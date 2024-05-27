Scary dogs: Top 21 most intimidating breeds in the world

Dogs are great companions who have proven their loyalty and devotion through the ages. While every dog breed has its unique charm, some are considered scary because of their intimidating appearance. They are typically breeds bred for hunting and protecting and are often trained for guard duties and police work. Discover some of the scary dogs based on their appearance and reputation.

German Shepherd (L), American Pit Bull Terrier (C) and Rottweiler (R) are some of the scariest dogs in the world. Photo: NBC, Zac Davis, GlobalP (modified by author)

We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. To create this list of the top scary dogs in the world, we used data from various sources including Animal Corner, Ranker, Always Pet, and other publicly available materials to analyse the scariest dog breeds.

Top scariest dogs in the world

Some dog breeds have gained popularity for their imposing presence and fierce reputation. While they may be labelled as scary or intimidating, these breeds have a range of extraordinary characteristics that make them genuinely fascinating. Here is a list of 21 intimidating dogs that are a force to be reckoned with.

1. German Shepherd

The German Shepherd, also known in Britain as an Alsatian, is a German breed of working dog of medium to large size. Photo: Jacques Julien

Origin : Germany

: Germany Weight: 50-90 lbs (22-40 kg)

50-90 lbs (22-40 kg) Height : 22"-26" (55-66 cm)

: 22"-26" (55-66 cm) Qualities : Inquisitive, protective, intelligent

: Inquisitive, protective, intelligent Colours : Black, white, black & silver, black & tan, red & black, sable, grey

: Black, white, black & silver, black & tan, red & black, sable, grey Life span: Life span: 9 to 13 years

The German Shepherd, also known in Britain as an Alsatian, is a German breed of working dog of medium to large size. They have a reputation for being guard dogs and are used mainly by the police and military for work. This type of dog breed was featured in one of the best child-friendly films, Finding Rin Tin Tin (2007) as Rin Tin Tin.

2. American Pit Bull Terrier

The American Pit Bull Terrier is a muscular and loyal breed with a history of being a family companion and a skilled working dog. Photo: NataBene

Origin : United States

: United States Weight : 40-70 lbs (18-31 kg)

: 40-70 lbs (18-31 kg) Height : 17"-19" (43-48 cm)

: 17"-19" (43-48 cm) Qualities : Loving, loyal, protective

: Loving, loyal, protective Colours : Black, white, brindle, fawn, tan, red, brown, grey, blue

: Black, white, brindle, fawn, tan, red, brown, grey, blue Life span: 8 to 15 years

The American Pit Bull Terrier is a muscular and loyal breed with a history of being a family companion and a skilled working dog. It is among the most dangerous dog breeds in the world. It is a medium-sized, short-haired dog of a solid build whose early ancestors came from England.

3. Wolfdog

Wolfdogs are captivating and unique animals that possess a mix of domestic dog and wild wolf characteristics. Photo: Miguel Habano

Weight : 70-100 lbs (31-45 kg)

: 70-100 lbs (31-45 kg) Height : 23"-30" (58-76 cm)

: 23"-30" (58-76 cm) Qualities : Fearless, territorial, independent

: Fearless, territorial, independent Life span: 12 to 14 years

Wolfdogs are captivating and unique animals with a mix of domestic dog and wild wolf characteristics. They are unpredictable, untrainable, and inherently dangerous. The most dangerous wolfdogs have a high percentage of wolf blood.

4. Newfoundland

The Newfoundland is a strong working dog with heavy bones and a noble stance that is rather intimidating. Photo: MartinFredy

Origin : Newfoundland and Labrador, Newfoundland

: Newfoundland and Labrador, Newfoundland Weight : 100-150 lbs (45-68 kg)

: 100-150 lbs (45-68 kg) Height : 28" (71 cm)

: 28" (71 cm) Qualities : Sweet, friendly, intelligent

: Sweet, friendly, intelligent Colours : Black, black & white, brown, grey

: Black, black & white, brown, grey Life span: 8 to 10 years

The enormous Newfoundland is a strong working dog with heavy bones and a noble stance that is rather intimidating. It can be black, grey, brown, or black and white. The breed was initially bred and used as working dogs for fishermen in Newfoundland. It is well renowned for its ability to perform water rescues.

5. Kangal Shepherd

The Kangal Shepherd is a traditional Turkish large livestock guardian dog breed. Photo: @SafakOguz

Origin : Turkey

: Turkey Weight : 105–130 lbs (48–60 kg)

: 105–130 lbs (48–60 kg) Height : 28''–31'' (70–80 cm)

: 28''–31'' (70–80 cm) Qualities : Calm, powerful, protective, alert

: Calm, powerful, protective, alert Colours : Dun, light golden, wolf-sable, fawn, grey

: Dun, light golden, wolf-sable, fawn, grey Life span: Life span: 12 to 15 years

The Kangal Shepherd is a traditional Turkish large livestock guardian dog breed. The Kangal dogs are loyal, protective, and alert, and they take on the job of overseeing their property easily. Their reputation as one of the scariest dog breeds comes from their bite strength of over 700 pounds per square inch.

6. Rottweiler

The Rottweiler is a robust working breed of great strength descended from the mastiffs of the Roman legions. Photo: Rachel Lodin

Origin : Germany

: Germany Weight : 80-135 lbs (36-61 kg)

: 80-135 lbs (36-61 kg) Height : 22"- 27" (55-68 cm)

: 22"- 27" (55-68 cm) Qualities : Loving, loyal, protective

: Loving, loyal, protective Colour : Black and tan or black and mahogany

: Black and tan or black and mahogany Life span: 8 to 10 years

The Rottweiler is a robust working breed of great strength descended from the mastiffs of the Roman legions. Rottweilers have a big bite and are always known for their intelligence, loyalty, and protectiveness. Although still used to herd stock in many parts of the world, Rottweilers are now used as search and rescue, guard, and police dogs.

7. Perro de Presa Canario

The Presa Canario is a Spanish breed of large dog mastiff or catch dog type. Photo: Auscape

Origin : Spain

: Spain Weight : 85-110 lbs (38-49 kg)

: 85-110 lbs (38-49 kg) Height : 22"-26" (55-66 cm)

: 22"-26" (55-66 cm) Qualities : Gentle, protective, alert, tempered

: Gentle, protective, alert, tempered Colours : Brindle, Fawn, Silver Fawn, Red Fawn, Red Brindle

: Brindle, Fawn, Silver Fawn, Red Fawn, Red Brindle Life span: 9 to 11 years

The Presa Canario is a Spanish breed of large dog mastiff or catch dog type. These mutts are recognisable thanks to their sizable and droopy ears. Canary mastiffs can grow to be massive canines, are quite strong and can be dangerous when threatened or protecting their family. Trained properly, they get to be amazingly friendly canines.

8. Cane Corso

Cane Corso is usually kept as a companion or guard dog and can also protect livestock. Photo: Falombini

Origin : Italy

: Italy Weight : 100+ lbs (45+ kg)

: 100+ lbs (45+ kg) Height : 23"- 27" (58-68 cm)

: 23"- 27" (58-68 cm) Qualities : Loyal, easy-going, strong

: Loyal, easy-going, strong Life span: 10 to 12 years

The Cane Corso is an Italian breed of mastiff. It is usually kept as a companion or guard dog and can also protect livestock. In the past, it was used for hunting large game and herding cattle. It is one of the most aggressive dogs in history. This is true because they were bred for war and have since mellowed with time.

9. Great Dane

The Great Dane is a large, noble dog breed known for its impressive size, strength, and gentle demeanour. Photo: GlobalP

Origin: Germany

Germany Weight : 110-175 lbs (49-79 kg)

: 110-175 lbs (49-79 kg) Height : 28"- 32" (71-81 cm)

: 28"- 32" (71-81 cm) Qualities : Courageous, sweet, powerful

: Courageous, sweet, powerful Colours: Black, Brindle, Fawn, Mantle, Harlequin, Blue

Black, Brindle, Fawn, Mantle, Harlequin, Blue Life span: 8 to 10 years

The Great Dane is a large, noble dog breed known for its impressive size, strength, and gentle demeanour. Originating from Germany, these dogs were initially bred for hunting boar but are now popular as affectionate and loyal family pets. The Great Dane ranks among the world's most dangerous and largest dog breeds. It is also one of the tallest dogs in the world.

10. Doberman Pinscher

The Dobermann is a German breed of medium-large domestic dog of pinscher type. Photo: cynoclub

Origin : Germany

: Germany Weight : 60–100 lbs (27–45 kg)

: 60–100 lbs (27–45 kg) Height: 24"– 28" (60–71 cm)

24"– 28" (60–71 cm) Qualities: Muscular, fast, protective

Muscular, fast, protective Colours : Black, white, fawn, red & rust, black & rust, blue & rust, fawn & rust, red, blue

: Black, white, fawn, red & rust, black & rust, blue & rust, fawn & rust, red, blue Life span: 10 to 13 years

The Dobermann is a German breed of medium-large domestic dog of pinscher type. It was originally bred in Thuringia in about 1890 by Louis Dobermann, a tax collector, to guard him on his job. Doberman Pinschers are often unfairly characterised as aggressive dogs. They are also highly intelligent and trainable and form strong bonds with their owners.

11. Japanese Mastiff

The Japanese Mastiff, also known as the Tosa Inu, is a large and powerful dog breed originally developed in Japan for dog fighting. Photo: acceptfoto

Origin : Japan

: Japan Weight : 120-230 lbs (54-104 kg)

: 120-230 lbs (54-104 kg) Height : 27.5"- 30" (69.8-76 cm)

: 27.5"- 30" (69.8-76 cm) Qualities : Courageous, vigilant, patient, bold

: Courageous, vigilant, patient, bold Colours : Black, brindle, fawn, red

: Black, brindle, fawn, red Life span: 10 to 12 years

The Japanese Mastiff, also known as the Tosa Inu, is a large and powerful dog breed originally developed in Japan for dog fighting. Despite their formidable appearance, they are known for their calm and loyal disposition when properly socialised and trained. Today, they are valued as protective companions and are admired for their bravery and steadfast nature.

12. Bullmastiff

The Bullmastiff is an English breed of dog of mastiff type and large size, with a solid build and a short muzzle. Photo: Laures

Origin : England

: England Weight : 100-130 lbs (45-58 kg)

: 100-130 lbs (45-58 kg) Height : 24"-27" (60-68 cm)

: 24"-27" (60-68 cm) Qualities: Brave, affectionate, relaxed, loyal

Brave, affectionate, relaxed, loyal Colours: Brindle, Fawn, Red

Brindle, Fawn, Red Life span: 7 to 9 years

The Bullmastiff is an English breed of dog of mastiff type and large size, with a solid build and a short muzzle. It was created in 1860 in England and is a fantastic guard dog. Its main job is to catch intruders, such as poachers. Despite their intimidating appearance, Bullmastiffs are very sweet and friendly dogs that enjoy human companionship and are ideal for home life.

13. Dogue de Bordeaux

Dogue de Bordeaux is a powerful breed with a reputation for being aggressive. Photo: Denys Rzhanov

Origin : France

: France Weight : Male: 110-150 Ibs (50–68 kg)

: Male: 110-150 Ibs (50–68 kg) Height: 24’’–27’’ (61–69 cm)

24’’–27’’ (61–69 cm) Qualities : Loyal, affectionate, protective

: Loyal, affectionate, protective Colours : Fawn, Mahogany, Red

: Fawn, Mahogany, Red Life span: 5 to 8 years

The Dogue de Bordeaux, also known as the Bordeaux Mastiff, French Mastiff or Bordeaux dog, is a large French mastiff breed. It is a powerful breed with a reputation for being aggressive. They become very attached to their human owner, making this breed a great choice for companionship. The dog breed became famous due to the movie Turner & Hooch.

14. Tibetan Mastiff

The Tibetan Mastiff is a large Tibetan dog breed and one of the scary looking dogs. Photo: DevidDO

Origin : Tibetan Plateau

: Tibetan Plateau Weight : 70-150 lbs (31-68 kg)

: 70-150 lbs (31-68 kg) Height : 24"-26" (60-66 cm)

: 24"-26" (60-66 cm) Qualities: Tenacious, intelligent, stubborn, protective

Tenacious, intelligent, stubborn, protective Life span: 12 to 15 years

The Tibetan Mastiff is a large Tibetan dog breed and one of the scary looking dogs. Although Tibetan Mastiffs are loyal and protective of their families, they can be territorial and aggressive toward strangers. The breed has a high guarding instinct, making them excellent guard dogs.

15. Dogo Argentino

The Dogo Argentino is a pack-hunting dog bred to hunt big game such as wild boar and puma. Photo: DircinhaSW

Origin : Argentina

: Argentina Weight : 80-100 lbs (36-45 kg)

: 80-100 lbs (36-45 kg) Height : 24"-26.5" (60-67.3 cm)

: 24"-26.5" (60-67.3 cm) Qualities : Friendly, loyal, cheerful, protective, tolerant

: Friendly, loyal, cheerful, protective, tolerant Colour : White

: White Life span: 10 to 15 years

The Dogo Argentino is a pack-hunting dog bred to hunt big game such as wild boar and puma. It possesses the strength, intelligence, and quick responsiveness of a serious athlete. It was bred to hunt mountain lions, wild boars, and other predators. Its intimidating biting reputation makes it a good fighting and hunting dog.

16. Caucasian Shepherd

The Caucasian Shepherd Dog or Caucasian Ovcharka is a large livestock guardian dog native to the Caucasus region. Photo: Sergii Kateryniuk

Origin : Caucasus

: Caucasus Weight : 100-170 lbs (45-77 kg)

: 100-170 lbs (45-77 kg) Height : 20"-30" (55-76 cm)

: 20"-30" (55-76 cm) Qualities : Strong, alert, quick, dominant

: Strong, alert, quick, dominant Colour : Any solid colour, piebald or spotted colour, except liver, blue, and solid black

: Any solid colour, piebald or spotted colour, except liver, blue, and solid black Life span: 10 to 12 years

The Caucasian Shepherd Dog or Caucasian Ovcharka is a large livestock guardian dog native to the Caucasus region. The remarkable Caucasian Shepherd breed is among the largest things in the dog world. The working dog has thick, medium-length fur and a thick-boned, muscular frame.

17. Fila Brasileiro

Fila Brasileiro is used as a guard dog, for cattle herding and for big-game hunting. Photo: Julia_Siomuha

Origin : Brazil

: Brazil Weight: 90-180 lbs (40-81 kg)

90-180 lbs (40-81 kg) Height : 20"-30" (55-76 cm)

: 20"-30" (55-76 cm) Qualities : Docile, obedient, loyal, courageous

: Docile, obedient, loyal, courageous Colours : Black, brindle, red, yellow

: Black, brindle, red, yellow Life span: 9 to 11 years

Fila Brasileiro is also known as the Brazilian Mastiff because it originates in Brazil. It is used as a guard dog, for cattle herding and for big-game hunting. It can also be kept as a companion dog or pet.

18. Great Pyrenees

The Great Pyrenees is a working dog originally bred to deter sheep-stealing wolves and other predators on snowy mountaintops. Photo: creativex

Origin : France

: France Weight: 80-100 lbs (36-45 kg)

80-100 lbs (36-45 kg) Height : 25"-32" (63-81 cm)

: 25"-32" (63-81 cm) Qualities : Affectionate, braves, gentle, confident

: Affectionate, braves, gentle, confident Colours : White, tan, red, grey, badger

: White, tan, red, grey, badger Life span: 7 to 9 years

The Great Pyrenees is a working dog originally bred to deter sheep-stealing wolves and other predators on snowy mountaintops. They are powerful enough to ward off wolves, bears, and the like. This dog is known for its loyalty and protective nature, and it can make great family pet.

19. English Mastiff

English Mastiffs are powerful and loyal canine companions. Photo: Byrdyak

Origin : England

: England Weight: 120-230 lbs (54-104 kg)

120-230 lbs (54-104 kg) Height: 27.5"-30" (69.8-76 cm)

27.5"-30" (69.8-76 cm) Qualities : Protective, dignified, affectionate, calm, brave

: Protective, dignified, affectionate, calm, brave Colours : Brindle, Fawn, Apricot

: Brindle, Fawn, Apricot Life span: 6 to 12 years

The English Mastiff is another large, intimidating breed. It is known for its distinctive characteristics, including a massive, heavy-boned build and a symmetrical head. Mastiffs are powerful and loyal canine companions.

20. American Bully

The American Bully is a loyal, affectionate, and protective dog that makes a great family pet. Photo: alberto clemares expósito

Origin : United States

: United States Weight : 44–132 lbs (20–60 kg)

: 44–132 lbs (20–60 kg) Height : 13’’–20’’ (33–50 cm)

: 13’’–20’’ (33–50 cm) Qualities : Friendly, sweet, and goofy

: Friendly, sweet, and goofy Colours : All colons

: All colons Life span: 8–13 years

The American Bully is a loyal, affectionate, and protective dog that makes a great family pet. Known for their strong and muscular appearance, American Bullies have a stocky build, broad head, and a short, glossy coat. Despite their scary looks, they are friendly, sociable, and eager to please their owners.

21. Labrador Retrievers

Labrador Retrievers are intelligent and fairly easy to train, partly from their desire to work with people. Photo: Mike Linnane

Origin : United Kingdom, Newfoundland

: United Kingdom, Newfoundland Weight: 55-80 lbs (24-36 kg)

55-80 lbs (24-36 kg) Height : 21.4"-24.5" (54.6- 62 cm)

: 21.4"-24.5" (54.6- 62 cm) Qualities : Intelligent, kind, agile, friendly, outgoing

: Intelligent, kind, agile, friendly, outgoing Colours : Black, chocolate, yellow

: Black, chocolate, yellow Life span: 10 to 12 years

Labrador Retrievers are the most popular dog breed in the United States. They are intelligent and fairly easy to train, partly from their desire to work with people. When provoked, Labradors can cause deadly attacks. However, when correctly cared for, they are excellent watchdogs.

What are those big scary dogs called?

There are numerous large scary dog breeds recognised for their imposing size and appearance. Some of the most popular breeds include Mastiff, Great Dane, Rottweiler and Bullmastiff.

What are stereotypical scary dogs?

Stereotypical scary dogs are those breeds that are commonly perceived as intimidating or aggressive due to their physical characteristics, historical roles, and media portrayals. Some of the popular breeds considered stereotypically scary include German Shepherd, Cane Corso, American Bulldog and Dogo Argentino.

What breed is called Devil dog?

The Dobermann was known as the 'Devil Dog' by the American Marines and is their mascot. It earned the name during World War II in the Pacific. They were heroic military dogs that would deliver essential messages, ammunition and medical supplies and also alert soldiers to enemies or strangers approaching.

Why do people find dogs scary?

People find dogs scary for several reasons, often related to the dogs' appearance and behaviour. Other reasons may include, size and strength, aggressive behaviour and breed characteristics.

Dogs are intelligent creatures, absolutely devoted to their humans, and they make for the best company. Dogs in modern times are used widely as guards due to their loyal and fierce nature. The above are some of the scariest dogs by breed, along with information on what makes them valuable companions apart from their ability to keep intruders away.

