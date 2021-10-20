Langa Msongelwa started a farm during the lockdown and didn't use a cent of taxpayers money

He fonds his agricultural enterprise himself and now employs up to nine people and sells his produce to Spar and Boxer grocery stores

Social media users and aspiring farmers were inspired by Langa's remarkable success story

A social media user who wears many hats has celebrated a man called Langa Msongelwa who successfully started a farm without any funding.

Kwanda Nyazeka, @kwanda_nyazeka, took to Twitter to celebrate the young man who now supplies Spar and Boxer grocery stores with his produce.

Langa Msongelwa has inspired potential farmers with his amazing success. Photo credit: @kwanda_nyazeka

Langa employs nine people on his farm. Nyazeka interviewed him on his YouTube channel.

The farmer has only been running his farm for a year and he explained how he started his farm. He did have to self fund his project but now he is reaping the benefits.

Langa started producing cabbage and spinach when the lockdown was announced in South Africa in March 2020. He now supplies his produce to Spar and Boxer Stores in his home town.

He is based in the Eastern Cape-Bizana town, Matwebu location.

Social media users reacted to the inspirational story

@Agric_young:

"Seeing Young black farmers winning ❤️❤️."

@tshisamntwana:

"The future is in good hands."

@WinnieD_SA:

"Congratulations Langa. Okuhle kodwa "

