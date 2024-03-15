40+ animals that start with X: a list with facts and photos

Exploring the animal kingdom is a journey full of surprises and fascinating discoveries, especially when you delve into species that begin with less common letters like X. Although animals that begin with X are few, they are nothing short of captivating. Discover some fascinating animals that start with the letter X, and get ready to impress your friends with new and interesting facts about the animal kingdom.

Xantus Hummingbird, Xami hairstreak and Xantus's murrelet are some animals that start with X.

When it comes to the letter X, you may be scratching your head a bit when trying to find animals that start with X. However, there are some pretty incredible animals whose names start with the letter. These animals are known for their intriguing characteristics and important roles in their respective ecosystems.

Animals that start with X

In the vast tapestry of the animal kingdom, animals that start with X may not be the most talked-about, but they are certainly intriguing in their own right. From birds like the Xeme to amphibians like Xenopus laevis, these animals offer a fascinating glimpse into the diversity and adaptability of life on Earth. The names in the list consist of various animals, from fish, birds and mammals.

1. Xami hairstreak

Xami hairstreak a rare butterfly that can be found in southern Arizona and Texas.

Xami hairstreak, also known as Callophrys xami or green hairstreak, is a rare butterfly that can be found in southern Arizona and Texas, including down south to Guatemala. It has a wingspan range of 2.38 to 2.86 cm.

2. Xanthippe's shrew

Xanthippe's shrew is a species of mammal in the family Soricidae.

Xanthippe's shrew is a species of mammal in the family Soricidae. It is mostly found in Kenya and Tanzania. Its natural habitats are dry savanna and subtropical or tropical dry shrubland.

3. Xiaotingia

Xiaotingia is a genus of anchiornithid theropod dinosaur.

Xiaotingia is a genus of anchiornithid theropod dinosaur Liaoning, China. It was a small, feathered dinosaur that lived in an arboreal environment and had feathers on its head, body, forelimbs and hind limbs.

4. X-ray tetra

The X-ray tetra is a bony fish that can be found in coastal rivers.

The X-ray tetra is a bony fish native to the Amazon basin in South America. They are widely recognised for their translucent skin that allows their organs and skeleton to be observed, much like an X-Ray. They are omnivorous and enjoy small bugs and insect larvae.

5. Xantus' Hummingbird

Xantus' Hummingbird is mostly found in Baja, California.

Xantus’s hummingbird is a medium-sized species that averages 3-3.5 inches long. It is mostly found in Baja, California. Their diet consists of nectar from flowering trees and flowers, which they hastily lap up at a whopping 13 times per second.

6. Xerces blue butterfly

The Xerces blue butterfly was a small blue butterfly found in San Francisco Peninsula in California.

The Xerces blue butterfly was a small blue butterfly found in coastal sand dunes of the Sunset District of the San Francisco Peninsula in California. The Xerces blue is believed to be the first American butterfly species to become extinct due to habitat loss caused by urban development.

7. Xavier’s greenbul

Xavier's greenbul is an endemic bird species found on São Tomé Island.

Xavier's greenbul is an endemic bird species found on São Tomé Island. Its natural habitats are subtropical or tropical dry forests and subtropical or tropical moist lowland forests.

8. Xenicus gilviventris

Xenicus gilviventris is a small bird species endemic to New Zealand.

Xenicus gilviventris, commonly known as the South Island wren or the New Zealand rock wren, is a small bird species endemic to New Zealand. It is notable for its unique adaptations to its alpine habitat, including a short tail and strong legs for climbing rocks.

9. Xantic sargo

Xantic sargo is a species of sea bream found in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Xantic sargo, also known as Anisotremus davidsonii, is a species of sea bream found in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It typically inhabits rocky or sandy coastal areas and is prized by anglers for its sporting qualities.

10. Xantus leaf-toed gecko

Xantus's leaf-toed gecko is a gecko species native to the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico.

Xantus's leaf-toed gecko is a gecko species native to the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico. This small lizard is known for its flattened toe pads that enable it to climb and adhere to various surfaces. It inhabits desert and rocky areas, blending in with its surroundings.

11. Xantus’s murrelet

The Xantus's murrelet is known for its distinctive black and white plumage and its habit of nesting on rocky coastal cliffs.

The Xantus’s Murrelet, also known as Guadalupe Murrelet, is a small seabird found in the west coast of North America, with a range primarily stretching from Southern California to central Baja California, Mexico. The seabird is known for its distinctive black and white plumage and its habit of nesting on rocky coastal cliffs. It has a small head and a thin, sharp bill.

12. Xantus swimming crab

The Xantus swimming crab is a species of crab found in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Xantus swimming crab is a species of crab found in the eastern Pacific Ocean, particularly along the western coast of North America, from California to Mexico. It inhabits shallow coastal waters and estuaries, feeding on various prey, including small fish, molluscs, and crustaceans.

13. Xeme

Xeme breeds in the high Arctic and migrates southward for the winter.

Xeme, also known as Sabine's gull or fork-tailed gull or xeme, is a small gull. It is the only species placed in the genus Xema. The animal breeds in the high Arctic and migrates southward for the winter. This species is known for its distinctive appearance, with a black hood and a triangular black patch on its otherwise white wings.

14. Xenops

Xenops is a genus of small neotropical birds from the ovenbird family, Furnariidae.

Xenops is a genus of small neotropical birds from the ovenbird family, Furnariidae. They are found in Mexico, Central and South America, particularly in forested habitats. Xenops species are known for their distinctive behaviour of creeping along tree trunks and branches in search of insects and other invertebrates.

15. Xingu River Ray

The Xingu River Ray is a species of freshwater ray endemic to the Xingu River basin in Brazil.

Xingu River Ray, also known as the Xingu stingray or Xingu freshwater ray, is a species of freshwater ray endemic to the Xingu River basin in Brazil. It belongs to the family Potamotrygonidae, commonly called river stingrays. It is endemic to the Xingu River basin in Brazil and prefers clear waters with rocky bottoms.

16. Xolmis

Xolmis is a genus of birds belonging to the Tyrannidae family.

Xolmis is a genus of birds belonging to the Tyrannidae family, commonly known as the tyrant flycatchers. These birds are found primarily in South America, particularly in open habitats such as grasslands, savannas, and scrublands. Most have black, grey and white plumage.

17. Xerus

Xerus use their fluffy tail as shade from the sun on the African savanna.

Commonly known as African ground squirrels, the xerus is the only member of the genus Xerus. Its natural habitats are dry savanna and subtropical or tropical dry shrubland. They are characterised by their slender bodies, bushy tails, and habit of standing upright to survey their surroundings.

18. Xinjiang ground Jay

Xinjiang ground jay is a species of bird in the family Corvidae, which includes jays, crows, and ravens.

Xinjiang ground jay, also known as Biddulph's ground jay, is a species of bird in the family Corvidae, which includes jays, crows, and ravens. It is endemic to China. It is not larger than an adult human's hand and has a brownish-white coat of feathers.

19. Xingu corydoras

The Xingu corydoras is a tropical freshwater fish belonging to the subfamily Corydoradinae of the family Callichthyidae.

The Xingu corydoras is a tropical freshwater fish belonging to the subfamily Corydoradinae of the family Callichthyidae. This species is native to the Xingu River basin in Brazil, particularly in the state of Mato Grosso. It is named for the river in which it is found.

20. Xenopoecilus

Xenopoecilus is a small freshwater fish found in South America, particularly in the Amazon Basin.

Xenopoecilus is a small freshwater fish belonging to the family Poeciliidae, which includes livebearers like guppies and swordtails. These fish are native to South America, particularly in the Amazon Basin.

21. Xuthus swallowtail

The Xuthus swallowtail is a species of butterfly belonging to the family Papilionidae.

Xuthus swallowtail, scientifically known as Papilio xuthus, is a species of butterfly belonging to the family Papilionidae, which includes swallowtail butterflies. The Xuthus Swallowtail is native to East Asia. It mates multiple times in its life, increasing genetic diversity in its young.

22. Xenoceratops

Xenoceratops is known to have lived in Alberta, Canada.

Xenoceratops is a genus of centrosaurine ceratopsid dinosaur known from the Late Cretaceous and known to have lived in Alberta, Canada. The genus has one known species, Xenoceratops foremostensis. Its remains were discovered in the Foremost Formation.

23. Xenacanthus

Xenacanthus is an extinct genus of freshwater sharks.

Xenacanthus is an extinct genus of freshwater sharks that lived during the Paleozoic era. These ancient sharks are notable for their distinctive appearance, with a single dorsal fin located far back on their bodies and a long, eel-like tail.

24. Xenopus

Xenopus is a genus of highly aquatic frogs native to sub-Saharan Africa.

Xenopus, commonly known as the clawed frog, is a genus of highly aquatic frogs native to sub-Saharan Africa. They possess unique adaptations, including fully webbed feet with sharp claws and eyes on top of their heads for efficient submerged hunting and breathing.

25. Xiongguanlong

Xiongguanlong was an early tyrannosaur found in China.

Xiongguanlong was an early tyrannosaur found in China. It stood about as tall as a human and was characterised by a narrow and elongated muzzle resembling the Alioramus. The generic name comes from Jiayuguan City, and the Mandarin word "long" means dragon.

26. Xiphactinus

Xiphactinus was one of the largest bony fish.

Xiphactinus was one of the largest bony fish and is considered one of the fiercest creatures in the sea. The genus grew to 5–6 metres in length and superficially resembled a gargantuan, fanged tarpon.

27. Xantusia

Xantusia is a genus of small lizards native U.S.

Xantusia is a genus of small lizards native U.S. Southwest and northern Mexico. These lizards display morphological adaptations to specific microhabitats. They occupy rock crevices and decaying plants. They are tiny to medium-sized species of reptile that give birth to live offspring.

28. Xestus sabretooth blenny

Xestus sabretooth blenny is a species of combtooth blenny found in coral reefs in the Pacific and Indian Ocean.

Xestus sabretooth blenny is a species of combtooth blenny found in coral reefs in the Pacific and Indian Ocean. This species reaches a length of 7 centimetres (2.8 in). It lives in a burrow in flat sandy areas, often with seagrass.

29. Xoloitzcuintle

The Xoloitzcuintle is one of several breeds of hairless dog.

The Xoloitzcuintle is one of several breeds of hairless dog. It is mostly found in standard, intermediate, and miniature sizes. It is one of the world's oldest and most unique dog breeds. It is known for its duality, wrinkles, dental abnormalities, and primitive temper.

30. Xucaneb robber frog

Xucanebi robber frog is a species of frog in the family Craugastoridae.

Craugastor xucanebi is a species of frog in the family Craugastoridae. The species is known from the central highlands of Guatemala, including Sierra de los Cuchumatanes, Sierra de Xucaneb, and Sierra de las Minas.

31. Xestochilus nebulosus

Xestochilus nebulosus is a species of eel in the family Ophichthidae.

Xestochilus nebulosus is a species of eel in the family Ophichthidae. It grows to a maximum length of 47 centimetres. It is only found in the warm seas of the Indo-Pacific and is harmless to humans.

32. Xiaosaurus

Xiaosaurus is a genus of small herbivorous dinosaur.

Xiaosaurus is a genus of small herbivorous dinosaur from the middle Jurassic, approximately 169 to 163.5 mya. Xiaosaurus lived in what is now the Sichuan Basin of China. Xiaosaurus likely grazed on vegetation and may have lived in herds for protection against predators.

33. Xenentodon cancila

Xenentodon cancila, the freshwater garfish, is a species of needlefish found in freshwater and brackish habitats.

Xenentodon cancila, the freshwater garfish, is a species of needlefish found in freshwater and brackish habitats in South and Southeast Asia. It has a long, slender body with a distinctive elongated snout filled with sharp teeth.

34. Xenotarsosaurus

Xenotarsosaurus lived during the Late Cretaceous of Argentina.

Xenotarsosaurus is a genus of abelisaurid theropod dinosaur that lived during the Late Cretaceous of Argentina. It belonged to the group of theropods known as Abelisauridae, which were primarily found in what is now South America.

35. Xinjiang goat

The Xinjiang goat breed from the mountains of Xinjiang in China.

The Xinjiang goat breed from the mountains of Xinjiang in China is used to produce milk, cashmere, and meat. They are valued for their hardiness, resilience, and high-quality fibre production.

36. Xingxiulong

Xingxiulong is a genus of herbivorous dinosaurs belonging to the group known as sauropodomorphs.

Xingxiulong is a genus of herbivorous dinosaurs belonging to the group known as sauropodomorphs. It lived around 160 million years ago during the Jurassic period in what is now China.

37. Xenarthra

The Xenarthra is a major clade of placental mammals native to the Americas.

Xenarthra is a major clade of placental mammals native to the Americas. The majority of Xenarthra species that are still in existence live in rainforests mainly situated in Latin America. Their diet stringently consists of insects they dig for with long claws.

38. Xalda sheep

The Xalda is an endangered breed of sheep indigenous to the Asturias province of Northern Spain.

The Xalda is an endangered breed of sheep indigenous to the Asturias province of Northern Spain. They are one of the oldest sheep breeds. The wool of Xalda sheep was once used to produce the tunics worn by the Asturi people.

39. Xylophagous leafhopper

The xylophagous leafhopper is endemic to the Southeastern United States and Northern Mexico.

The xylophagous leafhopper, or glassy-winged sharpshooter, is endemic to the Southeastern United States and Northern Mexico. Their translucent, red-veined wings and mottled brown and yellow bodies distinguish them. These sharpshooters are about 12 millimetres in length.

40. Xantis yak

The Xantis yak is a breed of domesticated cattle that are raised in the Himalayan Mountains.

Xantis yak is a breed of domesticated cattle that are raised in the Himalayan Mountains. Xantis yaks are descendants of the wild yaks that roamed the mountain range. They are known for their long, thick coats and unique colour patterns.

41. Xiphosura

Xiphosura is the order of horseshoe crabs.

Xiphosura is the order of horseshoe crabs, which include Atlantic horseshoe crabs, Mangrove horseshoe crabs, and Chinese horseshoe crabs. Currently, there are only four living species. Xiphosura contains one suborder, Xiphosurida, and several stem genera.

42. Xylocopa violacea

Xylocopa is a genus of large, solitary bees and harmless insects.

Xylocopa is a genus of large, solitary bees and harmless insects. They are also called large carpenter bees due to their nesting habit of burrowing into deadwood or reeds. They are common in Europe, where they live as solitary creatures.

43. Xiphias gladius

Xiphias gladius is found widely in tropical and temperate parts of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

Xiphias gladius, also known as broadbill swordfish in some countries, is a large, highly migratory predatory fish recognised by its long, flat, pointed bill. These fish are found widely in tropical and temperate parts of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

44. Xyrichtys novacula

Xyrichtys novacula, also known as pearly razorfish or cleaver wrasse, is a species of wrasse.

Xyrichtys novacula, also known as pearly razorfish or cleaver wrasse, is a species of wrasse. It is found in the Mediterranean Sea and the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is known for its elongated body, sharp snout, and distinctive razor-like shape, often seen darting in and out of sandy substrates near coral reefs.

45. Xenomys nelsoni

Xenomys nelson is found only in a small region of western Mexico.

Xenomys nelson, also known as the Magdalena woodrat, is a species of rodent in the family Cricetidae, which is found only in a small region of western Mexico. These cinnamon to yellowish-brown rats can be quite large, with adults growing to about a foot long.

46. Xenopeltis unicolor

Xenopeltis unicolor is a non-venomous snake species.

Xenopeltis unicolor, popularly known as the sunbeam snake, common sunbeam snake or iridescent snake, is a non-venomous snake species. It is found in Southeast Asia and some regions of Indonesia. It is well-known for its highly iridescent scales and its ability to reproduce quickly.

47. Xingu Scythebill

The Xingu scythebill is endemic to Brazil.

The Xingu scythebill is a species of bird in the subfamily Dendrocolaptinae of the ovenbird family Furnariidae. It is endemic to Brazil. It has a long, curved bill that it uses to probe bark crevices, bromeliads, and broken bamboo stems for food.

What animal starts with an X?

Some famous animals that begin with an X include X-ray tetra, Xanthus's murrelet, Xenopus and the Xantus's hummingbird.

What is an African animal that starts with X?

One of the popular African animals that starts with the letter X is the Xerus, which refers to several species of ground squirrels found in Africa.

What birds start with X?

Some of the birds whose names begin with the letter X include Xavier’s greenbul, Xantu’s hummingbird, Xinjiang ground jay and Xenops.

What fish starts with an X?

Some of the fish species whose names begin with the letter X include X-Ray Tetra, Xantic sargo and Xingu corydoras.

What sea animal starts with X?

Famous sea animals whose names start with the letter X include, Xiphias gladius, Xantic sargo and X-ray tetra.

Animals are an integral part of Earth’s ecosystem, playing important roles in maintaining the balance of nature. Learning animal facts is like unlocking a secret code to the awesome world of creatures big and small, and it is super fun because every fact is a new piece of the puzzle that makes nature even more exciting. The above are some of the animals that start with X.

