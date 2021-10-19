There's a new millionaire in Mzansi after the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday, 16 September

The national lottery operator, Ithuba is encouraging every player to check their tickets because the lucky person hasn't yet come forward to claim their winnings

The winner hit the jackpot, bagging a whopping R6 million on a R20 Quick Pick ticket

One extremely lucky person has won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot in Saturday's draw, bagging an incredible R6 million. The winner used the ABSA banking app to purchase the ticket.

In an article published by IOL, it states that the national lottery operator, Ithuba said the winner only spent R20 on the winning ticket and they used the Quick Pick selection method.

The winning numbers were 10, 11, 28, 36, 38, 40, and bonus ball 19.

Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba chief executive told IOL that their Winner Services Department is ready to receive the winner.

Mabuza explained that once the winner comes forward, the first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner trauma counselling and advice with a financial planner. She adds that this is mandatory procedure for all those who win R50 000 and above.

Mabuza went on to encourage every player to check their tickets because the latest millionaire hasn't yet come forward to claim their winnings.

For Tuesday night, the PowerBall jackpots are a combined R62m.

Entrepreneur, 73, plans on sharing R30 million lotto winnings with his community

In similar news, Briefly News reported on a 73-year-old man who won the R30m Lotto jackpot says a good portion of his winnings will go towards helping his extended family as well as uplifting his community.

The madala bought the winning ticket at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, in Mpumalanga. He spent a mere R80 on the ticket, becoming one of Mzansi's newest millionaires.

The 73-year-old, who's chosen to stay anonymous, says he’s always on the move and he was so busy that he had forgotten to check his Lotto ticket until just the other day.

“I'm over the moon. I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home and my wife recently purchased a new car.

“The winnings will go towards paying off all my debts and providing financial support to my extended family,” he said excitedly.

