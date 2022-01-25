Starlife channel, a cable TV broadcasting in Sub-Saharan Africa, is now showing Dream Girl, the captivating Indian TV soap opera and drama. If you missed the story that aired in 2015, you can watch the rerun here.

The Dream Girl series features Ayesha and her encounter with a girl from Jodhpur - Lakshmi, who imitates her to become a potential dream girl. Photo: @starlife_africa

This series, like all Bollywood movies, have many cryptic love triangles. Ayesha is very protective of her career, but insecurity and jealousy engulf her when she meets Lakshmi. So, naturally, she tries to accuse Lakshmi, but clearly, they are just far-fetched allegations. Lakshmi, on the other hand, has always adored Ayesha Sareen.

Starlife's Dream Girl: plot summary

All the 259 episodes of the TV series revolve around Ayesha, an antagonist trying to conquer her dominance as the only Dream Girl in Mumbai. Lakshmi, a young girl from Jodhpur, had always aspired to be an actor.

She leaves her hometown and travels to Mumbai to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress, and it is here that she meets Ayesha, who is jealous of her. The story develops into romantic and dramatic scenes that set the stage for other actors.

Starlife's Dream Girl: full story

When Lakshmi arrives in Mumbai, she meets The Sareens, a prestigious family and the owners of Navrang Studios. Ayesha Sareen, the current Dream Girl and a member of this family, is a highly clever and ambitious woman who is overprotective of her authority and title.

She wants to be India's sole and irreplaceable Dream Girl, and no other girl has her talent and zeal. But, when Lakshmi arrives, Ayesha knows it is only a matter of time, and her pride will come to an end.

Lakshmi repeatedly tries to impress Ayesha with her acting abilities, irritating her. So, Ayesha does everything she can to bar Lakshmi from winning or falling in love with the brother in law, Samar Sareen.

Over time, Lakshmi falls in love with the Sareens' second son, Samar, but Ayesha is not happy about the relationship. Moreover, Ayesha throws many obstacles in Lakshmi's path.

Lakshmi triumphs over them all, but she also notices Ayesha's lack of confidence in her. Ayesha eventually hacks a plan to eliminate Lakshmi from their home and tells her brother Karan.

Lakshmi and Samar eventually get married, but there was a fire incident after their wedding, and Karan (Ayesha's favourite brother) travelled to help put it out.

Ayesha is not only jealous, but she is also cunning and evil. The Sareens own Navrang studio; Ayesha said that the studio stood due to her hard work and managed to transfer all property rights of Navarang to her name.

Samar and Manav (Ayesha's husband) mysteriously die in a car accident, and while Samar's body is retrieved, Manav's body remains mysteriously lost.

When the Sareen family discovers Ayesha's dark secret of owning most of the shares in Navrang, they use Ayesha's twin sister, Aarti, who impersonates Ayesha and informs the investors that she would repay them in full, plus interest.

Raghu, a new character, is introduced as the plot unfolds, and Ayesha seeks to please Raghu, eventually marrying him. However, he would soon fall into Ayesha's trickery of pretending to be Aarti. Raghu and Aarti fall in love and have a child. Finally, the story ends with Ayesha kidnapping Aarti and Raghu's daughter and fleeing with her, abandoning her career, stardom, and Dream Girl title, which had already been engulfed with evil.

Starlife's Dream Girl: cast members

The Indian serial comprises of the best Indian actresses and actors, who perfectly fit into their roles and dedicate themselves to giving viewers the best entertainment. They include:

Shraddha Arya as Ayesha Sareen/Ayesha Raghav Rastogi

Indian Bollywood actress Shraddha Arya poses during the Life OK Screen Awards 2014 ceremony in Mumbai. Photo: STRDEL/AFP

Ayesha is the main antagonist in the show. She acts as Aarti's twin sister, Karan's elder sister, Manav's and Raghu's ex-wife. She appeared as Aarti Roy before the plastic surgery.

Megha Gupta as Aarti Sareen

She is an Indian TV actress and model born on May 13, 1985. Photo: @meghaguptaofficial

Megha is a model and an actress. In Dream Girl, she stars as Aarti (after surgery), Ayesha's twin sister, Karan's elder sister and Raghu's second wife.

Mohsin Khan as Samar Sareen

Mohsin Khan is a known Indian actor born in Nadiad, Gujarat. Photo: @Khan_mohsinkhan

He is an Indian TV actor known for starting what is this relationship called?(Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ) and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. In Dream Girl, he stars Samar, Lakshmi's husband and Manav's brother.

Nikita Dutta as Lakshmi Samar Sareen

Actress Nikita Dutta attends the M X Player success party on October 18, 2019, in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

She is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi soap operas. In Dream Girl, she portrays Lakshmi, Samar's widow, Karan's admirer and Rishi Mathur's daughter.

Supporting cast members

Roy Sudeep Sahir as Raghu

Khalid Siddiqui as Manav Sareen

Kunal Verma as Karan

Roy Purvi Mundada as Richa

Chaitanya Choudhury as Abhimanyu

Alina Kumar as Tanya

Geeta Tyagi as Bua

Ji Rukhsar Rehman as Amrita

Virendra Singh as Rishi Mathur

Aparna Kumar as Nandini Thakur

Starlife's Dream Girl episodes

Also known as Ek Ladki Deewani Si, the drama series is now showing on Starlife. Catch all the episodes of this thrilling serial on Starlife from Mondays to Sundays at 8:00 pm, and you will be appalled at how intense the drama in the show is.

Starlife's Dream Girl: teasers

Are you anxiously waiting to see the episodes in 2022? The Dream Girl January teasers on Starlife are already out for your viewership.

Episode 1

A young girl named Lakshmi is nominated for a role in a film. She hopes to be like her role model, Ayesha, and she has proven herself to be a capable television performer over time.

Episode 2

The aspiring actress asks her father for permission to travel to Mumbai to develop her acting skills.

Episode 3

Lakshmi is making good progress and has decided to imitate Ayesha's flicks to defeat the competition.

Episode 4

Within six months, Lakshmi has influenced the world and has begun living with Raj Samosawala.

Starlife's Dream Girl is indeed a fascinating Indian telenovela with an enthralling storyline. Are you eager to follow this captivating show? Then, tune in and watch this TV show on Starlife every day of the week and see how the drama unfolds.

