Top 11 cars with horse logos: the ultimate list for auto fans

Few symbols evoke passion in automotive branding, such as cars with horse logos. These iconic emblems represent speed, power, and elegance, captivating car enthusiasts worldwide. From the racetrack to the open road, these brands embody a spirit of adventure and luxury.

Pegaso (L) Baojun (C) and Ford Mustang (R). The horse is the most popular symbol used in car company logos since it symbolises strength, agility, and speed. Photo: @Flickr (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cars with horse logos exude a unique blend of timeless agility and legacy. From Ferrari's to Mustang's free-spirited gallop, these brands symbolise speed and freedom. Each emblem tells a story of heritage and excellence, captivating automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

Top 11 cars with horse logos

The horse logo is more than just a visual; it represents freedom and speed. Cars adorned with these majestic creatures often promise thrilling experiences on the road. Whether it is a sleek sports car or a rugged SUV, the horse logo signifies a connection to power and agility.

What car brand has a horse as a logo? Multiple car brands feature horse images in their logos to showcase their unmatched power, elegance, and the thrill of driving excellence, as seen below. Credible sources such as Motor Axle, BSN, and Car Logos greatly influenced the ranking of these cars.

Car model Year founded Asquith Motors 1981 Eicher 1948 Corre La Licorne 1901 Pegaso 1946 Iran Khodro 1962 Baojun 2010 Kamaz 1969 Carlsson 1989 Ford Mustang 1964 Porsche 1931 Ferrari 1947

11. Asquith Motors

Asquith Motors builds vintage-style vehicles. Photo: @DominiqueGoldstein (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Origin : British

: British Founded: 1981

Asquith Motors is a British manufacturer of commercial vehicles that has been in the market since the early eighties. Its logo features a stylised regal horse drawn in thick, flat lines, symbolising power and endurance, qualities desirable in their vehicles.

10. Eicher

The Eicher horse logo has helped establish the brand as a leader in the industry. Photo by Pankaj Nangia

Source: Getty Images

Origin: Indian

Indian Founded: 1948

Eicher Motors Limited is an Indian manufacturer of commercial vehicles and motorcycles. Its logo features a white and red stylised horse, representing strength, endurance, reliability, and the spirit of the rugged road.

9. Corre La Licorne

Corre La Licorne's car provides an exhilarating driving experience with a powerful engine and a responsive transmission system. Photo: @DominiqueGoldstein (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Origin : French

: French Founded: 1901

Corre La Licorne is a French car manufacturer from the early 20th century. The car company's logo features a mythical horse-like unicorn, symbolising uniqueness and purity. The company produced cars until 1947, when it stopped operating.

8. Pegaso

Pegaso cars feature distinctive designs characterized by elegant lines, aerodynamic profiles, and sporty elements. Photo: @badgelogo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Origin: Spanish

Spanish Founded: 1946

Pegaso is a Spanish car brand known for trucks and sports cars. Its logo features a Pegasus, the mythical winged horse symbolising elegance and speed.

Although the automobile company offered a variety of car models, it is remembered for its elegant, sporty cars. It ceased operations in the mid-nineties.

7. Iran Khodro

Iran Khodro car with logo. Photo: @IranKhodro (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Origin : Iranian

: Iranian Founded: 1962

Khodro is an Iranian automotive manufacturer that dates back to the early sixties. Its logo features a horse head that exemplifies the brand's resilience, mobility, elegance, and progress.

6. Baojun

The Baojun 630 automobile displayed in Shanghai, China. Photo by Nelson Ching

Source: Getty Images

Origin: Chinese

Chinese Founded: 2010

The Baojun car logo features a sleek, stylised horse, reflecting the brand's name, which translates to "treasured horse" in Chinese. Its modern silver horse logo design encapsulates the brand's forward-thinking approach, appealing to a contemporary audience while maintaining a nod to tradition.

5. Kamaz

kamaz's brand is always committed to innovation, fuel efficiency, and safety. Photo by Jakub Porzycki

Source: Getty Images

Origin : Russian

: Russian Founded: 1969

Kamaz is a Russian heavy-duty automobile company specialising in trucks, buses, and commercial vehicles. Its logo features a galloping horse, symbolising power and agility, qualities essential for heavy-duty vehicles.

4. Carlsson

Carlsson automotive brand is known for its exquisite design and high-performance vehicles. Photo: @badgelogo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Origin: German

German Founded: 1989

Carlsson is among the luxury car brands with a horse logo founded in the late 1980s by brothers Rolf and Andreas Hartge. A German tuning manufacturer specialising in Mercedes-Benz vehicles, Carlsson's logo showcases a leaping horse to the right, representing power and dynamism. It also pays homage to the company's Swedish heritage.

3. Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang's exemplary design and powerful performance make it a symbol of speed and freedom. Photo by Jcrader

Source: Getty Images

Origin : American

: American Founded: 1964

Ford Mustang, an American muscle car established in 1964, is among the cars with horse emblems. It was named after the iconic P-51 Mustang fighter plane, celebrated for its impressive speed and agility.

What is the Ford Horse logo? The emblem features a galloping pony, symbolising freedom, power, and an untamed spirit. The logo design is crafted to evoke a sense of speed and energy, perfectly complementing the car's performance and American heritage.

2. Porsche

Porsche is a prominent German sports car manufacturer that offers luxury sports cars, sedans, and SUVs. Photo by Emmanuel Dunand

Source: Getty Images

Origin : German

: German Founded: 1931

Porsche is a German car manufacturer that offers luxury sports cars, sedans, and SUVs. The Porsche emblem incorporates a black horse on a yellow backdrop, representing power and agility. The emblem is derived from Stuttgart's coat of arms, reflecting the city's origins as a horse-breeding farm.

1. Ferrari

Ferrari selected this emblem in honour of World War I flying ace Francesco Baracca, who had a prancing horse on his plane. Photo by Peepo

Source: Getty Images

Origin: Italian

Italian Founded: 1947

Ferrari was founded by sports car champion Enzo Ferrari in 1947. It is one of the top luxury cars with a horse in its logo. The iconic "Cavallino Rampante," or prancing horse, was inspired by Italian WWI pilot Francesco Baracca's aircraft.

Enzo Ferrari adopted it after meeting Baracca's parents, who believed it would bring good luck. Ferrari automobiles have always been associated with speed, elegance, and luxury, and the yellow horse car logo enhances the vibe.

Which car has a horse logo, not a Mustang?

Besides the Ford Mustang, several other car brands feature running horse logos. These cars range from the sporty Italian Ferrari to the heavy-duty Russian Kamaz. The German Carlsson also features a leaping horse logo that conveys motion and high performance.

What car has a horse logo GT?

The GT stands for "Grand Touring" or "Gran Turismo," signifying a high-performance variant of the iconic Ford Mustang lineup. First introduced in 1965, the Mustang GT has a rich history and has evolved to include powerful engines and sporty features that enhance its appeal to car enthusiasts.

The legacy of cars with horse logos is a testament to strength, speed, and sophistication. These emblems symbolise the perfect blend of innovation, performance, and timeless appeal. From luxury sports cars to rugged trucks, they inspire and captivate automobile enthusiasts.

READ ALSO: Top 10 most expensive Audi car models on the market

Briefly.co.za published an article on the market's most expensive Audi car models. Audi has established itself as a prominent player in the field of automobiles with its dedication to innovation and excellence when it comes to their automobiles.

Founded in 1909, Audi has earned a reputation for offering high-performance and luxurious vehicles. Discover some of the most expensive automobiles provided by the German company.

Source: Briefly News