family life. They can have either a smooth or plush coat, which is fluffier. When socialised early, they tend to be good with children and other pets and can be protective but are generally not aggressive.

24. Komondor

Komondor puppy on grey background.
Komondors are highly protective and loyal to their families. Photo: Dixi
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 25.5''–27.5'' (65–70 cm)
  • Weight: 88–132 Ibs (40–60kg)
  • Lifespan: 10 to 12 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Steady, affectionate, fearless, independent, gentle

The Komondor, also known as the Hungarian sheepdog, is a large, fluffy, white-coloured Hungarian breed of livestock guardian dog. Its long, corded coat provides protection in harsh weather and against predators. Komondors are highly protective and loyal to their families.

Read also

Longest song ever: Top 11 lengthiest musical tracks of all time

23. American Eskimo Dog

American Eskimo Dog resting on grass.
American Eskimo dogs are brilliant and friendly with family and tend to get along well with other pets. Photo: Blendshapes
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 9''–19'' (23–48 cm)
  • Weight: 6–35 Ibs (3–16 kg)
  • Lifespan: 13 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Non-sporting
  • Temperament: Intelligent, friendly, alert, protective

The American Eskimo is a big, fluffy, white dog known for its friendly personality and striking appearance. They come in three sizes: Toy, Miniature, and Standard, but all share the same bright, alert expression and thick double coat. They are highly intelligent and friendly with family and tend to get along well with other pets.

22. Bearded Collie

Informal portrait of show bearded collie standing outside on grass.
Bearded Collies are friendly and social, making them great family pets, especially for active families. Photo: Paul Broom
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 20''–22'' (51–56 cm)
  • Weight: 40–60 Ibs (18–27 kg)
  • Lifespan: 14 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Herding
  • Temperament: Friendly, energetic, smart

Bearded Collies are active and lively dogs known for their shaggy coats and joyful personalities. They were originally bred as herding dogs. According to Hill's Pet Nutrition, Bearded Collies are intelligent and quick learners with a natural drive to stay busy and engaged. These big, fluffy dogs are friendly and social, making them great family pets.

Read also

Top 11 dumbest animals in the world: a surprising list with facts and pictures

21. Bouvier des Flandres

The Bouvier des Flandres stands on the green grass.
The Bouvier des Flandres is a big fluffy herding dog breed originating in Flanders, Belgium. Photo: volofin
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 23.5''–27.5'' (60–70 cm)
  • Weight: 70–110 Ibs (32–50 kg)
  • Lifespan: 10 to 12 years
  • Breed group: Herding
  • Temperament: Intelligent, loyal, protective, gentle

The Bouvier des Flandres is a big, fluffy herding dog breed originating in Flanders, Belgium. Initially used for general farm work, they are nowadays kept as pets, guard dogs, and police dogs. These dogs are intelligent and quick to learn. They are also loyal and protective of their families.

20. Borzoi

A Borzoi is judged on the final day of the Michigan Winter Dog Classic show at Suburban Showcase Collection in Novi, in Michigan USA, on 21 January 2018.
The Borzoi has a long, silky, flat, wavy, or curly coat. Photo: Jorge Lemus
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 26''–32'' (66–81 cm)
  • Weight: 60–105 Ibs (27–48 kg)
  • Lifespan: 7 to 10 years
  • Breed group: Hound
  • Temperament: Intelligent, independent, gentle

The Borzoi, or Russian Hunting Sighthound, is a Russian breed of hunting dog sighthound type. Formerly used for wolf hunting, The Borzoi has a long, silky, flat, wavy, or curly coat. They also have a thick undercoat that thickens in the winter and sheds in the summer.

Read also

Scary dogs: Top 21 most intimidating breeds in the world

19. Keeshond

Keeshond at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2013.
Keeshonds are medium-sized fluffy dogs with a plush, two-layer coat of silver and black fur and a plumed and curled tail. Photo: Neilson Barnard
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 17''–18'' (43–46 cm)
  • Weight: 35–45 Ibs (16–20 kg)
  • Lifespan: 13 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Non-sporting
  • Temperament: Playful, bright, sturdy, obedient

The Keeshond is a medium-sized fluffy dog with a plush, two-layer coat of silver and black fur and a plumed and curled tail. They were bred initially as watchdogs and companion animals. As per Dog Time, Keeshonds are alert and can be vocal, making them excellent guardians.

18. Akita

Akita in a garden.
Akitas are powerful, big dogs recognised for their loyalty, courage, and reserved nature. Photo: Arterra
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 23''–28'' (58–71 cm)
  • Weight: 51–86 Ibs (23–39 kg)
  • Lifespan: 10 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Loyal, courageous, dignified

Akitas are powerful, big, fluffy dogs known for their loyalty, courage, and reserved nature. With their thick, plush coats, Akitas experience heavier shedding twice a year, so weekly brushing is crucial to maintaining their coat's condition and minimising loose fur.

17. Siberian Husky

Read also

Animals that start with Y: A list with facts and pictures

Portrait of a dog standing in a grassy area in California.
Siberian Huskies are recognised by their thickly furred double coat, erect triangular ears, and distinctive markings. Photo: Moelyn Photos
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 20''–24'' (51–61 cm)
  • Weight: 35–60 Ibs (16–27 kg)
  • Lifespan: 12 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Intelligent, outgoing, friendly, gentle, alert

Siberian Huskies are medium-sized dogs recognised by their thickly furred double coat, erect triangular ears, and distinctive markings. According to Embrace Pet Insurance, Siberian Huskies are among the most social and highly energetic and require plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.

16. Rough Collie

Rough collie, Canis familiaris, looking to camera.
Rough Collies are known for their beautiful, flowing coats and gentle, loyal nature. Photo: Auscape
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 22''–26'' (56–66 cm)
  • Weight: 50–75 Ibs (23–34 kg)
  • Lifespan: 12 to 14 years
  • Breed group: Herding
  • Temperament: Loyal, gentle, intelligent

Rough Collies are known for their beautiful, flowing coats and gentle, loyal nature. They are intelligent and highly trainable, making them excellent family dogs. Originally bred as herding dogs, Rough Collies tend to be very gentle and patient with children and form strong bonds with their families.

15. Eurasier

Read also

Top 20 oldest living actors in 2024: Who are they?

An Eurasier dog is seen on day four of CRUFTS Dog Show at NEC Arena on 12 March 2023 in Birmingham, England.
Eurasiers are wonderful companions who maintain their personality and have a dignified reserve with strangers. Photo: Katja Ogrin
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 18''–24'' (46–61 cm)
  • Weight: 40–70 Ibs (18–32 kg)
  • Lifespan: 12 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Non-sporting
  • Temperament: Calm, balanced, loyal

Eurasiers are another famous big fluffy dog known for their fox-like appearance and warm, friendly demeanour. They are lovely companions who maintain their personality and have a dignified reserve with strangers. This breed is a mix of famous European and Asian Spitz.

14. Samoyed

White fluffy Samoyed dog in Autumn.
Samoyed dogs are known for their beautiful white coats and iconic 'Sammy smile'. Photo: Abramova_Kseniya
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 19''–23.5'' (48–60 cm)
  • Weight: 35–65 Ibs (16–29 kg)
  • Lifespan: 12 to 14 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Playful, friendly, lively, stubborn, alert

The Samoyed is a medium-sized herding dog with thick, white, double-layer coats. Originally bred for herding and pulling sleds, Samoyeds are energetic and enjoy physical activity, especially in cooler climates.

13. Australian Shepherd

Australian shepherd in a green field.
Australian Shepherds are highly intelligent and active and known to be loyal, great companions, friendly, and good with children. Photo: Alberto clemares expósito
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 18''–23'' (46–61 cm)
  • Weight: 40–65 Ibs (18–29 kg)
  • Lifespan: 13 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Herding
  • Temperament: Intelligent, good-natured, affectionate, protective, active

Read also

Top 15 best dog breeds for first-time owners and how to choose

Australian Shepherds are a breed of herding dogs from the United States. These big, fluffy dogs are intelligent and active. They are known to be loyal, great companions, friendly, and good with children. They require plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to stay happy and healthy.

12. Caucasian Shepherd

Adult Caucasian Shepherd dog in the yard.
The Caucasian Shepherd dogs are fluffy with thick, double coats, ranging from short and full to extremely long and bushy. Photo: Kateryna Ovcharenko
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 23''–30'' (58–76 cm)
  • Weight: 99–170 Ibs (45–77 kg)
  • Lifespan: 10 to 12 years
  • Breed group: Guardian dog
  • Temperament: Strong, protective, confident, independent

The Caucasian Shepherd is one of the giant fluffy dog breeds from the Caucasus region. They have thick, double coats, ranging from short and full to extraordinarily long and bushy. These fluffy dogs are known for their loyalty and courage, with an instinct to protect their families and territory.

11. German Shepherd

A young German long-haired shepherd lies on the grass.
German Shepherds are highly versatile, intelligent, and devoted dogs known for their loyalty and protective nature. Photo: Anita Kot
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 22''–26'' (56–66 cm)
  • Weight: 50–90 Ibs (23–41 kg)
  • Lifespan: 9 to 13 years
  • Breed group: Herding
  • Temperament: Loyal, courageous, confident

Read also

15 large domestic cat breeds that you will love to cuddle

The German Shepherd is a medium—to large-sized working dog breed in Germany. It is one of the big hairy dogs and is highly versatile. It is often used in roles such as police, military, and service work. It is quick to learn and has a strong work ethic.

10. Saint Bernard

Saint Bernard on day two of CRUFTS Dog Show at NEC Arena on 10 March 2023 in Birmingham, England.
The St. Bernard was originally bred to help rescue people in the snowy mountains of Switzerland. Photo: Katja Ogrin
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 26''–35'' (65–90 cm)
  • Weight: 119–181 Ibs (54–82 kg)
  • Lifespan: 8 to 10 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Watchful, lively, friendly, calm, gentle

The St. Bernard, or Saint Bernard, is a huge, fluffy working dog from the Western Alps in Italy and Switzerland. They were originally bred to help rescue people in the snowy mountains of Switzerland. They are among the heaviest dogs in the world.

9. Leonberger

Leonberger dog resting on grass.
Leonbergers are calm, affectionate, and loyal, making them excellent family companions. Photo: fotojagodka
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 25.5''–31.5'' (65–80 cm)
  • Weight: 90–170 Ibs (41–77 kg)
  • Lifespan: 8 to 9 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Obedient, loving, loyal, fearless, adaptable, companionable

Read also

Stray Kids members: ages, families, height, profiles, net worth

The Leonbergers is a giant dog breed whose name derives from the city of Leonberg in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. They are known for their large size, majestic, lion-like appearance, and surprisingly gentle nature. They are calm, affectionate, and loyal, making them excellent family companions.

8. Chow Chow

Chow Chow dog outdoors
Chow Chows are known for their distinctive lion-like appearance and unique blue-black tongues. Photo: GoodLifeStudio
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 18''–22'' (46–56 cm)
  • Weight: 45–70 Ibs (20–32 kg)
  • Lifespan: 9 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Non-sporting
  • Temperament: Aloof, loyal, independent, quiet

Chow Chows are known for their distinctive lion-like appearance and unique blue-black tongues. As per Petplan, they are loyal and devoted to their families but can be reserved with strangers. This independent breed requires early socialisation and training to ensure they are well-behaved.

7. Golden Retriever

An eight-year-old Shabby Senior Golden Retriever with ball.
The golden retriever is one of the best dog breeds in terms of looks, abilities, and temperament. Photo: cmannphoto
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 21.5''–24'' (55–61 cm)
  • Weight: 55–75 Ibs (25–34 kg)
  • Lifespan: 10 to 12 years
  • Breed group: Sporting
  • Temperament: Friendly, intelligent, devoted, kind

The Golden Retriever is one of the most loved dog breeds in terms of looks, abilities, and temperament. It is a sturdy, muscular dog of medium size characterised by a gentle and affectionate nature and a striking golden coat. They thrive on affection and love lounging with their human companions.

Read also

SABC2's Married Our Way wedding show: What can you expect?

6. Old English Sheepdog

An Old English Sheep Dog sitting.
The Old English Sheepdog is a large breed of dog known for its distinctive shaggy coats and lovable personalities. Photo: Tap10
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 21''–22'' (53–56 cm)
  • Weight: 60–100 Ibs (27–45 kg)
  • Lifespan: 10 to 12 years
  • Breed group: Herding
  • Temperament: Playful, intelligent, friendly

The Old English Sheepdog is a large fluffy breed of dog that emerged in England from early types of herding dogs. It is gentle and friendly, making it a great family pet. It is also known for its herding instincts and can be pretty protective of its families.

5. Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamute dogs in Khao Kho District, Thailand.
Alaskan Malamutes are large, powerful dogs originally bred for pulling heavy sleds. Photo: Wichianduangsri
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 23''–25'' (58–63 cm)
  • Weight: 75–100 Ibs (34–45 kg)
  • Lifespan: 10 to 14 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Friendly, loyal, strong, and energetic

Alaskan Malamutes are large, powerful dogs originally bred for pulling heavy sleds. They are known for their friendly and loyal nature, making them great family pets. With their thick, double coat, Malamutes thrive in colder climates and are best suited for active households.

Read also

Best air fryer in South Africa: Top 10 list with images

4. Tibetan Mastiff

Dog breed Tibetan Mastiff on the grass.
Tibetan Mastiffs are known for their impressive, lion-like mane and strong protective instincts. Photo: DevidDO
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 26''–30'' (66–76 cm)
  • Weight: 90–150 Ibs (41–68 kg)
  • Lifespan: 12 to 15 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Protective, intelligent, strong-willed

The Tibetan Mastiff is a big, brown, fluffy dog. It is known for its impressive, lion-like mane and strong protective instincts. Tibetan mastiffs are also loyal to their families and can protect their territory. They are also among the strongest dog breeds in the world.

3. Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees Dog outdoors
The Great Pyrenees are known for their calm demeanour and strong guarding instincts. Photo: slowmotiongli
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 28''– 31'' (70–80 cm)
  • Weight: 85–160 Ibs (39–73 kg)
  • Lifespan: 10 to 12 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Affectionate, confident, patient, gentle

The Great Pyrenees are large, thickly coated, and powerful working dogs. They are known for their calm demeanour and strong guarding instincts. They are affectionate with their families and often good with children.

2. Bernese Mountain Dog

A beautiful Bernese Mountain Dog Stands in the grass in a late winter shoot.
The Bernese Mountain Dog is a large, fluffy dog breed known for its affectionate and calm nature. Photo: Jill Lehmann Photography
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 23''–28'' (58–71 cm)
  • Weight: 70–115 Ibs (32–52 kg)
  • Lifespan: 7 to 10 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Intelligent, affectionate, loyal, faithful

Read also

Boerboel puppies' prices in South Africa (2024): All you need to know

The Bernese Mountain Dog is one of the biggest, fluffiest dogs in the world. It is known for its affectionate and calm nature and is excellent with families and children, making it a wonderful companion. Its striking tri-colour coat and friendly demeanour make it one of the best dog breeds among dog lovers.

1. Newfoundland

A Newfoundland dog runs along a forest path.
Newfoundlands are among the big, fluffy, gentle dogs that are great with families and children. Photo: Anita Kot
Source: Getty Images
  • Height: 26''–28'' (66–71 cm)
  • Weight: 100–150 Ibs (45–68 kg)
  • Lifespan: 8 to 10 years
  • Breed group: Working
  • Temperament: Gentle, patient, affectionate

Newfoundlands are a large, fluffy dog breed that is great with families and children. They are strong swimmers with thick, fluffy coats that need regular brushing. Known for being loyal and loving, their thick, soft fur makes them the perfect cuddle companions, especially during the colder months.

What are those big fluffy dogs called?

Some popular fluffy dogs include Newfoundlands, Bernese Mountain Dogs, and Great Pyrenees. These dogs are known for their large size and thick fur.

Read also

The blackest person in the world in 2024: Who holds the title?

What are the big white fluffy farm dogs?

Some common big white fluffy farm dogs include Great Pyrenees and Komondor.

What is the fluffiest dog in the world?

The fluffiest dog in the world is often considered the Samoyed. It is known for its thick, white, and fluffy coat.

What is the big fluffy guard dog?

Several big, fluffy dog breeds, including Great Pyrenees, Chow Chows, and Leonbergers, can be good guard dogs.

What is the heaviest dog?

As per the Guinness World Records, the English Mastiffs as the world's largest dog breed in terms of height and weight.

Dogs are often called "man's best friend," and for good reason. Few things compare to having a large fluffy dog beside you regarding companionship, loyalty, unwavering affection for humans, and snuggles. Above are some of the best big fluffy dogs and their unique characteristics.

READ ALSO: Scary dogs: Top most intimidating breeds in the world

Read also

Facts about Simon Keys and his snakes that you did not know

Briefly.co.za published an article about the most intimidating dogs in the world. Dogs are intelligent creatures, absolutely devoted to their humans, and they make for the best company. In modern times, dogs are used widely as guards due to their loyal and fierce nature.

Some dog breeds have gained popularity for their imposing presence and fierce reputation. While they may be labelled as scary or intimidating, these breeds have a range of extraordinary characteristics that make them genuinely fascinating. Discover some of the scariest dogs in the world.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rodah Mogeni avatar

Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: